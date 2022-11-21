ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

13 famous logos that have hidden meanings

By Evan Bartlett
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

The key to a good logo is making it "distinctive, memorable, and recognizable", according to designer Lo Min Ming, who's worked for the likes of Google, DropBox and Microsoft.

But some of the most famous logos in the world, and others a little less well known, have hidden meanings which make them that little bit extra special.

1. FedEx

One of the most famous design "secrets" in the world, the FedEx logo has won over 40 awards over the years. In the negative space between the "E" and the "X" there's an arrow pointing from left to right representing the logistics company's " direction, speed, and precision ".


2. Sony Vaio

Via Diez.md

The squiggly "V" and "A" represent an analogue signal and the binary "I" and "O" represent a digital one. Combined, the letters not only spell out Vaio, but also represent the "history and evolution of technology from analogue to digital".


3. Amazon

Not only does the arrow underneath represent a smile, that their presumably happy customers will feel after using their service, but it also points from A to Z - to show that if there's anything you need, you can buy it on Amazon.


4. Toblerone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=134C44_0jIaEKFm00

While the chocolate company's logo shows the summit of Matterhorn - representing its Swiss heritage - there is also a bear hidden on the mountainside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oH06o_0jIaEKFm00

The bear can be found on the coat of arms of Toblerone's home city Bern.


5. Eighty20

Extra bonus points if you worked this one out. The dark squares in the data strategy company's logo represent 1s in binary while the blank ones are 0s. The top line - 1010000 - represents 80 in binary, while the bottom line - 0010100 - is 20.


6. Toyota

Ever wondered what those three circles showed..?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sz8y7_0jIaEKFm00

Via Car Type


7. London Symphony Orchestra

This logo spells out the initials LSO, but also looks like a conductor directing his musicians.


8. Picasa

The colourful segments on the outside of the logo symbolises a camera shutter while the negative space inside shows the outline of a house (or a "casa" in Spanish). Picasa is a software package where you where you can keep all your photos - a home for your PICtures.


9. Tour de France

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UGb3T_0jIaEKFm00

The "R" is a man riding a bicycle in this logo for the world's most famous bike race.


10. Wikipedia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kux0L_0jIaEKFm00

As the website explains itself : "Each piece bears a glyph (a letter or other character), or glyphs, symbolizing the multilingualism of Wikipedia. As with the Latin letter 'W', these glyphs are in most cases the first glyph or glyphs of the name “Wikipedia” rendered in that language. The empty space at the top represents the incomplete nature of the project, the articles and languages yet to be added."


11. Continental

The "C" and "O" make a tyre - the very product the company makes.


12. Cisco

Although it looks like a digital signal related to the company's technology-focused services, the dashed lines actually represent the Golden Gate Bridge of San Francisco which was a source of inspiration for its founders as they drove down into the city to register the company.


13. Museum of London

Each vivid colour represents the changing borders of London throughout its history.


Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 1

Related
Indy100

You need to switch off this Netflix setting if you want '1899' to make sense

The new popular Netflix mystery series, 1899, is already super popular on the streaming platform.And with an 83 per cent Rotten Tomatoes score, it's safe to say that people are really enjoying it.Despite the excitement, the show could seem odd to viewers if they watched with dubbed audio instead of subtitles - and you need to make a change to get the full experience.Dubbing audio is a means to replace the original dialogue in a clip. For example, if a film or show is in Spanish, dubbing allows people who speak English to watch the film with English audio.Sign up...
ARTnews

Banksy Appears to Encourage Fans to Steal from Guess after Brand Uses His Art in Clothing Capsule

Banksy appeared to encourage his fans on Instagram to steal items from a Guess clothing store, alleging the company used his images without permission. “They’ve helped myself to my artwork without asking, how can it be wrong for you to do the same to their clothes?” the famous graffiti artist wrote to his 11.5 million followers in a post Friday on the social media platform. The photo Banksy posted was of the window display of a Guess store on Regent Street in London showcasing several items from a capsule collection with the word “Brandalised” and featuring several Banksy graffiti images. The artworks referenced...
Fortune

Vomiting into trash cans, crying at the Halloween party, and ghost employees: Elon Musk’s first days at Twitter as he attempts to put the company ‘on a healthy path’

Elon Musk’s tenure as Twitter CEO has gotten off to a hectic start. The two weeks since Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover have been eventful, to say the least. The day before closing the deal, Musk entered Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with a smile on his face before holding a friendly meeting with his new staff. At the same time, he also pledged in an open letter to advertisers that he would turn the platform into a “common digital town square” where users could amicably share ideas across borders and ideologies.
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Indy100

Indy100

190K+
Followers
17K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy