ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Hive Social: Twitter alternative sees huge surge in popularity as people look to flee Elon Musk’s social network

By Andrew Griffin
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F5yjP_0jIaEAQW00

Hive Social, a relatively new alternative to Twitter , is seeing a huge surge in popularity as people look to flee Elon Musk ’s social network.

A range of Twitter alternatives have gathered new prominence in recent days, in the wake of Mr Musk’s ownership and transformation of the company. The most popular is Mastodon – though that has come with a range of issues, such as a complicated signup process and complaints about the service’s design.

Now a new app, Hive, has become a new focus as people search for a new way of recreating their networks and experience on Twitter.

Hive borrows much of the same design as Twitter, with users being given a profile that can be followed, and will lead posts to go into their followers’ feeds. It also looks similar to Instagram, with the option to share large images on those news feeds.

It also adds features from older social networks. Users can choose a song to play on their profile page, for instance, just as was offered on MySpace – though Hive does so by borrowing from Apple Music.

But much remains unknown about the app. As a new app, its plans for the future as well as its privacy and security commitments are still not entirely clear.

Its site lists content guidelines that ban hate speech, copyright infringement and more. Those users who fail to abide by those rules may find their account suspended or shut down, it warns.

It also has a short privacy policy that gives the data the app will collect, which includes data on people’s devices. But it also requires users to “acknowledge and accept that no method of transmission over the internet, or method of electronic storage, is 100% secure and reliable, and we cannot guarantee its absolute security”.

The company did not immediately respond to questions from The Independent about those policies, and how it intended to make money or use its data in the future.

On Twitter, the company said that it made up of two people, and that it was thankful for people’s patience as it works through issues and the influx of new signups.

“We’re working really quick to communicate with new users, working on improving the app, and designing our new accessibility features after amazing feedback from many users who benefit from some great tools to enhance their experience,” it said in a tweet.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell begs Elon Musk to contact him as he remains banned from Twitter

Pillow vendor and 2020 conspiracy mogul Mike Lindell publicly appealed to Elon Musk this week for his Twitter account to be reinstated.The MyPillow CEO was banned from the platform earlier this year after he created a second account to evade a temporary ban handed down by the platform’s moderators, who had flagged his account for spreading misinformation about the 2020 election.In a broadcast as part of his “Lindell TV” programme on a right-wing streaming site, he called on Mr Musk to make contact with him and claimed that the billionaire Tesla founder was ignoring him.“Why don’t you call me...
The Independent

Stephen Colbert consoles Elon Musk after he loses $100bn: ‘You’re not alone in these tough economic times!’

Stephen Colbert consoled Elon Musk after the Twitter chief executive’s wealth loss this year exceeded $100bn.“After a series of very public setbacks, Elon Musk’s 2022 wealth loss exceeds $100 billion,” Colbert announced on Thursday night’s (24 November) episode of The Late Show.“Listen, Elon. I know belt-tightening is no fun, but you’re not alone in these tough economic times! OK?” joked Colbert. “All of us are having to cut back on how many cars we shoot into space.”Musk holds the title for the world’s richest person.His wealth had risen from $25bn to nearly $200bn in less than a year. But...
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Elon Musk says he will create his own smartphone if Apple and Google drop Twitter app amid rightward lurch

New Twitter boss Elon Musk said he’s not opposed to the idea of creating his own smartphone if Apple and Google remove the app from their platforms. After sparking controversy earlier this week by proposing “general amnesty” for suspended accounts, Musk responded to right-wing podcaster Liz Wheeler’s suggestion that he should create a new phone if the tech giants choose to boot Twitter from their app stores. Ms Wheeler pointed out that the endeavour would not be a challenge for a man who builds rockets to Mars, and claimed that “half the country would happily ditch the biased, snooping...
The Independent

Elon Musk reveals how ‘blue check’ verification process will work after chaotic changes

Elon Musk’s Twitter will start manually verifying accounts from next week, as he once again tries to revive his plans for the verified checkmark.Once those accounts have been verified, they will receive one of three checkmarks, intended to show that their identity has been confirmed as real. A gold check will indicate companies, a grey one will be used for government accounts, and a blue one will be used for individuals, he said.Those individuals will receive the same blue check whether they have been verified for being notable or if they have paid the $8 per month to have their...
The Independent

Elon Musk says Twitter should release logs on censoring Hunter Biden laptop story ‘to restore public trust’

Elon Musk revealed that he believes Twitter should release the chat logs regarding their decision to restrict sharing a story from The New York Post on Hunter Biden’s laptop. On Wednesday, Mr Musk responded to a tweet from the account @alx asking for the new owner of Twitter to look into the company’s decision to not allow people to tweet The Post’s story.“Raise your hand if you think @ElonMusk should make public all internal discussions about the decision to censor the @NYPost’s story on Hunter Biden’s laptop before the 2020 Election in the interest of Transparency,” @ALX tweeted. Mr Musk...
The Independent

Steve Bannon brands Kanye West and Nick Fuentes visiting Mar-a-Lago a ‘trolling operation’

Steve Bannon has called out Kanye West and Nick Fuentes for meeting with Donald Trump to make him look "irrelevant" and "not focused" on his presidential campaign.Trump was criticised for having dinner with West, who has been slammed for recent antisemitic comments, and white supremist Fuentes - but claims he knew 'nothing about' him."Let's be blunt...it was a trolling operation", Bannon said on Real America's Voice. "The staff should know that, the staff should be on top of that, the staff should be doing interventions into this if that's the case."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kanye West to buy Parler as George Floyd estate threaten to sue - liveKanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and Trevor NoahGeorge Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over claims about his death
The Independent

Piers Morgan shows off ‘Salt Bae’ skills alongside chef who made it famous

Piers Morgan showed off his skills alongside viral chef, 'Salt Bae' at Nusr-Et restaurant in London this weekend."Showing Salt Bae how to salt a steak", he captioned the clip, which sees him perfect the arm angle and salt sprinkle that was made famous on social media.However, chef Nusret Gökçe didn't look impressed at the presenter's attempt over the £1,450 gold-leaf tomahawk steak, and quickly stepped in to show the camera how it's done.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

1899: Netflix viewers praise new mystery series – but have one complaint

Netflix viewers have lavished praise on the new mystery series 1899.Set in 1899, the series tells the story of a group of migrants travelling on the steamship Kerberos who encounter a dark and puzzling mystery. The Independent’s Jacob Stolworthy described the series as “easily the most complex series out there right now” and “a show designed to confound... for those with a predilection for mystery layered upon mystery, it will lure you in hook, line and sinker”.However, while 1899 has become a bona fide word-of-mouth success for the streaming service, many viewers have complained on social media that the...
The Independent

Edward Norton in Glass Onion brings to mind one man in particular – just say it

Did Edward Norton base his character in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Elon Musk? Probably.If you’ve read any entertainment news outlet in the past six months, you’ll know three things: Glass Onion is out on Netflix on 23 December; Daniel Craig’s Southern sleuth is confirmed queer (but Craig himself doesn’t “want to make a song and dance about it”) and Edward Norton’s character is very probably, most likely, almost definitely based on Elon Musk.The film stars Norton as Miles Bron (a brief, cursory name not unlike Ee-lon Muhsk), a billionaire tech bro CEO. Once a year, he...
The Independent

The Independent

941K+
Followers
306K+
Post
478M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy