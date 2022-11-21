Love Is Blind just lost another couple. Raven Ross and Sikiru “SK” Alagbada have gone their separate ways, according to Raven herself. “We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways,” Raven, 29, wrote via Instagram stories for her 719K followers on Sunday, November 20. “Due to on-going legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we can not provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time. Thank you for following our love story and believing in us. This journey has forever shaped our lives and we are so grateful for everyone who has been a part of it. Your love and support means everything.” The Pilate’s instructor’s statement was also posted to SK’s Instagram. The duo got engaged during season 3 of the Netflix favorite but ultimately broke up at the altar, then reconciled.

2 DAYS AGO