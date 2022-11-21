ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least 1 home destroyed by fire in New London

By Samantha Stewart, Tina Detelj
WTNH
 2 days ago

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews battled a fire that destroyed at least one house Monday morning on Mott Avenue in New London.

Neighbors in the area said the fire began just after 9 a.m. at the home on 11 Mott Ave. According to New London’s fire marshal, that home was entirely destroyed by the flames, and four others were damaged.

“There’s wind, and, you know, then you can see sparks flying around, and there’s cedar shingles, so those catch very quickly,” said Brian Drutman, who had a home damaged in the fire.

Fire officials asked residents in the immediate area to evacuate due to the blaze. However, the fire is under control at this time.

“All the crews that responded, especially the first-in crew, did a phenomenal job cause this could have taken out a whole block with the wind and everything that was going,” New London Fire Chief Thomas Curcio said. “Houses across the street — there were hot embers landing on those. We were very lucky.”

Most of the homes in the neighborhood are vacation homes, and were vacant, including the home where the fire started.

The fire marshal did state that one firefighter was transported to the hospital with a knee injury.

Officials have not identified a cause of the fire. An investigation is underway to determine what happened.

