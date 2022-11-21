Read full article on original website
Self-checkout comes to Aubuchon
Self-checkout is coming to the Aubuchon Company. “We plan to implement the first in-store self-checkout by the end of 2023,” said the Aubuchon Company. Their first self-checkout prototype has already been built. “These will be piloted in our higher volume locations that have the space to displace a register...
