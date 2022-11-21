ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Family, community remembers popular Glendale barber killed in freeway shooting

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

True Crime Arizona Podcast: A Phoenix Family Massacre

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- On November 16th 2022, the Hudgens family of five was found dead inside their Phoenix home. Wife Marla Hudgens, her 3-year-old son Christopher, and her 6-month-old twin girls Faye and Gwen were all found with trauma on their bodies, and her husband Jasen Hudgens was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Police believe Jasen killed his family before taking his own life. Time may have been ticking down to the house exploding, because first responders found a disconnected gas line in the home with propane tanks on the property. The Hudgens family seemingly had everything going for them: Beautiful kids, successful careers, and a lot of community involvement. The question is: What went wrong?
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Missing boy found safe in Tucson; parents arrested

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Armed burglar shot by police in Chandler neighborhood

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Tequila company surprises 101-year-old Chandler woman

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family holds vigil for barber killed in Avondale freeway shooting

AVONDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Dos Chris’ Bakery and Charcuterie Co. is founded on kindness, delicious treats in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dos Chris’ Bakery & Charcuterie Co. is a Phoenix, AZ-based company founded on the belief in kindness. Their love story began in 2018 with an affectionate nickname. With the two men both being named Chris, they were quickly known as “Dos Chris”. Two years later, they were married! Having both grown up in a family business, they each dreamed of having their own company. Thus, they say-- it was only destiny that as a couple, they created their own. With their bow ties and nickname combined with their love of baking and charcuterie, their company was founded in 2021.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Holiday shopping changes from Black Friday to "Black Month"

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man found dead at scene of south Phoenix apartment fire

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Barber killed in Avondale shooting remembered as fun, family-oriented man

GLENDALE (3TV/CBS 5) - Whether it was a buzz off the top, fade, or taper, Gabriel Sotelo, known as “Young AZ,” made a name for himself across the Valley and country. “He wasn’t just a barber, he was an artist and he made us feel good,” said Chris Barbara, Owner of Dos Chris’ Bakery and Charcuterie Co. Barbara has been going to Gabriel for haircuts since 2016 and introduced his husband to the barber. The pair created a friendship with Gabriel and said they could talk to him about anything.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa pool builder’s license revoked following On Your Side investigation

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Gabrielle Shirk is happy regarding the latest action taken against a man named Jack Vinson Smith III. “We’re elated. It’s the best news we ever could have gotten,” Gabrielle told On Your Side. “The more we’re doing and digging, we’re finding out he just took money from a lot of consumers and didn’t do anything he said he was going to do.”
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Tempe holds special city council meeting surrounding Coyotes proposed entertainment district

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The city of Tempe held a special city council meeting Tuesday night surrounding the Arizona Coyotes’ push for a new stadium and entertainment district. It was the first in a series of back-to-back meetings, giving Arizona Coyotes representatives, City of Tempe representatives, and the general public a chance to present more of their thoughts and research surrounding the proposed district.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Firefighters discover body inside a south Phoenix apartment on fire

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man previously deported 5 times sentenced for 2020 murder in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An undocumented immigrant has been sentenced for the murder of his ex-girlfriend’s brother in 2020 in Phoenix. Last week, Juan De Dios Cazares-Lopez, 38, was sentenced to 28.5 years in prison at the Arizona Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of stalking.
PHOENIX, AZ

