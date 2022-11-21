Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Feed Evansville holding community food share at Hartke Pool
Officials with community group Feed Evansville announced a last-minute food share event on Wednesday. The announcement from Feed Evansville says the food distribution event will happen from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Hartke Pool. Feed Evansville says there will be a limit of one food box per vehicle...
14news.com
Business’ ban together to bring free Thanksgiving meals to Evansville families
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s own ‘Sauced’ Italian restaurant is hosting a free Thanksgiving buffet. Walton’s Smokehouse and Southern Kitchen is one of the nine sponsoring businesses donating food. Smokehouse Manager, Cassandra Davis, says businesses in the area help one another whenever they can. “I’ve learned...
New Indiana Mexican Restaurant to Specialize in Tequila and Tacos
In the world of the culinary arts, there are just some things that always pair well together. Tequila and tacos may very well be at the top of that list and a new restaurant coming to Southern Indiana will be serving up both. What We Know. The details about the...
14news.com
Food box distribution held Monday night
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday night, officials with Rhythm Church held a food box distribution. It was at 1230 East Michigan Street, just south of Oak Hill Cemetery. The event ended at 8 p.m. Officials say anyone in need was welcome, and they handed out more than 150 boxes before...
Exclusive New Club in Downtown Evansville Delays Launch Party Until 2023
If you haven't visited Downtown Evansville in a while, you are really missing out. In addition to the packed calendar of events, there have been eleven new businesses open this year. Get Ready for a New Lounge Experience. If you like to go out after work, but you feel like...
Meet the Dogs Available for Warrick Humane Society Friendsgiving
Last year, we decided to host a friend over for Thanksgiving. Acer got to go to my mom's house for Thanksgiving and have plenty of walks and snuggles (and even a bath) at our house. He had a great time. We couldn't adopt him but we did give the shelter staff a break on Thanksgiving.
wevv.com
Tri-State Food Bank holding another food giveaway at Bosse Field
There's another mobile food distribution event scheduled to happen at Bosse Field in Evansville, Indiana. Officials with Tri-State Food Bank say they'll be hosting the food giveaway on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The food distribution will happen from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., or until boxes run out. The local nonprofit...
City officials experience 48 hours of homelessness
EVANSVILLE, IND. (WEHT) — If you stepped outside this week, you know it was cold. For a group of Evansville city officials, two of those winter-like nights felt even longer. About a dozen officials said goodbye to their warm bed Thursday morning to experience 48 hours of homelessness. Vanderburgh County Sheriff elect, Lieutenant Noah Robertson, […]
wevv.com
Tri-State trash pickup services adjusting their schedules ahead of Thanksgiving
Several Kentucky trash services are switching their pickup dates for Thanksgiving week. In Henderson trash collections on Thursday and Friday have been shifted to Tuesday and Wednesday. In Owensboro Thursday services will be pushed to Friday, with the normal Friday service moved to Saturday. For customers in Madisonville, any Thursday...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Large crowd joins Knights to honor clergy
More than 600 people from across the Diocese of Evansville filled the Huntingburg Events Center to capacity on Oct. 25 for the annual Clergy Appreciation Dinner sponsored by Knights of Columbus councils from Dubois and Spencer counties. Knights of Columbus State Deputy Scott Schutte called our priests, deacons, and men...
14news.com
New restaurant coming to Evansville’s west side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new restaurant is coming to West Franklin Street in Evansville. Noche Tequila and Tacos will be located at 2215 W. Franklin St. The owner is also the owner of The Landing, Rooftop, Birdies and Pips Pub. The architect for the project is hoping for the...
Take a Trip Back in Time With These Incredible Vintage Evansville Commercials
Here lately there is a lot of nostalgia on the internet for the 80s and 90s, and I think the reason for that is those were really the last two decades before technology really popped off. Not that we didn't have tech, but the internet wasn't nearly as prominent or advanced as it is now, and back then you had a landline phone and a pager and that was about it (although my grandpa had a car phone and I remember thinking that was the coolest thing ever).
HPD: Shots fired near Henderson pawn shop
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) investigated a shots fired report near a local pawn shop. HPD says employees of Bullets Pawn stated a subject in front of the store shot a round off and fled the scene. Officers with the Henderson Police Department quickly found the subject, Tony Melton, on Jefferson […]
14news.com
Tri-State woman celebrates 100th birthday at Evansville Wartime Museum
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Sunday, a Tri-State native turned 100 years old, and her family threw her a special surprise party at the Evansville Wartime Museum. Sally Overbey celebrated her birthday at the museum in the shadow of an iconic P-47 airplane, the same type of plane she helped to build in Evansville during World War II. At that time, her husband was fighting in the war overseas, and they went on to be married for 71 years.
Police ramp up patrol in Evansville for the holidays
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Thanksgiving is undoubtedly one of the busiest times of year, on and off the road. Police say people tend to drink more around the holidays, making it especially dangerous for drivers out-and-about. To prevent crashes, the Indiana State Police tells us they’ll be ramping up their patrols as part of the […]
14news.com
EPD: Evansville man shot through closed door, woman arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a man in Evansville was shot by a woman at his home Saturday just before 6 a.m. According to an affidavit, the man was shot by 57-year-old Marsheila Starks. Officials were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Lombard Avenue where they say they...
Southern Indiana Man Captures Majestic Convocation of Eagles in Breathtaking Photos
I don't think that I've ever seen an Eagle up close in the wild. I've seen one at the zoo, but not just out in nature. Jeff Helfrich didn't just see one bald Eagle, he saw around twenty at once. What's even more impressive are the photos that he was able to capture.
Repairs underway on Bob Jones Way
A downtown Evansville road known for being trouble is getting some repairs. Officials say the Board of Public Works approved a $148,000 contract on Tuesday for the work.
Evansville Police Issue Warning About a Group of Individuals Targeting and Stealing Purses from Area Shoppers
With the holiday shopping season getting ready to ramp up, the Evansville Police Department is warning residents, particularly women, about groups of individuals who are going from store-to-store looking for potential targets to rob while they shop. A "Recent Uptick in Theft of Wallets and Credit Cards" In a Facebook...
WTVW
Pet vaccines available at Warrick Humane Society
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Thanks to another grant from Walmart Giving, the Warrick Humane Society will be able to host another low-cost vaccination clinic. The clinic is set to open Tuesday, November 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Officials say registration starts at 10 in the morning and ends at 1 p.m.
