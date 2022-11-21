ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cicero, NY

Dino Babers’ 7th season is almost over. Like his tenure, it was filled with tantalizing potential and frustration

Syracuse, N.Y. — For the first time since 2018, the end of the regular season does not mean the final game of the year for Syracuse football. That was the near unanimously agreed upon goal for the Orange by players, fans and others heading into the season. If SU could make a bowl game, the 2022 season would be considered a successful one.
Dino Babers breaks down 3 moments from Wake Forest, including 3rd-quarter timeout and no 2-point attempt

Syracuse, N.Y. — There’s been many frustrating moments in Syracuse football games this season, especially during the Orange’s five-straight losses. They’ve come at the hands of officials, SU coach Dino Babers and occasionally even players. Some have been clear mistakes, like Syracuse letting 25 seconds run off the clock before taking a timeout late against Clemson, while others have been murkier territory.
Oswego Speedway’s 2023 schedule includes Classic Weekend changes

OSWEGO — The Oswego Speedway 2023 season will begin May 27 with the 72nd season kickoff program. The Novelis Supermodifieds will compete in the 75-lap Jim Shampine Memorial, the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers will race in the 35-lap Tony White Memorial, and the J&S Paving 350 Supers will compete in a 30-lap feature.
