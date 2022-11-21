ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WRDW-TV

Ga., S.C. soaring past pre-COVID levels for Thanksgiving travel

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Thanksgiving travel rush is back on this year, and it’s expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels in Georgia and South Carolina. AAA predicts 54.6 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. Among those will be 850,440 South Carolinians and more than...
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta Magazine

14 Georgia distilleries worth the drive

These craft spirits show there’s more to Georgia than wine and beer. Pick a spirit that interests you and hit the road—catch a tour, have a taste, and bring a bottle home. The post 14 Georgia distilleries worth the drive appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta Magazine

Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet)

“We’re finally coming around to this new era of Georgia wine where we’re venturing out and discovering some grapes that actually grow well here,” says Sean Wilborn, wine farmer and proprietor of Cloudland Vineyards + Winery in Buford. The post Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet) appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia promises to provide delayed SNAP payments by Thanksgiving

ATLANTA - Georgia officials are promising to provide full benefits to a number of people who have not received food assistance aid for weeks or even months because of bureaucratic problems. State officials can’t say how many people have failed to get their benefits because of a delay in reviewing...
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Georgia State Patrol: Get ready for high-traffic Thanksgiving travel period

Macon, GA. (WGXA)- State and local law enforcement officers say prepare for a busy Thanksgiving holiday travel period on Georgia highways and roads. Georgia State Patrol and the Motor Carrier Compliance Division plan to patrol state roadways in full force during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period that runs from 6 p.m. Wed., Nov. 23 through 11:59 p.m. Sun, Nov. 27.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia families scrambling over food assistance delays

The calls and emails have been flooding into FOX 5 about families unable to get their benefits, so the I-Team reached out to officials. The state has admitted there's an application backlog causing big delays, but say customers should be caught up by Thanksgiving.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Counties offering Saturday voting in central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — With the runoff election coming up, several counties will offer early voting this Saturday in central Georgia. The Court of Appeals of the State of Georgia ruled on Monday that counties may offer early voting the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Several Georgia counties have already confirmed they...
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

Georgia Power shares how to save energy and stay safe when decorating

Georgia Power is celebrating community service and holiday cheer again this year with its annual Light Up the Holidays contest. This year, the company wants to see how Georgia is lighting up the holidays, either through a holiday display or through acts of community service. Now through December 26, Georgians...
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Georgia’s Technology Corridor is Unveiled

Earlier this year the state legislature officially dubbed the seven miles from Haynes Bridge Road to SR 20 of GA 400 as The Technology Corridor. The formal unveiling of this corridor, hosted by the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce and the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce, took place on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 3 PM at technology business incubator Digital Ignition, located at 190 Bluegrass Valley Parkway in Alpharetta, Georgia.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love eating good burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance, if you want to see what a really good burger should taste like.
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

David Ralston cared, and Georgia is the better for it

I remember the first time I met Speaker David Ralston, though he was not yet Speaker. I had been working with the parent of a local youth with behavioral health needs, trying to navigate what seemed like one roadblock after another. We finally sought the help of our local legislator, Rep. David Ralston.
GEORGIA STATE
