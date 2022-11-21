25 Best Elf on the Shelf Arrival Ideas

Traci Rhoades

1. Introduce Elf as this year’s reading buddy.

Gather up your holiday reads, and maybe grab a couple of new ones. Elf likes reading too!

2. Use Marshmallows to make the big announcement.

Have Elf sitting by marshmallows that spell out, “I’m back.”

Traci Rhoades

3. Let Elf host a hot cocoa welcome-back party.

Grab a fun mug and all your favorite hot chocolate goodies. Make sure you toast to Elf adventures.

4. Have Elf deliver breakfast one morning.

If you get a dozen donuts, there might be enough for the adults too.

5. Create a chalkboard “Countdown to Christmas” board, and prop Elf up beside it.

Kids will rush out of bed to mark another day off the calendar, one day closer to Christmas.

6. Make up your own Mad Lib about Elf for kids to fill out.

Your kids will enjoy filling out Mad Lib blanks (probably more than once) to tell the Elf's story.

7. Get Elf a new outfit.

They come out with new clothing and accessories every year. What a fun first activity, to dress Elf up for the season.

8. Write a letter from Elf.

Get as creative as you want, talking about their excitement for the holidays, or what they’ve been doing the past year.

Traci Rhoades

9. Make Elf all ready for movie night.

Put Elf in a popcorn bucket with some popcorn, and ease into the Christmas season with your favorite holiday movie.

10. Place Elf in your Advent tree.

The Christmas story is for everyone, after all, so let Elf listen to the daily readings too.

11. Have Elf show up with hugs and kisses.

Wrap some Hershey’s chocolates up in a baggie, with a note for the kids.

12. Attach a couple of candy cane skis to Elf, and let him “ski” down the stairs.

Whee, look at him fly down the banister.

13. Make a mini balloon arch, announcing the Elf’s arrival in regal style.

These balloon arches are popular, and there are several kits to choose from, or you can make your own.

14. Have Elf deliver this year’s family pajamas.

What a fun way to give the family this year’s Christmas PJs!

15. Buy cookies from a local bakery.

Either put the Elf’s name on it (if he/she has a name) or have them write “I’m back!”

16. Load up Elf in a toy car.

Send him riding into the living room, ready to spread a little holiday magic.

17. Put Elf into the branches of your un-decorated tree.

He’s a helper, right? So he won’t mind helping you put on the ornaments.

18. Throw an Elf tea party.

Make hats out of construction paper and serve mini muffins alongside tiny teacups.

19. Put Elf into a balloon to surprise the children.

Contact a local floral shop about putting him inside a balloon.

20. Mail Elf to your child.

Put Elf in a large envelope with your child’s name on it, or draw a stamp to tape on his chest.

21. Stack two toilet paper rolls together and make a snowman.

When the children “open” the snowman, out pops Elf!

22. Create a scavenger hunt.

Write up a scavenger hunt, leaving clues to the next station, until the final stop leads them to Elf and his book.

23. Gift a new cozy blanket.

After unwrapping it, bring out the Elf on the Shelf figure along with the book for a snuggle fest and reading time.

24. Choreograph a routine for the Elf to perform your favorite Christmas song.

Maybe “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas"?

25. Have Elf wrap his arms around a jar of candy.

Turn his arrival into a guessing game for the kids by having them guess how many pieces are inside.

