Read full article on original website
Related
Salvation Army holds Thanksgiving event inside
The Salvation Army has been keeping busy with Thanksgiving preparations for their festival.
14news.com
Business’ ban together to bring free Thanksgiving meals to Evansville families
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s own ‘Sauced’ Italian restaurant is hosting a free Thanksgiving buffet. Walton’s Smokehouse and Southern Kitchen is one of the nine sponsoring businesses donating food. Smokehouse Manager, Cassandra Davis, says businesses in the area help one another whenever they can. “I’ve learned...
wevv.com
Feed Evansville holding community food share at Hartke Pool
Officials with community group Feed Evansville announced a last-minute food share event on Wednesday. The announcement from Feed Evansville says the food distribution event will happen from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Hartke Pool. Feed Evansville says there will be a limit of one food box per vehicle...
city-countyobserver.com
Evansville Rescue Mission’s 101st annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Giveaways
The Gobbler Gathering this year will serve as the Evansville Rescue Mission’s 101st annual Thanksgiving food basket giveaway for Tri-State families, which will be held at the Old National Events Plaza (715 Locust Street, Evansville, IN 47708) on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, with services from 10 AM – 6 PM.
Best Owensboro Breakfast Spots for Visitors From Out of Town
Do you have family or friends visiting from out of town over the holidays? Whether you want to take your guests to eat at a greasy spoon, an all-you-can-eat breakfast, or a fine-dining restaurant, Owensboro has many delicious options to choose from. If you're like me, you want to impress...
Meet the Dogs Available for Warrick Humane Society Friendsgiving
Last year, we decided to host a friend over for Thanksgiving. Acer got to go to my mom's house for Thanksgiving and have plenty of walks and snuggles (and even a bath) at our house. He had a great time. We couldn't adopt him but we did give the shelter staff a break on Thanksgiving.
wevv.com
Tri-State Food Bank holding another food giveaway at Bosse Field
There's another mobile food distribution event scheduled to happen at Bosse Field in Evansville, Indiana. Officials with Tri-State Food Bank say they'll be hosting the food giveaway on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The food distribution will happen from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., or until boxes run out. The local nonprofit...
Exclusive New Club in Downtown Evansville Delays Launch Party Until 2023
If you haven't visited Downtown Evansville in a while, you are really missing out. In addition to the packed calendar of events, there have been eleven new businesses open this year. Get Ready for a New Lounge Experience. If you like to go out after work, but you feel like...
Things to Do in the Owensboro-Evansville Area on Thanksgiving Weekend
After the meal has been cooked and the in-laws retreated, what is left to do besides the dishes? Are you coming up with Call of Duty Warzone tactics on how to best score all your wanted Black Friday deals? Maybe you would rather not throw elbows for the sake of a flat-screen marked down 10% I don't blame you, I'm certainly not trying to spend half an hour attempting to 'pivot' a 55" TV into the backseat of my car. Here are some ideas on what to do with the holiday weekend.
wevv.com
Tri-State trash pickup services adjusting their schedules ahead of Thanksgiving
Several Kentucky trash services are switching their pickup dates for Thanksgiving week. In Henderson trash collections on Thursday and Friday have been shifted to Tuesday and Wednesday. In Owensboro Thursday services will be pushed to Friday, with the normal Friday service moved to Saturday. For customers in Madisonville, any Thursday...
Afternoon with Santa called off after ‘difficult decision’
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An inaugural Christmas event in Newburgh has been cancelled nearly a month before it was set to take place. The Warrick Parks Foundation says their board of directors made the difficult decision to cancel ‘An Afternoon with Santa’, which was originally scheduled for December 11. “With this being our first year […]
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Large crowd joins Knights to honor clergy
More than 600 people from across the Diocese of Evansville filled the Huntingburg Events Center to capacity on Oct. 25 for the annual Clergy Appreciation Dinner sponsored by Knights of Columbus councils from Dubois and Spencer counties. Knights of Columbus State Deputy Scott Schutte called our priests, deacons, and men...
City officials experience 48 hours of homelessness
EVANSVILLE, IND. (WEHT) — If you stepped outside this week, you know it was cold. For a group of Evansville city officials, two of those winter-like nights felt even longer. About a dozen officials said goodbye to their warm bed Thursday morning to experience 48 hours of homelessness. Vanderburgh County Sheriff elect, Lieutenant Noah Robertson, […]
Owensboro ice skating rink opening up on Black Friday
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Crews worked to get the “Energy on Ice” rink set up in Owensboro, and now it’s ready for its opening night on Black Friday. “If you’re looking for a fun way to get into the Christmas spirit with your family this weekend, lace up those skates and enjoy all of the […]
14news.com
New after-school program building opens at Vanderburgh Co. mobile home park
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville mobile home park has a new after-school program building. Organizers cut the ribbon inside the new space at Grandin Pointe. This is just off north St. Joe avenue. Thanks to the new building, officials say the after school program will be able to serve...
WTVW
Pet vaccines available at Warrick Humane Society
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Thanks to another grant from Walmart Giving, the Warrick Humane Society will be able to host another low-cost vaccination clinic. The clinic is set to open Tuesday, November 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Officials say registration starts at 10 in the morning and ends at 1 p.m.
Visit Owensboro wins second place in statewide awards
(WEHT) - Visit Owensboro won second place in the field of marketing campaigns at the Kentucky Travel Industry Association's annual tourism Traverse Awards in Lexington.
Traffic jams on Highway 41 for free food giveaway
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A food giveaway caused traffic to back-up on the Highway 41 strip yesterday. Cars lined up to get food in the Audubon Village parking lot starting at 10 o’clock Wednesday morning. The Tri-State Food Bank began setting up around 8 a.m. and started their giveaway early because of the demand. They […]
14news.com
New restaurant coming to Evansville’s west side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new restaurant is coming to West Franklin Street in Evansville. Noche Tequila and Tacos will be located at 2215 W. Franklin St. The owner is also the owner of The Landing, Rooftop, Birdies and Pips Pub. The architect for the project is hoping for the...
visitowensboro.com
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: November 25-27
When it comes to shopping for your loved ones, Owensboro has tons of amazing, locally-owned stores that make it easy to find anything and everything you could possibly find on a Christmas List. Powered by Independence Bank and hosted by the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, you’ll have the chance to shop locally and score great deals for an entire week with Shop Owensboro, running November 26-December 3 this year. Head to Independence Bank Frederica Street for Shop Owensboro bags with coupons and great deals on November 26 at 9 a.m. at Independence Bank!
Comments / 1