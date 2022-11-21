Monday Down South Presented by — Weekly takeaways, trends and technicalities from the weekend’s action. In the long run, Tennessee fans will appreciate this season for what it was: A gift. The best kind of gift, in fact. The one you’ve looked forward to for as long as you can remember, but long ago stopped hoping would finally arrive until one day, out of the blue, it actually does. Nobody saw the 2022 Vols coming, and no one who was there will ever forget their monumental victory over Alabama. For that alone a high place in Rocky Top lore awaits. Eventually.

