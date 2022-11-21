ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Leadership/Character Program Created By MoCo Native Thrives at Quince Orchard High School; Has Been Implemented in a Dozen MCPS Schools

By MCS Staff
mocoshow.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
whatsupmag.com

Meet Ally Keith of Archbishop Spalding High School

Being recruited by college coaches can be exhausting for high school athletes. The process often lasts months with lots of phone calls, texts, emails, visits, and research. That’s pressure. It began for Archbishop Spalding senior lacrosse standout Ally Keith last year on September 1st—the first-day coaches are allowed to officially communicate with recruits.
SEVERN, MD
DC News Now

DMV high school football rankings (Nov. 22, 2022)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. St. John’s (8-4) – Last week: […]
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

Photos: Quince Orchard Advances to 4A Semifinals

Quince Orchard extended their winning streak to 25 games with a 21-6 win over Old Mill from Anne Arundel County Friday night. The teams battled in the third round of the class 4A football playoffs. The Cougars (12-0) take on the Broadneck Bruins (10-1) in Annapolis Friday at 7 p.m...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
pbmainstream.com

Bronny James and Sierra Canyon Escape Maryland

Bronny James and Sierra Canyon left California and traveled all the way across the country to play the number one team in Maryland, the DeMatha Stags. However, what was an exciting game between two star-studded lineups turned into a frightening scene just minutes into the game. Coming into the game,...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPS Community Message: Thanksgiving Message of Gratitude from Superintendent Dr. Monifa B. McKnight

Thanksgiving is a time for reflection and gratitude – a time to focus on the good in our lives and community. Across our school district, in my visits with students, staff, and community members, I continue to witness extraordinary dedication to great teaching and learning for all students in each classroom every day. Because of you, I have great hope for the future of our county schools.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Board of Education Discusses Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Act; Approves Pilot Courses; and Holds Facilities and Boundaries Work Session Regarding the Superintendent’s Recommended FY 2024 Capital Budget and Amendments to the FY 2023–2028 Capital Improvements Program

The Montgomery County Board of Education (Board) held a business meeting on Thursday, November 10, 2022. During the meeting, the Board discussed the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Act; approved pilot courses; and held its final facilities and boundaries work session. Blueprint for Maryland’s Future: The Board discussed the Blueprint...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Ziegler, Wu declare victory in tight District 9A House of Delegates race

Democrats Natalie Ziegler and Chao Wu have declared victory in the race for the District 9A seat in the Maryland General Assembly, according to a press release. “I am very glad we won together by working together,” Wu said in a campaign press release. “I will bring forward positive changes, innovations, visions, and solutions to serve our district and Maryland with Team 9 together.”
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

‘In dire need’: How a former World Bank staffer became a Fairfax Co. substitute teacher

A fifth-grade student at Bull Run Elementary School in Centreville, Virginia, approached Bunni Cooper late last week to ask if the two could have lunch together. The student inquired about the status of “Lunch Bunch,” a time for students at the Fairfax County school to eat and talk to Cooper, a longtime substitute teacher. Cooper said her lunch period for the day had already passed, but she told the girl that she’d make some time to chat a couple of days later.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

Coll concedes District 5 school board race to Wolff

Valerie Coll conceded Tuesday to incumbent Brenda Wolff in the race for the District Five seat on the Montgomery County Board of Education. “As the Board of Elections continues its long and thorough counting of all votes, I’d like to express my thanks to everyone for all of your support and good thoughts since the beginning of the counting,” Coll wrote in a post on her campaign Facebook page Tuesday evening. “There are still a few thousand votes to be counted but I believe that, in the end, we will have come close but will not be victorious. My congratulations go to Brenda on her election.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
aminerdetail.com

An Open Letter To MCPS Regarding Melissa Ladd

Good Morning, Board of Education members and Central Office Staff:. My wife and I are proud Montgomery County Public Schools parents. Our 16-year-old daughter is a sophomore at Wootton High School, and our son is a University of Maryland College Park freshman and a 2022 Wotton High School graduate. Kimberly...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

County Executive Elrich Is Holding Hybrid Forums to Seek Input on FY 2024 Operating Budget (November and December)

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, the County’s regional services offices, and community partners are hosting hybrid forums in November and December to seek input on the Fiscal Year 2024 Operating Budget. The next forum, emphasizing priorities of the senior community, will be conducted from 2-3:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, at Leisure World in Silver Spring. The forum at Leisure World is open in-person only to Leisure World residents. However, it can be viewed by anyone who registers for internet viewing. In addition, there will be a live, in-person satellite broadcast shown at the North Potomac Senior Center, which is located at 13850 Travilah Rd. in Rockville.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Montevideo Road Bridge Rehabilitation in Poolesville Wins ‘Excellence in Preservation’ Award from Montgomery Preservation

Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Department of Transportation’s (MCDOT) Montevideo Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Poolesville was selected as the winner of the recently announced 2021 “Michael F. Dwyer Excellence in Preservation Award” by Montgomery Preservation, Inc. The Montevideo Bridge Project preserved and rehabilitated a historic, one-lane bridge over Dry Seneca Creek that was originally constructed in 1910. When a routine inspection revealed a critical defect in the bottom chord of the bridge truss, MCDOT engineered a plan to rehabilitate the bridge while minimizing disruption to a nearby farm and winery.
POOLESVILLE, MD
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Georgetown’s new low

It would be fair to say that the Georgetown Hoyas men’s basketball program has seen better days. It might also be fair to say that literally any day before this one was considered a better day than where Patrick Ewing’s program has landed. Coming off a 6-25 season...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Maryland booze news: A hard tea and a new distillery

Frederick, Maryland-based Flying Dog Brewery has launched a new business beyond beer called Gonzo Drinks, and its first product is a hard tea. Killer Hard Tea is available at retailers in Maryland now, and will be in D.C. stores., as well as New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia, in January.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Missing teen's skeletal remains found in Takoma Park

BETHESDA, Md - The body of 17-year-old Rosa Diaz-Santos was found in Takoma Park, Maryland, according to Prince George's County Police. Diaz-Santos, of Greenbelt, Md, was last seen on the morning of Sept. 22 on her way to Eleanor Roosevelt High School. Greenbelt police originally reported her as missing on Oct. 11.
TAKOMA PARK, MD

