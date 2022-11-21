Leadership/Character Program Created By MoCo Native Thrives at Quince Orchard High School; Has Been Implemented in a Dozen MCPS Schools

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Post Office Temporarily Closed After RobberyBryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
U.S. Officials Briefed on Potential Major Espionage ThreatNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
whatsupmag.com
Meet Ally Keith of Archbishop Spalding High School
Being recruited by college coaches can be exhausting for high school athletes. The process often lasts months with lots of phone calls, texts, emails, visits, and research. That’s pressure. It began for Archbishop Spalding senior lacrosse standout Ally Keith last year on September 1st—the first-day coaches are allowed to officially communicate with recruits.
DMV high school football rankings (Nov. 22, 2022)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. St. John’s (8-4) – Last week: […]
fox5dc.com
Frederick School Board postpones vote to merge schools
In Frederick County the community will get more time to weigh in on plans to merge two schools. The school board was expected to vote Monday but decided to hold off. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts tells us why.
mymcmedia.org
Photos: Quince Orchard Advances to 4A Semifinals
Quince Orchard extended their winning streak to 25 games with a 21-6 win over Old Mill from Anne Arundel County Friday night. The teams battled in the third round of the class 4A football playoffs. The Cougars (12-0) take on the Broadneck Bruins (10-1) in Annapolis Friday at 7 p.m...
foxbaltimore.com
Anne Arundel County students make dangerous trek to school lasting 4.5 miles, 75 minutes
SEVERN, Md. (WBFF) — Parents in Anne Arundel County have had enough. It’s nearly Thanksgiving, and their children have missed a significant amount of school because the district cannot provide a regular bus. The families say their children are forced to walk to school in the bitter cold along dangerous highways.
pbmainstream.com
Bronny James and Sierra Canyon Escape Maryland
Bronny James and Sierra Canyon left California and traveled all the way across the country to play the number one team in Maryland, the DeMatha Stags. However, what was an exciting game between two star-studded lineups turned into a frightening scene just minutes into the game. Coming into the game,...
WJLA
Fairfax County students launch satellite engineered from scratch into space
VIENNA, Va. (7News) — Tuesday, it was a historic day for students at Thomas Jefferson High School from Science and Technology as students are launching a satellite they engineered from scratch into space. The 2U CubeSat, called TJREVERB, was made by the students over the course of 7 years....
mocoshow.com
MCPS Community Message: Thanksgiving Message of Gratitude from Superintendent Dr. Monifa B. McKnight
Thanksgiving is a time for reflection and gratitude – a time to focus on the good in our lives and community. Across our school district, in my visits with students, staff, and community members, I continue to witness extraordinary dedication to great teaching and learning for all students in each classroom every day. Because of you, I have great hope for the future of our county schools.
mocoshow.com
Board of Education Discusses Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Act; Approves Pilot Courses; and Holds Facilities and Boundaries Work Session Regarding the Superintendent’s Recommended FY 2024 Capital Budget and Amendments to the FY 2023–2028 Capital Improvements Program
The Montgomery County Board of Education (Board) held a business meeting on Thursday, November 10, 2022. During the meeting, the Board discussed the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Act; approved pilot courses; and held its final facilities and boundaries work session. Blueprint for Maryland’s Future: The Board discussed the Blueprint...
bethesdamagazine.com
Ziegler, Wu declare victory in tight District 9A House of Delegates race
Democrats Natalie Ziegler and Chao Wu have declared victory in the race for the District 9A seat in the Maryland General Assembly, according to a press release. “I am very glad we won together by working together,” Wu said in a campaign press release. “I will bring forward positive changes, innovations, visions, and solutions to serve our district and Maryland with Team 9 together.”
