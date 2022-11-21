Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Cheyenne residents could have snowy Thanksgiving
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There is the possibility of a snowy Thanksgiving for Cheyenne, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Nov. 23, has a 20% chance of snow after noon, with increasing cloud cover throughout the day and a high near 41 degrees. Winds will be in the west at 15–25 mph before increasing to 25–35 mph with gusts of up to 55 mph. There will be a 40% chance of snow after 9 p.m., with a low of 21 and cloudy skies. Winds will be north-northwest at 20–25 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph.
capcity.news
Cheyenne residents to have a few sunny days before Thanksgiving
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, residents can expect sunny days leading up to Thanksgiving. Today, Nov. 22, will be sunny with a high of 50 and west winds at 10 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of 23 and southwest winds at 10–15 mph.
oilcity.news
With 65 mph gusts occurring, wind closures in effect on I-25 in Wyoming ahead of Thanksgiving
CASPER, Wyo. — With sensors recording gusts as high as 65 mph, wind closures are in effect on Interstate 25 as of 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Wheatland and Cheyenne. The interstate is open to other...
capcity.news
70 miles of Interstate 25 closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to winds
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland is now closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to gusty winds, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reports. The closure took effect at 8:18 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne said in a hazardous weather outlook that...
kgab.com
What To Do In Cheyenne This Thanksgiving Weekend
Gobble Gobble! I'm mostly sure this is the least productive workday out of the year, or at least it's up there with the first two days of the NCAA tournament. We're all looking at the clock and waiting to get that long weekend. If you don't have a long weekend, I apologize and hope you're about to enjoy some of these events happening this weekend in Cheyenne. We're about to open up with the Old West Holiday and more!
capcity.news
Laramie County Library closing early for holiday weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Library is reminding residents to gather up their reading material for the Thanksgiving weekend before 6 p.m. today as the library is closing early for the holiday. The library will be closed from 6 p.m. today, Nov. 23, until Saturday, Nov. 26. It...
county17.com
Wyoming Game and Fish proposing changes to back bear hunting rules for Laramie, Snowy, Sierra Madre Ranges
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is proposing some changes to black bear hunting season rules for Hunt Area 7 in the Laramie Range, Hunt Area 8 in the Snowy Range and Hunt Area 9 in the Sierra Madre Range. Game and Fish will hold a...
You Have To Check Out This Gorgeous House Outside Of Cheyenne
There aren't many words that I can produce to go along with how beautiful this home is outside of Cheyenne. The listing on Zillow describes it as a Frank Lloyd Wright-style home; I don't disagree. Just don't get him mixed up with Andrew Lloyd Webber. You'd have the wrong Lloyd, though, I could see a Phantom Of The Opera-type character owning this home and roaming from room to room.
capcity.news
Cheyenne-based contractors given $12 million for road projects by Wyoming Transportation Commission
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A $12 million bid has been awarded to Cheyenne-based Simon Contractors for projects around Laramie County by the Wyoming Transportation Commission. The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $22.76 million in contracts for seven Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its Nov. 17 business meeting. The commission...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cheyenne Animal Shelter Holiday Promotion
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne Animal Shelter kicks off an adoption promotion this week. Every animal will have their own special promotion price. Critters have waived adoption fees. Kittens are adopt a kitten and get a kitten. All adult dogs at the shelter can go home for only...
It’s a Retro Christmas at Wyoming’s Historic Governor’s Mansion!
If you've never been to the Wyoming Historic Governor's Mansion in Cheyenne, there's no better time to visit than during the holidays. Every year, the Historic Governor's Mansion pulls out all the stops for the holidays. Decorations from the last century of Christmas celebrations come out of storage to bedeck the mansion in holiday cheer for the annual "Tinsel Through Time" event.
capcity.news
Two Cheyenne residents among Wyoming’s 11 newest ‘Ultimate Anglers’
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department recognized 11 people who have recently earned the title of “Ultimate Angler” after catching 10 trophy-sized fish across 10 different species. A total of 32 people have achieved the title over the years. Two of the...
capcity.news
Obituaries: Cowell; Lucero; Groom; Dager
Steve W. Cowell: April 14, 1947 – November 11, 2022. Steve W. Cowell, 75, of Cheyenne, passed away Nov. 11, 2022. He was born April 14, 1947, in Havre, Montana, to Glen and Ethel Cowell. He met Sharon, his wife of 51 years, in Anaconda, Montana, They were married on Aug. 23, 1971.
De’s Candy Shop Sweetens Cheyenne Holidays with Handmade Treats
Chances are, if you've ever driven South down Ridge past Albertson's, you've probably seen a sign for De's Candy Shop. The small white house has stood there since before I can remember - and its green and the red sign has beckoned sweet-loving residents for well over 50 years. If...
Cheyenne Police Have Conducted 68 Percent More Traffic Stops
According to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page, local cops have conducted almost 70 percent more traffic stops compared to the same time in 2021. According to the post, police have so far conducted 12, 944 traffic stops. That is a 68 percent increase over this time last year and is already more than the total number of stops conducted in all of 2021 [9,134].
ksut.org
Housing insecurity in Wyoming is one cause for animal shelters going over capacity
Animal Shelters in Wyoming have seen an increase in surrenders and stray animals in the past year leading to high-capacity issues. Recently, a University of Florida report found that in many places, this high capacity is due to the decrease in spay and neuter surgeries during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in Wyoming, there's more to it than just that.
capcity.news
National gas prices fall nearly 12 cents ahead of Thanksgiving; Laramie County’s average down 1 cent
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Although the nation’s average gas price fell for the second straight week, this time down 11.9 cents from a week ago to $3.64, Laramie County’s average price fell just 1 cent from last week. The national average is down 16.4 cents from a month...
capcity.news
Dog rescued off I-80 by Cheyenne/Laramie County Animal Control
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne/Laramie County Animal Control was called on Saturday to rescue a Blue Heeler that was standing on the median of Interstate 80 West near the port of entry. The reporting party stated the dog looked like it was thinking about crossing the interstate. As Animal...
Three new fire stations to be built in Cheyenne
A fire rescue engine on its way back to the station -Photo byOptopolis. Ground has officially broken ground on three brand new fire stations belonging to Cheyenne Fire Rescue. Here's some context into the things that are changing as well as the locations where all the stations are being built.
capcity.news
Cheyenne to honor veterans and active military with ceremonial wreath laying
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The public is invited to join in a ceremony of the laying of a Wyoming state remembrance wreath at the Wyoming State Capitol. This ceremony will be taking place on Monday, Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. and is part of the “Wreaths Across America” program, which places wreaths on the graves of members of the military who have passed to remember those who have served past and present during the holidays.
