Evansville, IN

wevv.com

Feed Evansville holding community food share at Hartke Pool

Officials with community group Feed Evansville announced a last-minute food share event on Wednesday. The announcement from Feed Evansville says the food distribution event will happen from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Hartke Pool. Feed Evansville says there will be a limit of one food box per vehicle...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Food box distribution held Monday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday night, officials with Rhythm Church held a food box distribution. It was at 1230 East Michigan Street, just south of Oak Hill Cemetery. The event ended at 8 p.m. Officials say anyone in need was welcome, and they handed out more than 150 boxes before...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Tri-State Food Bank holding another food giveaway at Bosse Field

There's another mobile food distribution event scheduled to happen at Bosse Field in Evansville, Indiana. Officials with Tri-State Food Bank say they'll be hosting the food giveaway on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The food distribution will happen from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., or until boxes run out. The local nonprofit...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

City officials experience 48 hours of homelessness

EVANSVILLE, IND. (WEHT) — If you stepped outside this week, you know it was cold. For a group of Evansville city officials, two of those winter-like nights felt even longer. About a dozen officials said goodbye to their warm bed Thursday morning to experience 48 hours of homelessness. Vanderburgh County Sheriff elect, Lieutenant Noah Robertson, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Tri-State trash pickup services adjusting their schedules ahead of Thanksgiving

Several Kentucky trash services are switching their pickup dates for Thanksgiving week. In Henderson trash collections on Thursday and Friday have been shifted to Tuesday and Wednesday. In Owensboro Thursday services will be pushed to Friday, with the normal Friday service moved to Saturday. For customers in Madisonville, any Thursday...
OWENSBORO, KY
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Large crowd joins Knights to honor clergy

More than 600 people from across the Diocese of Evansville filled the Huntingburg Events Center to capacity on Oct. 25 for the annual Clergy Appreciation Dinner sponsored by Knights of Columbus councils from Dubois and Spencer counties. Knights of Columbus State Deputy Scott Schutte called our priests, deacons, and men...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

New restaurant coming to Evansville’s west side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new restaurant is coming to West Franklin Street in Evansville. Noche Tequila and Tacos will be located at 2215 W. Franklin St. The owner is also the owner of The Landing, Rooftop, Birdies and Pips Pub. The architect for the project is hoping for the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Take a Trip Back in Time With These Incredible Vintage Evansville Commercials

Here lately there is a lot of nostalgia on the internet for the 80s and 90s, and I think the reason for that is those were really the last two decades before technology really popped off. Not that we didn't have tech, but the internet wasn't nearly as prominent or advanced as it is now, and back then you had a landline phone and a pager and that was about it (although my grandpa had a car phone and I remember thinking that was the coolest thing ever).
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

HPD: Shots fired near Henderson pawn shop

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) investigated a shots fired report near a local pawn shop. HPD says employees of Bullets Pawn stated a subject in front of the store shot a round off and fled the scene. Officers with the Henderson Police Department quickly found the subject, Tony Melton, on Jefferson […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Tri-State woman celebrates 100th birthday at Evansville Wartime Museum

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Sunday, a Tri-State native turned 100 years old, and her family threw her a special surprise party at the Evansville Wartime Museum. Sally Overbey celebrated her birthday at the museum in the shadow of an iconic P-47 airplane, the same type of plane she helped to build in Evansville during World War II. At that time, her husband was fighting in the war overseas, and they went on to be married for 71 years.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police ramp up patrol in Evansville for the holidays

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Thanksgiving is undoubtedly one of the busiest times of year, on and off the road. Police say people tend to drink more around the holidays, making it especially dangerous for drivers out-and-about. To prevent crashes, the Indiana State Police tells us they’ll be ramping up their patrols as part of the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD: Evansville man shot through closed door, woman arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a man in Evansville was shot by a woman at his home Saturday just before 6 a.m. According to an affidavit, the man was shot by 57-year-old Marsheila Starks. Officials were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Lombard Avenue where they say they...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

Pet vaccines available at Warrick Humane Society

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Thanks to another grant from Walmart Giving, the Warrick Humane Society will be able to host another low-cost vaccination clinic. The clinic is set to open Tuesday, November 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Officials say registration starts at 10 in the morning and ends at 1 p.m.
NEWBURGH, IN