WTOP
‘In dire need’: How a former World Bank staffer became a Fairfax Co. substitute teacher
A fifth-grade student at Bull Run Elementary School in Centreville, Virginia, approached Bunni Cooper late last week to ask if the two could have lunch together. The student inquired about the status of “Lunch Bunch,” a time for students at the Fairfax County school to eat and talk to Cooper, a longtime substitute teacher. Cooper said her lunch period for the day had already passed, but she told the girl that she’d make some time to chat a couple of days later.
bethesdamagazine.com
Coll concedes District 5 school board race to Wolff
Valerie Coll conceded Tuesday to incumbent Brenda Wolff in the race for the District Five seat on the Montgomery County Board of Education. “As the Board of Elections continues its long and thorough counting of all votes, I’d like to express my thanks to everyone for all of your support and good thoughts since the beginning of the counting,” Coll wrote in a post on her campaign Facebook page Tuesday evening. “There are still a few thousand votes to be counted but I believe that, in the end, we will have come close but will not be victorious. My congratulations go to Brenda on her election.”
aminerdetail.com
An Open Letter To MCPS Regarding Melissa Ladd
Good Morning, Board of Education members and Central Office Staff:. My wife and I are proud Montgomery County Public Schools parents. Our 16-year-old daughter is a sophomore at Wootton High School, and our son is a University of Maryland College Park freshman and a 2022 Wotton High School graduate. Kimberly...
Loudoun County Public School faculty member charged with assault of student
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Loudoun County Public School faculty member has been charged after police say she assaulted a student twice. According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, Nov. 14, a school resource officer at Lightridge High School in the Aldie area of the county was made aware of a report […]
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Free Thanksgiving Lunch at Bus Boys and Poets on 14th St in DC
Busboys and Poets is offering a free sit-down Thanksgiving meal for the homeless, hungry, or anyone who needs one between 12pm and 3pm today (Thursday, November 24th) at its 14th and V location (2021 14th St NW, Washington DC 20009). Reservations are not required and anyone who needs a meal...
mocoshow.com
County Executive Elrich Is Holding Hybrid Forums to Seek Input on FY 2024 Operating Budget (November and December)
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, the County’s regional services offices, and community partners are hosting hybrid forums in November and December to seek input on the Fiscal Year 2024 Operating Budget. The next forum, emphasizing priorities of the senior community, will be conducted from 2-3:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, at Leisure World in Silver Spring. The forum at Leisure World is open in-person only to Leisure World residents. However, it can be viewed by anyone who registers for internet viewing. In addition, there will be a live, in-person satellite broadcast shown at the North Potomac Senior Center, which is located at 13850 Travilah Rd. in Rockville.
mocoshow.com
Montevideo Road Bridge Rehabilitation in Poolesville Wins ‘Excellence in Preservation’ Award from Montgomery Preservation
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Department of Transportation’s (MCDOT) Montevideo Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Poolesville was selected as the winner of the recently announced 2021 “Michael F. Dwyer Excellence in Preservation Award” by Montgomery Preservation, Inc. The Montevideo Bridge Project preserved and rehabilitated a historic, one-lane bridge over Dry Seneca Creek that was originally constructed in 1910. When a routine inspection revealed a critical defect in the bottom chord of the bridge truss, MCDOT engineered a plan to rehabilitate the bridge while minimizing disruption to a nearby farm and winery.
thecomeback.com
College basketball world reacts to Georgetown’s new low
It would be fair to say that the Georgetown Hoyas men’s basketball program has seen better days. It might also be fair to say that literally any day before this one was considered a better day than where Patrick Ewing’s program has landed. Coming off a 6-25 season...
WTOP
Maryland booze news: A hard tea and a new distillery
Frederick, Maryland-based Flying Dog Brewery has launched a new business beyond beer called Gonzo Drinks, and its first product is a hard tea. Killer Hard Tea is available at retailers in Maryland now, and will be in D.C. stores., as well as New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia, in January.
fox5dc.com
Missing teen's skeletal remains found in Takoma Park
BETHESDA, Md - The body of 17-year-old Rosa Diaz-Santos was found in Takoma Park, Maryland, according to Prince George's County Police. Diaz-Santos, of Greenbelt, Md, was last seen on the morning of Sept. 22 on her way to Eleanor Roosevelt High School. Greenbelt police originally reported her as missing on Oct. 11.
Comments / 0