Newberry, FL

WCJB

Crash in Gainesville sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Gainesville Wednesday morning. According to Gainesville Fire Rescue officials, a semi truck and work truck crashed into each other near Northeast Waldo Road and Northeast 39th Street just before 7 a.m. Emergency responders transported two...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Columbia County I-75 collision kills pedestrian

An SUV struck and killed an Orlando man on I-75 near mile marker 432 in Columbia County on Monday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 74-year-old Boynton Beach man was driving an SUV southbound on I-75 at 6:18 p.m. when he struck a 33-year-old Orlando man who entered the inside lane near mile marker 432.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Crash in Newberry left one pedestrian dead

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was left dead after an accident between a car and a pedestrian. A car hit a 26-year-old man at the intersection of State Road 26 and Southwest 260th Street in Newberry. No injuries were reported to the driver or the passenger of the car,...
NEWBERRY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Boater drowns in Newnans Lake

An Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASCO) dive team recovered the body of a boater who drowned in Newnans Lake on Tuesday. According to ACSO spokesperson Kaley Behl, a call was received at 11:49 a.m. that someone at the lake heard a yell for help coming from a boat. When the person got to the boat, they didn’t find the boater and called 911.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Body recovered from Newnan's Lake

Alachua County — The Alachua County Sheriff's Office dive team recovered a body from Newnan's Lake, a spokesperson said. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the investigation. A spokesperson says the incident and cause of death remain under investigation. The Sheriff's Office says they received a...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville woman accused of hitting child in the head with glass bottle

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman accused of throwing a glass bottle at a 5-year-old child, hitting him in the head. According to the arrest report, the victim was playing with toys when Dorrell Clark, 25, threw a glass bottle at him. Another woman reported the crime to authorities after she noticed a wound on the child’s head.
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Villager dies after suffering apparent head injury in golf cart mishap

A Villager has died after suffering an apparent head injury after a golf cart mishap near his home. Daniel Hengerer, 70, of the Village of Duval died Saturday night at Ocala Regional Medical Center. He was driving a 2021 Yamaha golf cart shortly after 7 p.m. Nov. 14 westbound on...
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Pedestrian dies crossing West University

Another pedestrian has died while trying to cross West University Avenue in Gainesville. The incident occurred at 10:48 p.m. Friday night in the 400 block of West University. According to the Gainesville Police Department (GPD), the initial investigation found a pedestrian was trying to cross the roadway from the south to the north when a car traveling east struck him.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Interlachen

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a vehicle near Hawthorne. Florida Highway Patrol officials say that a 82-year-old driver from Hawthorne was traveling east on State Road 20 in the outside lane. At that time the pedestrian stepped out in front of their...
HAWTHORNE, FL
mycbs4.com

Woman hit by car dies after attempting to cross State Road 20

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian walking across State Road 20 west of Webster Street in Interlachen died Friday after being hit by a sedan traveling eastbound, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 82-year-old driver of the sedan was traveling on the outside lane at 4:14 p.m. when...
INTERLACHEN, FL

