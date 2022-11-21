Read full article on original website
Garland police release more information on bust of organized crime ring targeting autobody shops
GARLAND, Texas — Police are releasing new information about an organized crime ring busted over the weekend. On Nov. 22, Garland Police charged two men, Bernabe Gile and Joey William Jarvis with engaging in organized criminal activity. The suspects are suspected in several burglaries spanning across multiple cities --...
fox4news.com
Garland police release photos of guns recovered from vehicle that crashed while fleeing police
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police have released pictures of the guns they said were recovered from a vehicle that crashed while fleeing from police Saturday night. The chase started when Garland PD officers recognized a white Tahoe connected to a string of burglaries and tried to pull the vehicle over near Kingsley Road.
fox4news.com
Fight over cell phone in Lewisville ends in deadly shooting
LEWISVILLE, Texas - A man is facing murder charges after a fight over a cell phone in Lewisville turned into a shooting on Tuesday night. 20-year-old Joseluis Esai Vasquez is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the fatal shooting. The shooting happened at 10:15 on Tuesday night on...
fox4news.com
Frisco police searching for suspects in bizarre jewelry thefts
FRISCO, Texas - Frisco police are investigating multiple thefts in the Regents Park area that they believe could be related. At least two incidents happened in September, with two more happening in November. Two Frisco neighborhoods are on edge after four robberies that Frisco police believe are related, and the...
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find suspect who robbed 16-year-old at gunpoint at Fort Worth ATM
FORT WORTH, Texas - In this week's Trackdown, Fort Worth police are investigating a robbery at an ATM near the TCU campus. The victim, who was just 16 years old, had a gun pointed at her head. Her family members were forced to watch as the robber also pointed the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Body Found in Submerged Vehicle in SE Dallas County
The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in a submerged vehicle Wednesday. The sheriff's office said Wednesday afternoon that deputies were called about a submerged Ford Mustang in a pond near the intersection of Jimmy Lane and Haines Road in Combine. Deputies requested the assistance...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Officer Fired After Allegedly Assaulting Another Officer
Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia fired one of his officers after an incident in an Uber on November 18. Officer Anthony Heims was arrested by fellow Dallas Police Department officers and charged with aggravated assault, according to a news release. Heims allegedly pointed a gun at another off-duty officer in the front seat of an Uber they were sharing.
dallasexpress.com
Teen Shot in Alleged Road Rage Incident Dies
A 14-year-old Dallas high school student died Saturday after he was shot in a road rage incident two months ago. Gabriel Zamora was shot at CF Hawn Freeway and St. Augustine Drive in an incident that police have described as a road rage shooting. Zamora was put into a coma by his injuries and later died in hospice.
fox4news.com
Suspects involved in deadly car chase connected to string of burglaries across North Texas, police say
GARLAND, Texas - Several businesses that have been burglarized over the last month are likely connected, according to police, and the people responsible could also be connected to a deadly police chase crash in Dallas over the weekend. Security footage shows three people breaking into a Grand Prairie tattoo shop...
police1.com
Off-duty Dallas cop fired after shooting at another officer during Uber ride
DALLAS — Last week, a Dallas police officer was arrested on an aggravated assault charge and placed on administrative leave for allegedly shooting at another officer while riding together in an Uber. Now, according to the Dallas PD, the officer has been fired following the incident. According to WFAA...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Frio Drive
On November 20, 2022, at around 10:30 a.m., a 911 call was received for a man lying in the grass in the 3400 block of Frio Drive. The preliminary investigation determined Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and found the man had been shot. He died at the scene. The man’s identity will...
Texas man charged with hate crime after shouting 'white power' and firing gun outside Florida bar
Dustin McCann called a security guard the 'N-word' before leaving the club and firing his gun, witnesses say.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2nd Man Identified, Charged After Chase Ends in Fatal Crash Saturday
A second person believed to be part of a burglary ring operating in North Texas has been charged just days after being apprehended after a police chase that killed a suspected juvenile accomplice. Bernabe Giles, 17, is now facing a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, Garland Police said.
Dive team called to assist with submerged vehicle near Seagoville
SEAGOVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday that it is investigating a submerged vehicle near Seagoville.Police said that at about 9:15 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2022, someone called in about a car driving off the road near Haines Rd. and Jimmy Ln. into a body of water. Officers arrived at the scene and called the Grand Prairie dive team for help finding the car.Just after noon, the dive team said they found the car in the water. All four doors were closed, and police believe that whoever was in the vehicle is still in it. Police said they currently believe this was an accident.This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.
Man in his 20s found fatally shot inside running vehicle, Arlington police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police are searching for a suspect for a homicide discovered Monday morning. Police were initially called around 9:36 a.m. in the 1900 block of Rutherford Lane for what was originally reported as a single-vehicle wreck, police said. Upon arrival, police said they didn't find any...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Merrifield Road
On Monday, November 21, 2022, at around 7:10 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 1200 block of S. Merrifield Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found a Latin male in his 20s lying on the side of the street with multiple gunshot wounds.
fox4news.com
Police investigating southwest Dallas murder
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a murder in southwest Dallas on Monday morning. Officers responded to a shooting call on South Merrifield Road near Mountain Creek Parkway. Police found a Latin male in his 20s lying on the side of the street with multiple gunshot wounds. The identity of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Driver in Custody After Leading Police on Chase in Dallas County
A driver led sheriff's deputies and constables on a high-speed chase through Dallas County Monday afternoon before being taken into custody in a North Dallas neighborhood. The chase originated with the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office when deputies tried to stop the driver of a black Mercedes sedan for a traffic violation. The driver, whose vehicle had a paper license tag, refused to pull over.
Mother accused of using children to ‘mule’ fatal fentanyl to Dallas, prosecutors say
TEXAS, USA — An Albuquerque mother who allegedly concealed a deadly dose of fentanyl inside her children’s luggage on their way to Texas has been charged with a federal drug crime, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Magdalena Silva Banuelos, 46,...
fox4news.com
Carrollton police arrest suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed mother of 8
CARROLLTON, Texas - The driver believed to have caused a deadly crash in Carrollton that killed a mother of 8 is now behind bars. 19-year-old Brayan De La Rosa, is charged in connection to the Oct. 24 crash at Marsh Lane and Dove Creek. 43-year-old Aurora Canales was killed and...
