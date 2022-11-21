ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

25 Best Elf on the Shelf Arrival Ideas

Parade
Parade
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dFJGx_0jIaF46m00
Traci Rhoades

1. Introduce Elf as this year’s reading buddy.

Gather up your holiday reads, and maybe grab a couple of new ones. Elf likes reading too!

2. Use Marshmallows to make the big announcement.

Have Elf sitting by marshmallows that spell out, “I’m back.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hgBjN_0jIaF46m00
Traci Rhoades

3. Let Elf host a hot cocoa welcome-back party.

Grab a fun mug and all your favorite hot chocolate goodies. Make sure you toast to Elf adventures.

4. Have Elf deliver breakfast one morning.

If you get a dozen donuts, there might be enough for the adults too.

5. Create a chalkboard “Countdown to Christmas” board, and prop Elf up beside it.

Kids will rush out of bed to mark another day off the calendar, one day closer to Christmas.

6. Make up your own Mad Lib about Elf for kids to fill out.

Your kids will enjoy filling out Mad Lib blanks (probably more than once) to tell the Elf's story.

7. Get Elf a new outfit.

They come out with new clothing and accessories every year. What a fun first activity, to dress Elf up for the season.

8. Write a letter from Elf.

Get as creative as you want, talking about their excitement for the holidays, or what they’ve been doing the past year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aoAln_0jIaF46m00
Traci Rhoades

9. Make Elf all ready for movie night.

Put Elf in a popcorn bucket with some popcorn, and ease into the Christmas season with your favorite holiday movie.

10. Place Elf in your Advent tree.

The Christmas story is for everyone, after all, so let Elf listen to the daily readings too.

11. Have Elf show up with hugs and kisses.

Wrap some Hershey’s chocolates up in a baggie, with a note for the kids.

12. Attach a couple of candy cane skis to Elf, and let him “ski” down the stairs.

Whee, look at him fly down the banister.

13. Make a mini balloon arch, announcing the Elf’s arrival in regal style.

These balloon arches are popular, and there are several kits to choose from, or you can make your own.

14. Have Elf deliver this year’s family pajamas.

What a fun way to give the family this year’s Christmas PJs!

15. Buy cookies from a local bakery.

Either put the Elf’s name on it (if he/she has a name) or have them write “I’m back!”

16. Load up Elf in a toy car.

Send him riding into the living room, ready to spread a little holiday magic.

17. Put Elf into the branches of your un-decorated tree.

He’s a helper, right? So he won’t mind helping you put on the ornaments.

18. Throw an Elf tea party.

Make hats out of construction paper and serve mini muffins alongside tiny teacups.

19. Put Elf into a balloon to surprise the children.

Contact a local floral shop about putting him inside a balloon.

20. Mail Elf to your child.

Put Elf in a large envelope with your child’s name on it, or draw a stamp to tape on his chest.

21. Stack two toilet paper rolls together and make a snowman.

When the children “open” the snowman, out pops Elf!

22. Create a scavenger hunt.

Write up a scavenger hunt, leaving clues to the next station, until the final stop leads them to Elf and his book.

23. Gift a new cozy blanket.

After unwrapping it, bring out the Elf on the Shelf figure along with the book for a snuggle fest and reading time.

24. Choreograph a routine for the Elf to perform your favorite Christmas song.

Maybe “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas"?

25. Have Elf wrap his arms around a jar of candy.

Turn his arrival into a guessing game for the kids by having them guess how many pieces are inside.

Next: 100 Best Elf on the Shelf Names

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

101 Christmas baby names for your festive arrival

The weather outside may be frightful, but a Christmas baby is very delightful. While Christmas Day is the rarest birthday to have, according to a New York Times ranking, parents may still choose to share the joy of the season for a December baby through their name choice. "Some of...
SheKnows

12 Stocking Stuffers That Your Kids Will Go Crazy Over

Stocking stuffers usually aren’t high up on a parent’s priority list. When it comes to the holidays, you’re more concerned with planning the big dinner menu, decorating the house, and shopping for what is actually on your child’s wishlist. Stocking stuffers seem like a problem for future you. Unfortunately, you might need to put them higher on your to-do list this year. With shipping delays and labor shortages, you should order them now, so they arrive before Santa does. To help you out, we rounded up the best stocking stuffers for kids. Everything on our list below costs less than $30,...
princesspinkygirl.com

