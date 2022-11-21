Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.Joel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia CityTy D.Hampton, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Walmart Mass Shooting - Multiple People DeadTy D.Chesapeake, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Andre Bing Was "A Little Off": Shoots 6 Workers And HimselfC. HeslopChesapeake, VA
Related
PhillyBite
Who Has the Best Chicken Wings in Virginia?
- Whether you're looking for the best chicken wings in Virginia or just looking for a good wing place to try in Virginia, there are a lot of places to choose from. There are even some great places that you've probably never heard of. Here are a few of the places you should check out:
Friend says youngest Walmart shooting victim 'just started' working at the store
The Hampton Roads community continues to mourn after Tuesday's mass shooting at the Walmart in Chesapeake. Meanwhile, News 3 is also learning more about the six victims.
5newsonline.com
Pair of shootings in Virginia Beach leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach are investigating a pair of shootings Wednesday night. Authorities said one shooting happened in the 5300 block of Wesleyan Drive just before 7:30 p.m. Police said one person died and they are currently trying to find a suspect. The other shooting...
How you can help victims' families of the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting
People can donate directly to their families by texting 'Chesapeake' to 50155. That will send them a link to fill out and donate
Motorcyclist dies after Virginia Beach crash
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in October, the Virginia Beach Police Department said. Adrian Vojvoda, 75, died on November 1 after the crash, which happened on October 16, sent him to the hospital. It happened in the 1400 block of Oceana Boulevard, and...
Chesterfield Police Sergeant says doing this could keep you safe in a shooting
Chesterfield Police Seargent Chris Hugate teaches people how to survive in an active shooter situation.
Vigil held in memory of 16-year-old mass shooting victim
Family, friends, and classmates gathered at the Chesapeake Walmart parking lot in memory of the youngest victim of Tuesday night's mass shooting, 16-year-old Fernando Jesus Chavez.
Same suspect tied to 2 Virginia Beach 7-Eleven robberies
Police say the robberies occurred back-to-back, at 7-Elevens on Lynnhaven Road and Laskin Road.
Multi-vehicle crash on I-64 in Hampton
A multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 64 eastbound west of King Street has caused property damage, but no injuries, according to the Virginia State Police.
Snow Globe Spectacular returns to Town Center in Virginia Beach
Town Center in Virginia Beach is bringing spreading the holiday cheer with their Snow Globe Spectacular.
Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tribute
The popular promoter, self-made music manager, & CEO of AMilly Entertainment, LLC., Capri Lawrence, is hosting a birthday bash with Jeezy as the headline. Capri is well-known for her events, well-loved for her support, & well-respected among men & women artists alike. When it comes to promoting & successfully receiving results, the bar is raised & Capri's consistency led to the manifestation of Jeezy performing at her birthday celebration.
1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified
Police say one male is dead following a shooting in Hampton, Thursday night.
Shooting in York County sends one person to the hospital
The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said one person went to the hospital after a shooting Wednesday night in the Tabb area.
WAVY News 10
Suspects behind multiple ABC store burglaries in Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are trying to identify and arrest several suspects behind six recent ABC store burglaries. Two suspects were behind at least three separate burglaries earlier in the month, police say, and one man appears to be behind at least three more recent burglaries. The...
44 people arrested during two-day warrant sweep in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach police say 44 people were taken into custody during a two-day citywide warrant sweep.
Virginia Beach principal arrested after woman accuses him of reaching up her skirt
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A school administrator was charged with misdemeanor simple assault in Virginia Beach. Joel Guldenschuh was arrested after a woman told police that he put his hand up her dress at a Halloween party on October 29, court documents obtained by 13News Now show. Originally, police...
Virginia’s first full-service casino announces opening date
There is now an opening date for Virginia's first full-service casino.
Hampton Police provide update on shooting that killed 2 teens, injured 1
Hampton Police held a press conference Tuesday morning to provide more information on the investigation of two homicides that occurred over the past weekend.
Suffolk siblings to lose survivor benefits, years after father died in military accident
SUFFOLK, Va. — A "For Sale" sign sits outside Chenoah Kent's house off Route 58 in Suffolk. The mother and teacher is moving to Roanoke, where the cost of living is cheaper. "I had to tell [the school] administration that I was breaking my teaching contract and we'd have to locate to a more affordable area," Kent said.
Man shot and killed in car on Chesapeake highway identified, remembered by childhood friend
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death in their car Sunday night. A spokesman for the police department said the case started when police officers got a call from people who saw a car by the tree line off the roadway.
Comments / 0