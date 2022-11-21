Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Phoenix entrepreneur is giving away millions of dollarsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Grandma and young man she accidentally texted for Thanksgiving reunite for 7th yearB.R. ShenoyMesa, AZ
This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPhoenix, AZ
Lakers Praise Patrick Beverley for Shove, Despite Lack of Real ImpactAnthony DiMoroLos Angeles, CA
USPS Under Fire After Employee Caught "Throwing Packages"Bryan DijkhuizenPhoenix, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Family, community remembers popular Glendale barber killed in freeway shooting
Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations. LoLo's Chicken & Waffles and a sports grill in Phoenix are among several restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors. Phoenix Suns serve up Thanksgiving dinners to families. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Cam Johnson, Jock Landale, Ish...
AZFamily
True Crime Arizona Podcast: A Phoenix Family Massacre
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- On November 16th 2022, the Hudgens family of five was found dead inside their Phoenix home. Wife Marla Hudgens, her 3-year-old son Christopher, and her 6-month-old twin girls Faye and Gwen were all found with trauma on their bodies, and her husband Jasen Hudgens was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Police believe Jasen killed his family before taking his own life. Time may have been ticking down to the house exploding, because first responders found a disconnected gas line in the home with propane tanks on the property. The Hudgens family seemingly had everything going for them: Beautiful kids, successful careers, and a lot of community involvement. The question is: What went wrong?
AZFamily
Missing boy found safe in Tucson; parents arrested
Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations. LoLo's Chicken & Waffles and a sports grill in Phoenix are among several restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors. Phoenix Suns serve up Thanksgiving dinners to families. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cam Johnson, Jock Landale, Ish...
AZFamily
Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations
Ex-porn star accused of profiting from PPP loans while running Scottsdale gym. Duane Bell says John “Jay” Grdina used his name to take out a $60,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan for the Scottsdale business. Tempe boba shop, Arizona Grand Resort hit with health code violations. Updated: Nov. 16,...
AZFamily
Armed burglar shot by police in Chandler neighborhood
Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations. LoLo's Chicken & Waffles and a sports grill in Phoenix are among several restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors. Phoenix Suns serve up Thanksgiving dinners to families. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Cam Johnson, Jock Landale, Ish...
AZFamily
Tequila company surprises 101-year-old Chandler woman
Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations. LoLo's Chicken & Waffles and a sports grill in Phoenix are among several restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors. Phoenix Suns serve up Thanksgiving dinners to families. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Cam Johnson, Jock Landale, Ish...
AZFamily
Arizona mother adopted as a child now helping other foster kids through nonprofit
Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations. LoLo's Chicken & Waffles and a sports grill in Phoenix are among several restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors. Phoenix Suns serve up Thanksgiving dinners to families. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Cam Johnson, Jock Landale, Ish...
AZFamily
Family holds vigil for barber killed in Avondale freeway shooting
It was the first in a series of back-to-back meetings to give the Coyotes, Tempe officials and the public to present thoughts about the proposal. Family asking for help to find shooter who killed father at Glendale apartment complex. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Police are asking for the public's...
AZFamily
Mesa Fry’s store closed after employee seriously hurt in early morning stabbing
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Fry’s Food and Drug store in the East Valley is temporarily closed as deputies investigate a stabbing that left a store employee hospitalized early Wednesday morning. Just after 4 a.m., Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing report at the Fry’s...
AZFamily
Phoenix pastor finishes hiking excursion two years after being crushed by boulder
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix pastor has finished the Arizona Trail, a hike that spans across Arizona and from the Utah to Mexico Border two years after a boulder crushed him during the same hike in the Tonto National Forest. His daughter finished the journey in 2020, but he...
AZFamily
Dos Chris’ Bakery and Charcuterie Co. is founded on kindness, delicious treats in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dos Chris’ Bakery & Charcuterie Co. is a Phoenix, AZ-based company founded on the belief in kindness. Their love story began in 2018 with an affectionate nickname. With the two men both being named Chris, they were quickly known as “Dos Chris”. Two years later, they were married! Having both grown up in a family business, they each dreamed of having their own company. Thus, they say-- it was only destiny that as a couple, they created their own. With their bow ties and nickname combined with their love of baking and charcuterie, their company was founded in 2021.
AZFamily
Holiday shopping changes from Black Friday to "Black Month"
Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations. LoLo's Chicken & Waffles and a sports grill in Phoenix are among several restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors. Phoenix Suns serve up Thanksgiving dinners to families. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Cam Johnson, Jock Landale, Ish...
AZFamily
Man found dead at scene of south Phoenix apartment fire
Pinal County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed his wife on Monday night near Stanfield. Ex-porn star accused of profiting from PPP loans while running Scottsdale gym. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Duane Bell says John “Jay” Grdina used his name to take...
AZFamily
Barber killed in Avondale shooting remembered as fun, family-oriented man
GLENDALE (3TV/CBS 5) - Whether it was a buzz off the top, fade, or taper, Gabriel Sotelo, known as “Young AZ,” made a name for himself across the Valley and country. “He wasn’t just a barber, he was an artist and he made us feel good,” said Chris Barbara, Owner of Dos Chris’ Bakery and Charcuterie Co. Barbara has been going to Gabriel for haircuts since 2016 and introduced his husband to the barber. The pair created a friendship with Gabriel and said they could talk to him about anything.
AZFamily
Mesa pool builder’s license revoked following On Your Side investigation
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Gabrielle Shirk is happy regarding the latest action taken against a man named Jack Vinson Smith III. “We’re elated. It’s the best news we ever could have gotten,” Gabrielle told On Your Side. “The more we’re doing and digging, we’re finding out he just took money from a lot of consumers and didn’t do anything he said he was going to do.”
AZFamily
Tempe holds special city council meeting surrounding Coyotes proposed entertainment district
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The city of Tempe held a special city council meeting Tuesday night surrounding the Arizona Coyotes’ push for a new stadium and entertainment district. It was the first in a series of back-to-back meetings, giving Arizona Coyotes representatives, City of Tempe representatives, and the general public a chance to present more of their thoughts and research surrounding the proposed district.
AZFamily
Firefighters discover body inside a south Phoenix apartment on fire
Ford comes through with $20K donation to The Salvation Army!. While Tess Rafols was at the Fry's on Higley Road in Gilbert for the Big Give this morning, Ford showed up with a really big check for The Salvation Army. Creating healthy food habits around the holidays. Updated: 3 hours...
AZFamily
Family pleading for help finding shooter who killed father at Glendale apartment
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A family is mourning after their father was shot and killed at a Glendale apartment complex Sunday night, and police are asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible. Officers responded to reports around 10 p.m. of a gunshot and screaming at...
AZFamily
Police: Chandler father who reportedly shot 2 kids was previously arrested for domestic violence
Ex-porn star accused of profiting from PPP loans while running Scottsdale gym. Duane Bell says John “Jay” Grdina used his name to take out a $60,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan for the Scottsdale business. Seasonal depression triggered in the summer for Arizonans. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Dr....
AZFamily
Man previously deported 5 times sentenced for 2020 murder in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An undocumented immigrant has been sentenced for the murder of his ex-girlfriend’s brother in 2020 in Phoenix. Last week, Juan De Dios Cazares-Lopez, 38, was sentenced to 28.5 years in prison at the Arizona Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of stalking.
Comments / 0