Here lately there is a lot of nostalgia on the internet for the 80s and 90s, and I think the reason for that is those were really the last two decades before technology really popped off. Not that we didn't have tech, but the internet wasn't nearly as prominent or advanced as it is now, and back then you had a landline phone and a pager and that was about it (although my grandpa had a car phone and I remember thinking that was the coolest thing ever).

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO