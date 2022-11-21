Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Sheetz drops gas prices to $1.99 per gallon for Unleaded 88
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sheetz announced Monday it will drop the price of Unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon for a limited time. The promotion lasts through November 28. “Sheetz is a family-owned and operated company and at the heart of everything we do is giving back to our customers and the communities we reside in,” said Travis Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz. “We hope this price reduction provides much-needed relief at the pump for our customers as they travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.”
NBC 29 News
Sheetz offering gas deal through Thanksgiving week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sheetz is offering some savings at the gas pumps this week, just in time for Thanksgiving traveling. The company is lowering prices for its unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon. The deal starts now and lasts through Monday, November 28. “This offer is for a...
chathamstartribune.com
Gretna Dollar General reopens after being closed by fire marshal
The Dollar General in Gretna reopened today after being closed by the fire marshal. The Pittsylvania County fire marshal and community development code official closed the store after receiving numerous complaints on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19 and after the fire marshal investigated, according to Pittsylvania County Director of Public Safety Christopher Key.
WDBJ7.com
Gas prices in Roanoke down as motorists prepare for holiday travel
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/GasBuddy Release) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.37 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 6.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 14.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.
WSLS
Traffic jam on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The scene of this traffic jam has been cleared, according to VDOT. A traffic jam has led to delays on I-81S in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities say traffic is backed up for about 4.5 miles at the 137 mile marker.
WSET
Traffic Alert: Extended closure of railroad crossing on Washington Street in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg has an update on a railroad crossing closure on Washington Street. According to the city, the crossing that closed on Monday was expected to reopen on Tuesday at 6 a.m. They said there has been a delay and it is now...
WHSV
Crash delayed evening traffic on I-81 N
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: The crash has been cleared as of 5:48 p.m. On I-81 at mile marker 234 N near Weyers Cave, drivers experienced delays due to a vehicle crash. The north right lane and right shoulder were closed, and traffic backups went as far back as...
chathamstartribune.com
VDOT: Winter is coming and crews are prepared
The Virginia Department of Transportation has a message for residents of south-central Virginia: Winter is coming, and VDOT is ready. “We have our plan in place, and now we just need to see what the winter throws at us weather-wise,” said Len Stevens, communications manager with VDOT’s Lynchburg district, which stretches from Nelson County in the north to Danville and Halifax in the south, and from Lynchburg in the west to Cumberland and Prince Edward counties in the east.
wfirnews.com
Fatal accident on West Main St./US 460
(from Roanoke County PD) On Tuesday November 22 at 3:40pm, a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by James Thompson was traveling westbound in the 5000 block of W. Main St in Roanoke County. As the motorcycle approached slower traffic, it rear ended a Pro-Line dump trailer that was being pulled by a 1999 Ford F-250 pickup truck. Mr. Thompson was wearing a helmet but was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the truck were wearing their seat belts and were not injured. Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing, and no charges are pending. The roadway was closed for a period of time.
WDBJ7.com
Western Virginia Water Authority working to reduce compound chemical found in Spring Hollow reservoir
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Western Virginia Water Authority is working to reduce the amount of a chemical compound, hexafluoropropylene oxide dimer acid, in the Spring Hollow reservoir. At Monday’s Roanoke City Council meeting, the executive director of the water authority said the department is increasing water testing and sampling at...
WSLS
Free grease disposal kits available to Lynchburg, Bedford residents
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg and Bedford authorities are encouraging residents to think twice before pouring grease down the drain, and offering some tools to combat a growing issue. One of the biggest problems in some Lynchburg and Bedford area sewer systems is the buildup of fats, oils, and grease...
WSET
No injuries reported after home goes up in flames on Bold Branch Rd. in Moneta
MONETA, Va. (WSET) — A morning blaze in Moneta has left one person homeless just a day before the Thanksgiving holiday. The Moneta Volunteer Fire Department said they responded to Bold Branch Road for a report of a structure fire. When they got on scene, they found the home...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on US-29 in Pittsylvania County
The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers on US-29 can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to VDOT. The crash happened on US-29 near the ramp in the area as you can see below, authorities said. As of 8:53 p.m., the north left shoulder and left...
WSET
Road closures planned on Route 845 in Pittsylvania County after Thanksgiving weekend
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A road is closing in Pittsylvania County due to bridge repairs. The Virginia Department of Transportation said drivers should expect delays on Route 845, Hinesville Road, in Pittsylvania County. VDOT said the road will be temporarily closed to through traffic from Route 844 (Mt....
cardinalnews.org
A new push to overturn Virginia’s uranium mining moratorium may be on the horizon
Want more news from Southwest and Southside Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We have a weekly weather newsletter now, too. The largest uranium deposit in the United States is in Pittsylvania County at a 3,000-acre site called Coles Hill. The uranium was found in 1979, but...
WHSV
Truck crashes into Truist on West Broad Street in Waynesboro Monday night
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Crews were working to repair damage done to the Truist bank on W. Broad Street in Waynesboro Tuesday after a Dodge truck ran into the side of the building Monday night. Waynesboro Police said the crash happened around 9 p.m. and may have been medically related.
cardinalnews.org
Automotive racing school relocates headquarters to Halifax County
The world’s largest automotive education and entertainment company, Skip Barber Racing School, will relocate its headquarters to the Virginia International Raceway in Halifax County. Skip Barber Racing School will also establish a performance driving school at VIR, which will construct a 25,000-square-foot facility in the Motorsport Technology Park. VIR...
WSET
The Inspiration Co. to celebrate grand opening with sale at River Ridge Mall
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A new inspiration has arrived at the River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg. The Inspiration Co., located beside Journey’s and across from Bath & Body Works, opened Saturday, October 15. The store is celebrating its grand opening on Wednesday at 10 a.m, with a ribbon...
WSET
Enjoy the Feast, Recycle the Grease
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Lynchburg Water Resources wants to make sure you know how to properly dispose of your grease before Thanksgiving. Emily spoke with them to find out why it's so important to follow their instructions.
WSET
Tubing to open at Wintergreen Resort on Black Friday
WINTERGREEN, Va. (WSET) — Get ready to kick off winter snow activities at Wintergreen this weekend as tubing opens for the winter season. "Thanks to the hard work of the snowmaking team, tubing will officially open for the season this Friday, November 25th," Wintergreen Resort said in a Facebook post.
