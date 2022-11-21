Read full article on original website
WPFO
L.L. Bean flagship store remains open on Thanksgiving, most have to close under law
FREEPORT, Maine (WGME) -- Most stores in Maine are closed on Thanksgiving because of state law. But one big retailer is allowed to remain open, despite the state's blue laws. L.L. Bean's flagship store in Freeport is open 24-7, with no exceptions. "I'm shopping for all my family but what...
WPFO
Missing insulin bag found in Yarmouth after 2-month search
YARMOUTH (WGME) -- After a two-month search, a Maine mom says a bag containing $1,500 worth of medical supplies for her son's Type 1 diabetes has been found. Crystal Tardiff-Kelley originally posted about the missing bag on Facebook in September. In the post, she said her husband and son drove...
WPFO
Portland's Free Street temporarily opened after months of delays
PORTLAND (WGME) – Free Street in Portland has been temporarily opened, months after construction was supposed to be completed. The ongoing construction is frustrating for area businesses, customers, residents, and pedestrians. "You go up one way and then you have to turn around because they have that blocked off,"...
WPFO
City Counselor Kate Lewis nominated as South Portland's next mayor
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- City Counselor Kate Lewis was nominated on Tuesday to become the next South Portland Mayor. Lewis will be formally elected and sworn in next month. As the next mayor, Lewis says her biggest focus is the housing crisis in Maine. "There's a housing crunch throughout the...
WPFO
Maine Mariners host annual holiday food drive
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Mariners are back home Wednesday night, kicking off a holiday homestand. The team is also having its annual food drive at the Cross Insurance Arena. Fans going to the Mariners game against Reading can drop off some non-perishable items outside the ticket office, with...
WPFO
Free Street in Portland set to reopen following construction delays
PORTLAND (WGME) -- After months of construction, Free Street in Portland is set to finally reopen. The construction project, which started in the spring, has caused headaches for businesses and residents. Construction on High and Free streets, which is in the center of downtown Portland, has been going on since...
WPFO
Chipotle claims Augusta store closed due to business failure, not union activities
AUGUSTA (BDN) -- Documents filed by attorneys for Chipotle claim that the closure of its Augusta location in July was due to the business failing, rather than because of employees seeking to form a union, according to the Kennebec Journal. The claim, which the Kennebec Journal obtained by a Freedom...
WPFO
Gorham bagel shop delivers over 100 Thanksgiving meals
GORHAM, Maine (WGME) -- The Mister Bagel shop in Gorham continues their tradition of distributing Thanksgiving meals for those who otherwise might not have one. The restaurant started this tradition thirteen years ago. The owner of the restaurant, Heather Moody, along with volunteers consisting of Heather's friends, the fire department,...
WPFO
Maine sees high demand for firewood as prices for heating oil, propane spike
GORHAM (WGME) -- More Mainers seem to be trading in traditional heating fuel like oil and propane for firewood, as the price of petroleum continues to spike ahead of the winter season. At Southern Maine Firewood in Gorham, their season is usually winding down, but now they're still working full...
WPFO
Thanksgiving travel rush returns with some new habits
The Thanksgiving travel rush is coming with Wednesday expected to be the busiest on the roads in Maine. And while AAA predicts 55 million people will journey 50 miles or more, folks are changing their schedules thanks to more job flexibility. Traditionally, Thanksgiving travel is packed into just a few...
WPFO
Two rescued from Biddeford fire
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- Two people were rescued after a fire broke out in Biddeford. A captain with the Biddeford Fire Department says crews responded to 16 Dupont Avenue just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. The fire reportedly started in an attached garage at a home, but firefighters were able to keep...
WPFO
Poland man charged with murder
POLAND, Maine (WGME) -- A man has been arrested in Poland on a murder charge , according to Maine State Police. Justin Butterfield, 34, of 14 Poplar Drive in Poland was taken into custody on Thursday morning after a series of overnight disturbances. Inside the home, a body was discovered,...
WPFO
State police investigating suspicious death in Poland
POLAND (WGME) -- State police confirm a suspicious death is under investigation in Poland and a man has been arrested. According to spokesperson Shannon Moss, says the department's Major Crimes Unit is investigating the death at a home on Poplar Drive. Detectives along with Evidence Response Technicians were processing the scene all day Thursday.
WPFO
One dead, others injured after fatal crash in Portsmouth
Portsmouth (WGME)-- A woman is dead and several others are injured after a crash in Portsmouth, New Hampshire early Thursday morning. State police responded to the scene near the Portsmouth traffic circle shortly before 1:30 a.m. and found that a Porsche had rolled over several times after leaving the road, causing several passengers to be ejected.
WPFO
Oxford diner to serve Thanksgiving meal to anyone who needs one
OXFORD (WGME) – A diner in Oxford is making sure everyone has a full plate this Thanksgiving. "Daddy O's" says it will be serving a Thanksgiving meal for anyone who needs or wants one. CBS13 Photojournalist Zak Morin spent Wednesday at the diner as employees got ready for the...
WPFO
Police K-9 stabbed during standoff in Cornish recovering at home
YORK (WGME) -- A police K-9 named Gunther is at home recovering after being stabbed by a standoff suspect in Cornish last week. “As we all count our blessings on Thanksgiving, many of us are thankful for the speedy recovery of Gunther,” the York County Sheriff's Office said. The...
WPFO
110th Annual Turkey Day game closes out the football season for Portland, Deering
PORTLAND (WGME)-- The high school football season will officially come to an end Thursday morning at Fitzpatrick Stadium when Portland and Deering kick off the 110th annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Bowl. The Bulldogs are coming off one of their best seasons in years, advancing all the way to the Class...