Grinch Christmas Truffles

Grinch Christmas Truffles are easy-to-make Oreo balls that upgrade the classic sandwich cookie into an indulgent candy-coated confection with only 5 ingredients. This no-bake Oreo truffle recipe resembles a bite-sized cheesecake but is prepared simply with a crushed cookie and cream cheese center that’s covered in Grinch-green almond bark and adorned with a red heart.
Parade

40 Clever Christmas Sayings for Shirts To Spread Some Ho-Ho-Holiday Cheer

During the Christmas season, it's especially fun to wear something to spread joy or express yourself. Besides an ugly Christmas sweater, you can do that with a tee or sweatshirt. If you are finding it hard to come up with your own words to put on a shirt, let us help you out. We've put together a list of warm, funny and clever Christmas sayings for shirts that you can choose from.
Tyla

Mum says she saves thousands by buying Christmas presents second hand

A mum has admitted that she saves thousands of pounds by purchasing many of her Christmas gifts second hand. As you can see from the video below, second-hand gifts would be an absolute joy to some folks. Whilst some might recoil at the very suggestion, when you think about it...
People

Oprah Says This Christmas Tree Candle Will 'Fill the House with Cheer' — and It's 20% Off Right Now

Grab it while it’s back in stock Nothing signifies the beginning of the holiday season quite like the reveal of Oprah's Favorite Things.  Oprah Winfrey's much-anticipated annual list of favorites is basically the Rolls Royce of holiday gift guides. It features a curated list of presents in every category — home, kitchen, fashion, books, makeup, and more — all of which have been fully vetted and hand-selected by the icon herself.  Even better, each and every item is sold on Amazon to help make shopping a breeze. One item...
Taste Of Home

Trader Joe’s Sells Grinch-Inspired “Grump Trees” and We’re Obsessed

We’re all about having the spirit of the season, but sometimes, some of us are in a completely different sort of spirit as the holidays roll around. Putting up and decorating a Christmas tree is a big part of getting into the holiday spirit. But for those who are a little less enthusiastic about the holiday season, Trader Joe’s has released its signature Grump Trees for another season of grinch-inspired festivities.
CALIFORNIA STATE
macaronikid.com

Breakfast with Santa at Central Park!

Fall is here, the holidays are near, and Santa Claus is coming back to town! Join us for Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 10th from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Goldy S. Lewis Community Center at Central Park to celebrate the holiday season. All families will enjoy...
macaronikid.com

Christmas in the Country is Back - December 10th!

Join us for this FREE day of sweet, old-fashioned Christmas fun!. We’re SO EXCITED to bring back “Christmas in the Country” for the 5th year! Bundle up and prepare for a wintery good time!. Thanks to Mt. Airy Children's Dental Associates, Huntington Learning Center, and Pediatric Movement...
Hot 104.7

Minnesota’s Mall of America Introduces a Diverse Santa Visit for this Year

Welcome to a case of "pick your Santa" at the Mall of America if you plan to bring your kids to visit Santa ahead of the Christmas holiday. Normally there has been one Santa that everyone gets to see, put in their requests for their Christmas wishes and then move on. The Mall of America decided to change things up a bit this year. There will actually be six different Santas to choose from. You need to schedule your visit ahead of time with the appropriate Santa for your kids.
MINNESOTA STATE
Parade

TikTok's Barbara 'Babs' Costello Shares Genius Thanksgiving Dinner Leftovers Hack

Looking for a more efficient way to pack up leftovers ahead of the holidays? Babs has your back. Barbara "Babs" Costello, the TikTok star known for giving her followers helpful tips in the kitchen, has the perfect method for storing your leftover turkey this holiday that will make you never look back on your old ways again. So what's her brilliant tip? Disposable cupcake tins!
Parade

This Bestselling Coffeemaker Is On Sale Right Now On Amazon For Just $19

Grab your coffee cups, people! The bestselling Bodum 34 Ounce Pour Over Coffee Maker is on sale right now on Amazon for $18.50, a 38% discount from its usual $30 price tag. Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.
The Daily South

Outdoor Christmas Light Ideas And Tips To Make Your Home Shine This Season

It's no secret that the South has incredible holiday lights. Cities from Texas to Georgia dress up for the season with displays of lights in all kinds of festive designs and every color of the rainbow. While these drive-through experiences are fun to visit as a family activity or while on vacation, Southerners don't always want to travel to see the lights. Sometimes, we want them right at home!
GEORGIA STATE
Parade

Parade

62K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy