Southeastern Grocers to Distribute 7,000 Turkeys and Holiday Meal Essentials Ahead of Thanksgiving
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, is giving back to its communities ahead of Thanksgiving to help neighbors in need enjoy the holiday with their loved ones. The grocer is partnering with Feeding America® network food banks and military organizations to provide thousands of people with traditional Thanksgiving dinner staples with the donation of more than 7,000 turkeys and meal essentials. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005606/en/ Southeastern Grocers is partnering with Feeding America® network food banks and military organizations to provide thousands of people with traditional Thanksgiving dinner staples with the donation of more than 7,000 turkeys and meal essentials. (Photo: Business Wire)
Breakfast with Santa at Central Park!
Fall is here, the holidays are near, and Santa Claus is coming back to town! Join us for Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 10th from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Goldy S. Lewis Community Center at Central Park to celebrate the holiday season. All families will enjoy...
Southeastern Grocers Celebrates the Season of Giving with Donations to Nonprofit Partners and Holiday Savings for Customers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is celebrating the season of giving with donations to dedicated nonprofit partners and encouraging customers and associates to embrace the holiday spirit. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221120005087/en/ SEG is activating a community donation program from Nov. 23 through Dec. 27, to help raise funds and awareness for food insecurity in support of its longstanding partner Feeding America. The grocer’s holiday hunger relief program will aid the nonprofit in its enduring efforts to help food insecure communities during the holidays, and every day. (Photo: Business Wire)
Center for Teaching and Learning in The Woodlands area completes renovations
The renovations on the former equestrian barn began over summer 2022 to expand the facilities. (Courtesy Center for Teaching and Learning) The Center for Teaching and Learning, a private school located at 10431 Hufsmith Road, Tomball, is celebrating the expansion of its facilities in a new building that will include a music learning space, a new meeting room and an expansion of the school library. Completed over the summer, the new building was previously a small horse barn and has been renamed as "The Hub," according to Head of School Linda Ellis. The Center for Teaching and Learning provides pre-K through 12th grade education based on a professional development style that focuses on creating a learning environment for students, according to facility officials. 832-474-8214. www.centerforteachingandlearning.com.
Creating a Family Giving Tradition
Holiday traditions are important in every family -- regardless of your religion. Traditions give you the opportunity to make meaningful and cherished lifelong memories. So why not create a family tradition that not only makes you smile, but one that makes you proud? One that invokes change and instills a precious lesson that your child can pass on to their children -- and possibly make the world a better place?
Report shows high rates of subsidence in Katy, city continues to sink two centimeters every year
The results show the Katy area has some of the most significant land displacement of all surrounding suburbs, sinking roughly 2 centimeters per year. (Designed by La'Toya Smith) A University of Houston geological study released in August tracked land deformation in Houston’s growing suburbs from 2016-21. The results show the...
Construction to begin on Tomball alleys in spring 2023
The Tomball alley improvement project will improve alleys throughout Old Town Tomball, such as the one behind DaVinci Artists Gallery on Main Street. (Community Impact staff) Construction on the alleyways in downtown Tomball—part of the city’s alley improvement project—is anticipated to begin in spring 2023, Tomball City Manager David Esquivel said in an interview.
Pearland ISD sophomore selected as EngineerGirl ambassador
A picture of Maya Shankar, the Pearland ISD EngineerGirl ambassador. All of the EngineerGirl ambassadors for the 2022-23 school year can be viewed on the program's website. (Courtesy Pearland ISD) Maya Shankar, Turner College and Career High School sophomore in Pearland ISD, was selected to participate in the national EngineerGirl...
Intersection improvements planned for Mason Road, Cypresswood Drive in Cypress
A project aiming to improve driver safety at Mason Road and Cypresswood Drive in Cypress is in the design phase. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A project aiming to improve driver safety at Mason Road and Cypresswood Drive in Cypress is in the design phase. Harris County Precinct 3 officials said the...
