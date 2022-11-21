ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Fearless Prediction: Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt

The Fearless Prediction could not have been more wrong about Tennessee’s game against South Carolina. We take no solace in the fact that no one except maybe Frank Beamer (Shane’s dad, and a pretty darn good football coach) picked the Gamecocks to win by 25 points. But there’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

Tennessee football can still make CFP: How Vols can be assured a spot

Even with that 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks, Tennessee football is technically not out of the hunt for the College Football Playoff. The Vols came in at No. 10 in the rankings, and there is a path to the top four. That path obviously starts with beating the Vanderbilt Commodores Saturday, and winning convincingly will help.
KNOXVILLE, TN
channel4000.com

Steve Spurrier Cannot Resist Bashing Tennessee Vols Football

The days on the sideline for the “Ol’ Ball Coach” might be done, but his classic banter will forever live on. Before Tennessee entered Williams-Brice Stadium to face South Carolina on Saturday, many desired for the Volunteers to compete for a College Football Playoff spot. While Vols...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

‘Play for Hendon’ – what Tennessee’s players said this week about their fallen QB

Tennessee’s crushing loss at South Carolina was made all the more demoralizing by the loss of star quarterback Hendon Hooker to a season- and college career-ending knee injury. A player so important to Tennessee’s rapid rise over the past two seasons, both as the orchestrator of an explosive offense and the program’s unquestioned leader, suffered a torn ACL early in the fourth quarter of the loss, an injury that brings to an end his stellar season and impressive two-year stint with the Vols. Even as the Vols turned the page to Saturday night’s regular-season finale at Vanderbilt, the pain of losing Hooker remains fresh, but also motivating because they want to play for him against the Commodores.
NASHVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Monday Down South: Tennessee's dream season is done, but it doesn't have to defined by the South Carolina nightmare

Monday Down South Presented by — Weekly takeaways, trends and technicalities from the weekend’s action. In the long run, Tennessee fans will appreciate this season for what it was: A gift. The best kind of gift, in fact. The one you’ve looked forward to for as long as you can remember, but long ago stopped hoping would finally arrive until one day, out of the blue, it actually does. Nobody saw the 2022 Vols coming, and no one who was there will ever forget their monumental victory over Alabama. For that alone a high place in Rocky Top lore awaits. Eventually.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dabo Swinney shares thoughts on Spencer Rattler's big day against Tennessee, why Vols had letdown

Dabo Swinney is getting his Clemson team ready to face a South Carolina squad that just knocked off a top-5 team in blowout fashion. On Monday, Swinney shared some of his thoughts on the Gamecocks’ 63-38 win over Tennessee. Per Anna Adams of 247Sports, Swinney had high praise for South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler and his offensive line for the pass protection it provided. Rattler was 30-of-37 passing for 438 yards and 6 touchdowns.
CLEMSON, SC
kentuckytoday.com

Boston helps No. 1 South Carolina routs Cal Poly

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had her fourth double-double of the season as top-ranked South Carolina rolled to a 79-36 victory over Cal Poly Tuesday night. Boston, the reigning AP Player of the Year, had 12 points and 10 rebounds for her 64th career double-double, which is the most among active NCAA players in all divisions.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
wvlt.tv

WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
NASHVILLE, TN
WIS-TV

MEET THE TEAM: Tony Chiavaroli joins WIS’ First Alert Weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tony Chiavaroli has joined WIS’ First Alert Weather Team. His first day on air with WIS is Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline. Stay up to...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Lanes Blocked on I-26E near Chapin

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Lanes are blocked due to traffic congestion and a crash on I-26 eastbound near Chapin SC at 91 mile marker, officials say. SC Department of Transportation says the right lane is closed. Drive carefully or seek an alternative route around that area.
CHAPIN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy