WCJB
Crash in Gainesville sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Gainesville Wednesday morning. According to Gainesville Fire Rescue officials, a semi truck and work truck crashed into each other near Northeast Waldo Road and Northeast 39th Street just before 7 a.m. Emergency responders transported two...
click orlando
Fort McCoy man killed when car strikes utility pole, large tree, FHP says
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Fort McCoy man was killed early Tuesday in a single-vehicle wreck in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash happened at 3:50 a.m. on County Road 315, south of NE 135 Street. [TRENDING: Flagler deputies seek help identifying man who...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Columbia County I-75 collision kills pedestrian
An SUV struck and killed an Orlando man on I-75 near mile marker 432 in Columbia County on Monday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 74-year-old Boynton Beach man was driving an SUV southbound on I-75 at 6:18 p.m. when he struck a 33-year-old Orlando man who entered the inside lane near mile marker 432.
WCJB
Intersection blocked in Gainesville as crews clean oil spill from serious crash
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic was delayed at a busy intersection in Northwest Gainesville after two vehicles crashed sending two people to the hospital. Gainesville Police Department Officers say two vehicles crashed into each other at the intersection of Northwest 39th Avenue and 43rd Street around 10:15 a.m. Two people...
WCJB
Crash in Newberry left one pedestrian dead
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was left dead after an accident between a car and a pedestrian. A car hit a 26-year-old man at the intersection of State Road 26 and Southwest 260th Street in Newberry. No injuries were reported to the driver or the passenger of the car,...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Boater drowns in Newnans Lake
An Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASCO) dive team recovered the body of a boater who drowned in Newnans Lake on Tuesday. According to ACSO spokesperson Kaley Behl, a call was received at 11:49 a.m. that someone at the lake heard a yell for help coming from a boat. When the person got to the boat, they didn’t find the boater and called 911.
mycbs4.com
Body recovered from Newnan's Lake
Alachua County — The Alachua County Sheriff's Office dive team recovered a body from Newnan's Lake, a spokesperson said. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the investigation. A spokesperson says the incident and cause of death remain under investigation. The Sheriff's Office says they received a...
WCJB
Gainesville woman accused of hitting child in the head with glass bottle
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman accused of throwing a glass bottle at a 5-year-old child, hitting him in the head. According to the arrest report, the victim was playing with toys when Dorrell Clark, 25, threw a glass bottle at him. Another woman reported the crime to authorities after she noticed a wound on the child’s head.
WCJB
Levy County missing woman found shortly after was ‘Purple Alert’ issued
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Purple Alert for a missing Levy County woman has been rescinded after she was found safe. According to the sheriff’s office, Cheryl Knop, 62, left her home on Northeast 133 Avenue in Williston around 1 a.m. on Monday. She left behind all her personal belongings and was without her belongings.
villages-news.com
Villager dies after suffering apparent head injury in golf cart mishap
A Villager has died after suffering an apparent head injury after a golf cart mishap near his home. Daniel Hengerer, 70, of the Village of Duval died Saturday night at Ocala Regional Medical Center. He was driving a 2021 Yamaha golf cart shortly after 7 p.m. Nov. 14 westbound on...
WCJB
Gainesville woman slams door on deputy’s hand while being arrested for burglary
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is accused of attacking a couple and then battering an Alachua County deputy while he tried to arrest her. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Asia Delaine, 25, Monday night. Deputies say the victim was at a home on Southwest 45th place on...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Pedestrian dies crossing West University
Another pedestrian has died while trying to cross West University Avenue in Gainesville. The incident occurred at 10:48 p.m. Friday night in the 400 block of West University. According to the Gainesville Police Department (GPD), the initial investigation found a pedestrian was trying to cross the roadway from the south to the north when a car traveling east struck him.
villages-news.com
Villager returning in damaged car after golf game arrested after fight with wife
A Villager returning home in a damaged car after a golf game has been arrested in an altercation with his wife. Stuart Rudolph Westerlund Jr., 72, of the Village of Tierra Del Sol South, was booked Friday at the Sumter County Detention Center on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65.
WCJB
Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Interlachen
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a vehicle near Hawthorne. Florida Highway Patrol officials say that a 82-year-old driver from Hawthorne was traveling east on State Road 20 in the outside lane. At that time the pedestrian stepped out in front of their...
Action News Jax
Clay County Fire Rescue arrives to an Orange Park business after smoke seen
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Update 2:09 p.m.: According to Clay County officials, fire rescue was called for some light smoke coming from an electrical outlet. Firefighters cut the power off and confirmed there was no smoke or fire. No injuries were reported. Clay County Fire Rescue reported that it...
WCJB
Ocala Police are searching for a thief that stole a lawnmower worth about $15,000
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers are trying to find a lawnmower thief. Officers say a Scag Turf Tiger model riding mower, worth about $15,000, was stolen from a business last month. Investigators want to talk to anyone who recently bought a lawnmower like this one or knows someone...
WCJB
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Interstate 75 was blocked in both directions after a serious crash injured at least 10 people near Micanopy on Friday evening. Northbound lanes and two southbound lanes have since reopened. Florida Highway Patrol troopers blocked traffic going north and south after a crash near mile marker...
mycbs4.com
Woman hit by car dies after attempting to cross State Road 20
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian walking across State Road 20 west of Webster Street in Interlachen died Friday after being hit by a sedan traveling eastbound, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 82-year-old driver of the sedan was traveling on the outside lane at 4:14 p.m. when...
WCJB
Levy County deputies arrest barricaded man threatening to shoot family member
MORRISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of threatening to shoot a family member at a home in Morriston after hours of negotiating on Friday. Deputies responded to a home on Southeast 197 Court after a report of gunfire. Deputies say Ross Marple, 30,...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man on pretrial diversion arrested for possessing identification for six different people
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jaden Devaughn Mavin, 19, was arrested last night and charged with six counts of possessing identification for another person, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug equipment, and unlawful possession of the personal identification of five or more people. At about 11:00...
