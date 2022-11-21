ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

15 famous logos that have hidden meanings

By Evan Bartlett
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

The key to a good logo is making it "distinctive, memorable, and recognizable", according to designer Lo Min Ming, who's worked for the likes of Google, DropBox and Microsoft.

But some of the most famous logos in the world, and others a little less well known, have hidden meanings which make them that little bit extra special.

1. FedEx

One of the most famous design "secrets" in the world, the FedEx logo has won over 40 awards over the years. In the negative space between the "E" and the "X" there's an arrow pointing from left to right representing the logistics company's " direction, speed, and precision ".

2. Sony Vaio

Via Diez.md

The squiggly "V" and "A" represent an analogue signal and the binary "I" and "O" represent a digital one. Combined, the letters not only spell out Vaio, but also represent the "history and evolution of technology from analogue to digital".

3. Amazon

Not only does the arrow underneath represent a smile, that their presumably happy customers will feel after using their service, but it also points from A to Z - to show that if there's anything you need, you can buy it on Amazon.

4. Spartan golf

As well as showing a Spartan soldier wearing a helmet, this logo shows a golfer swinging his club.

5. Toblerone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=134C44_0jIaEJN300

While the chocolate company's logo shows the summit of Matterhorn - representing its Swiss heritage - there is also a bear hidden on the mountainside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oH06o_0jIaEJN300

The bear can be found on the coat of arms of Toblerone's home city Bern.

6. Elefont

The design company's logo looks like a simple "e", but just take a look at the negative space.

7. Eighty20

Extra bonus points if you worked this one out. The dark squares in the data strategy company's logo represent 1s in binary while the blank ones are 0s. The top line - 1010000 - represents 80 in binary, while the bottom line - 0010100 - is 20.

8. Toyota

Ever wondered what those three circles showed..?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sz8y7_0jIaEJN300

Via Car Type

9. London Symphony Orchestra

This logo spells out the initials LSO, but also looks like a conductor directing his musicians.

10. Picasa

The colourful segments on the outside of the logo symbolises a camera shutter while the negative space inside shows the outline of a house (or a "casa" in Spanish). Picasa is a software package where you where you can keep all your photos - a home for your PICtures.

11. Tour de France

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UGb3T_0jIaEJN300

The "R" is a man riding a bicycle in this logo for the world's most famous bike race.

12. Wikipedia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kux0L_0jIaEJN300

As the website explains itself : "Each piece bears a glyph (a letter or other character), or glyphs, symbolizing the multilingualism of Wikipedia. As with the Latin letter 'W', these glyphs are in most cases the first glyph or glyphs of the name “Wikipedia” rendered in that language. The empty space at the top represents the incomplete nature of the project, the articles and languages yet to be added."

13. Continental

The "C" and "O" make a tyre - the very product the company makes.

14. Cisco

Although it looks like a digital signal related to the company's technology-focused services, the dashed lines actually represent the Golden Gate Bridge of San Francisco which was a source of inspiration for its founders as they drove down into the city to register the company.

15. Museum of London

Each vivid colour represents the changing borders of London throughout its history.

More: Ten of the worst logos ever designed

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

The truth behind Twitter's 'Stay Woke' t-shirts which Elon Musk finds so funny

Elon Musk is busy at the moment running Twitter into the ground, but he’s found a moment to distract himself after discovering some old T-shirts. The Tesla CEO and new owner of the social media site found a bunch of shirts featuring the hashtag “stay woke” and seemed to find the whole thing very funny. “Found in closet at Twitter HQ fr,” he wrote, adding two laughing crying emojis. The short clip shows Musk holding up a shirt, with the camera showing dozens more folded up inside a cupboard. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter The post has racked up...
MICHIGAN STATE
Vice

Cocaine Bricks in a Huge $7M Bust Were Stamped With the YouTube Logo

South American drug traffickers are taking YouTube monetization to an entirely new level. Authorities in Uruguay recently seized 444 kilos of cocaine, of which several bricks were stamped with the YouTube logo. Other packages had stickers of the YouTube logo plastered on them. The cocaine was discovered in the central...
Ingram Atkinson

A book has predicted how the world will end and it’s not the Bible

This book knows exactly how the world will end, down to the last detail. This book contains information on everything from the attire you'll wear to your wedding to the precise day and hour you'll pass away. I'll explain. Jonathan Basile created the website known as The Library of Babel. That is all that has ever been written and all that is capable of being written.
Outsider.com

WATCH: NASA Captures Insane Footage of Two Comets Crashing Into the Sun

Earlier this month, NASA stunned viewers nationwide with live coverage of their DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) mission. The mission successfully knocked a distant asteroid from its orbit in a test of the agency’s capability for asteroid redirection. More recently, however, other footage captured by NASA proves just as captivating, showing two comets dive-bombing into the sun.
Maya Devi

‘Time traveler’ claims people will mysteriously ‘fall from the sky in 2023'

A mysterious time traveler, who claims to be from 2671, has declared that seven people will fall from the sky in 2023 in areas where no flights were flying. Eno Alaric, a TikToker who posts videos under the username @radianttimetraveller, has claimed that seven people will fall from the sky in June 2023 in places where planes weren’t flying.
Terry Mansfield

Asking Your Guardian Angel

When it comes to matters of faith, some people feel more comfortable asking their guardian angel for guidance than talking to a religious leader or close friends or family. If you're one of those people, this article is for you.
Vice

Katie Burnett's surreal imagery combines nudity with sock puppets

This month, Katie Burnett releases her second book of photographs. A stylist by trade — with clients like Gucci, Burberry and Calvin Klein — Katie only began taking pictures herself two years ago, shooting self-portraits with a catalogue of props (elastic bands, packet noodles and fridge magnets) in her Brooklyn apartment. Encouraged by her friend, the photographer Paul Kooiker, this humorous black-and-white series became Cabin Fever, a book released last year. I Wash You Dry, the new follow-up published by Dashwood Books, covers similar territory as the previous book, with the introduction of the Jamaican sea.
MISSOURI STATE
TheDailyBeast

A Mars Probe Spotted Something Weird During a Dust Storm

The European Space Agency just spotted some Earth-like clouds more than 53 million miles away from our planet.In a study published on Nov. 15 in the journal Icarus, the ESA’s Mars Express probe observed two 2019 dust storms on the Red Planet that produced cloud patterns eerily reminiscent of those on Earth. Despite the fact that the two planets have incredibly different atmospheres—Mars being dry and cold while Earth is dense, wet, and warm—the dust clouds would spiral and move much like those during extratropical cyclones on Earth.The observation gives researchers more insight into the natural processes of cloud formation,...
Indy100

Indy100

190K+
Followers
17K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy