WXIA 11 Alive
Governor announces second Hyundai plant in Georgia in $926 million investment
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday announced that Hyundai was planning for a second electric vehicle plant in Georgia. The governor's office said the plant would come as a $926 million investment in Bryan County that would eventually employ 1,500 people. The South Korean automaker broke...
WRDW-TV
Ga., S.C. soaring past pre-COVID levels for Thanksgiving travel
AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Thanksgiving travel rush is back on this year, and it’s expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels in Georgia and South Carolina. AAA predicts 54.6 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. Among those will be 850,440 South Carolinians and more than...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia drivers see cheaper gas prices, traffic headaches for Thanksgiving travel
ATLANTA - Over 1.5 million Georgia will take to the roads to drive to their Thanksgiving Holiday destinations. While the metro Atlanta area may cause headaches for drivers with all the holiday traffic, there is one bright spot for Georgians getting ready for the long drive. AAA says Georgia's average...
14 Georgia distilleries worth the drive
These craft spirits show there’s more to Georgia than wine and beer. Pick a spirit that interests you and hit the road—catch a tour, have a taste, and bring a bottle home. The post 14 Georgia distilleries worth the drive appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Real Christmas trees may be in short supply in Georgia this year. Here’s why:
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — If you usually wait until later in the holiday season to pick out a real Christmas tree, you may want to move that up on your priority list this year. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Georgia growers said live trees...
Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet)
“We’re finally coming around to this new era of Georgia wine where we’re venturing out and discovering some grapes that actually grow well here,” says Sean Wilborn, wine farmer and proprietor of Cloudland Vineyards + Winery in Buford. The post Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet) appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Delay in SNAP benefits forcing some Georgia families to change Thanksgiving plans or skip them
ATLANTA — Many Georgia families say they’ve had to change their Thanksgiving plans after waiting weeks to receive federal food assistance benefits. Families told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln they simply do not have the money to pay for Thanksgiving dinner. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
wtoc.com
Georgia State Patrol urges caution while driving for the Thanksgiving holiday
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Georgia State Patrol, the 102 hour period for holiday traffic starts just after 6 p.m. Wednesday evening will be one of the busiest stretches of the long weekend. Troopers urge drivers to slow down, sober up, and focus their attention on the road.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia promises to provide delayed SNAP payments by Thanksgiving
ATLANTA - Georgia officials are promising to provide full benefits to a number of people who have not received food assistance aid for weeks or even months because of bureaucratic problems. State officials can’t say how many people have failed to get their benefits because of a delay in reviewing...
wgxa.tv
Georgia State Patrol: Get ready for high-traffic Thanksgiving travel period
Macon, GA. (WGXA)- State and local law enforcement officers say prepare for a busy Thanksgiving holiday travel period on Georgia highways and roads. Georgia State Patrol and the Motor Carrier Compliance Division plan to patrol state roadways in full force during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period that runs from 6 p.m. Wed., Nov. 23 through 11:59 p.m. Sun, Nov. 27.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia families scrambling over food assistance delays
The calls and emails have been flooding into FOX 5 about families unable to get their benefits, so the I-Team reached out to officials. The state has admitted there's an application backlog causing big delays, but say customers should be caught up by Thanksgiving.
Counties offering Saturday voting in central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — With the runoff election coming up, several counties will offer early voting this Saturday in central Georgia. The Court of Appeals of the State of Georgia ruled on Monday that counties may offer early voting the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Several Georgia counties have already confirmed they...
wfxl.com
Georgia Power shares how to save energy and stay safe when decorating
Georgia Power is celebrating community service and holiday cheer again this year with its annual Light Up the Holidays contest. This year, the company wants to see how Georgia is lighting up the holidays, either through a holiday display or through acts of community service. Now through December 26, Georgians...
The Best Place To Live In Georgia
Georgia is full of beautiful towns, magnificent cities, and striking suburbs. Looking to move? Learn which place in George is the absolute best to live in.
WMAZ
13WMAZ's Winter Seasonal Outlook: Expect temperatures to be slightly above average with expanding drought
MACON, Ga. — After a chilly fall, many central Georgians are wondering what our winter is shaping up to be like. The 13WMAZ Weather Team poured over the data and answers your questions in our 2023 Winter Weather Outlook. Fall 2022: By the Numbers. Fall 2022 is coming to...
Google: These Thanksgiving recipes are popular in SC, Ga.
If you are searching around for last-minute Thanksgiving ideas, you aren't alone.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia’s Technology Corridor is Unveiled
Earlier this year the state legislature officially dubbed the seven miles from Haynes Bridge Road to SR 20 of GA 400 as The Technology Corridor. The formal unveiling of this corridor, hosted by the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce and the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce, took place on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 3 PM at technology business incubator Digital Ignition, located at 190 Bluegrass Valley Parkway in Alpharetta, Georgia.
allongeorgia.com
State Troopers and Officers Patrol in Full Force for Busiest Travel Day of the Year
The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) and the Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) will be out in full force and encourages motorists to drive safely and have patience this Thanksgiving holiday. The 102-hour holiday travel period begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, and ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, November 27.
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love eating good burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance, if you want to see what a really good burger should taste like.
cobbcountycourier.com
David Ralston cared, and Georgia is the better for it
I remember the first time I met Speaker David Ralston, though he was not yet Speaker. I had been working with the parent of a local youth with behavioral health needs, trying to navigate what seemed like one roadblock after another. We finally sought the help of our local legislator, Rep. David Ralston.
