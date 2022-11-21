Read full article on original website
Investigators search for 4th suspect of $500,000 theft of military equipment bound for Kansas
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (KSNT) – Law enforcement is looking for a suspect involved in the theft of military equipment bound for Kansas. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office of Arizona announced on Monday, Nov. 21 that they were searching for the last suspect believed to have been involved in the theft of a trailer full of […]
Checkpoint, patrols planned in Oklahoma County
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office and the Midwest City, Del City, and Oklahoma City Police Departments to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and increased patrols in Oklahoma County on Friday, November 25.
A Kansas grandmother's plea for custody
The 35th Christmas in the Park light display opened for the season Wednesday night bigger than ever. KC Pet Project offers Black Friday ‘Name Your Price Adoptions’ to find homes for hundreds of pets. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. In just the first 22 days of November, nearly...
Head-on crash claims life of Weir, Kan. man
McCUNE, Kan. — Reports coming in about 8 p.m. on Monday evening, November 21, 2022 of a serious crash along 400 Hwy the Cherokee and Crawford County line. “Avoid or detour around 400 Hwy East of McCune near Hickory Creek. We are working a bad accident.” — OSAGE TOWNSHIP FIRE/McCUNE FIRE Kansas Highway Patrol state it was a two-vehicle head-on...
Kansas Man Dies in Head-On Collision on U.S. 400
One man has died and another is seriously injured after a head-on crash on U.S. 400. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 33 year-old Dakota Jones of Weir, Kansas was headed east on the highway in the westbound lanes around 7:50 p.m. Monday night near McCune, Kansas. At the same time, Kenneth Messer of McCune was heading west in the correct lanes. Jones' truck hit Messer's car in a head-on collision.
Logan County DA takes action after Gov. Stitt's intoxicated son found with guns
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — FOX 25 is following up with the Logan County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office after the son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was involved in an incident with deputies on Halloween. Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux defended the action of his deputies. "We have...
Nearby farmer worried after quadruple homicide at Oklahoma marijuana grow
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — A nearby farmer is worried after a quadruple homicide at an Oklahoma marijuana grow. He said since they started building the operation and moved in a few years ago, they had a feeling nothing good would come out of it. "Ever since they passed that...
Man perishes in head-on collision after driving wrong way on Kansas highway
CHEROKEE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has died while another was seriously injured in a head-on collision after a driver was headed the wrong way down a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:50 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 417.9 on U.S. Highway 400 - about 6 miles west of Kansas Highway 7 - with reports of a fatality crash.
Oklahoma City Municipal Court extends penalty reduction program
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Municipal Court extended the penalty reduction program through June 2023. People with outstanding warrants for unpaid Oklahoma City tickets, for class “a” offenses issued on or before June 30, 2020, can save money and get a fresh start, by calling the Oklahoma City Municipal Court at (405) 297-3898.
Oklahoma man arrested for girlfriend’s murder
Officers were called to a home following a possible stabbing in Sapulpa.
T-bone crash 7th and Duquesne
DUQUESNE, Mo. — Just before 6 a.m. Tues, Nov 22, 2022 reports of a crash at 7th and Duquesne Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Duenweg Fire, METS ambulance, Duquesne Police responded. Two vehicles had collided in a T-bone crash. It took about 15 minutes to perform a door pop to get the driver out of the passenger car struck t-bone...
OUPD: Intoxicated man arrested after assaulting police officer during Bedlam game
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Officers with the University of Oklahoma Police Department arrested a man who allegedly assaulted a non-OUPD officer and resisted arrest during the Bedlam game on Saturday. OUPD were called to the east side of the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium to assist with crowd control,...
Oklahoma City Council strikes down proposals to ban public, private camping
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Council voted to strike down ordinances that would outlaw camping in public and private areas. Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher, Ward 1 Councilman Bradley Carter, and Ward 4 Councilman Todd Stone brought the proposals forward. The moves would have mostly impacted the...
Crews battle house fire on S. Sunnylane Road in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Firefighters responded to a house fire at 4801 SE 104th near South Sunnylane Road on Tuesday night. The homeowner was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay, Three cats are still missing. "The one thing in this area, we don't have hydrant,”...
Oklahoma lawmaker attempts to change how state questions are passed
TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma lawmaker is trying to change how state questions are passed. Right now, they need just a simple majority of voters to say yes. State Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, wants to change that to a two-thirds majority of all Oklahoma counties. “We have seen several...
3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
SteakPhoto byPhoto by Ömer Haktan Bulut on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Meatheads and lap dogs in Kansas
The New York Times published an absolutely devastating story Sunday that exposed how Kansas elected officials, including Gov. Laura Kelly, completely prostrated themselves to the promoters of online sports betting earlier this year. The first three paragraphs of the story — which an investigative reporter and a financial reporter worked...
Kansas Humane Society at capacity, reducing dog adoption fees
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Humane Society is at capacity. In response to the overflow, KHS is lowering prices to clear out its shelter. The humane society said it has seen a large increase in surrendered pets this year. So, for an unlimited time, adoption fees for all adult dogs are reduced to $49 or lower, and $99 for puppies.
Growing Oklahoma: Landscape Maintenance
Before we hibernate it's time to do those last-minute landscape chores and we've got Horticulture Educator Josh Campbell from OSU Count Extension to help.
What's Going On This Wednesday
With Turkey Day tomorrow, there are plenty of great events going on around the Metro. So come check out What's Going On. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety measures, visit grandresortok.com.
