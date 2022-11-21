Read full article on original website
High school boys, girls ice hockey poll: Section III preseason rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly boys and girls ice hockey poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, ice hockey polls will be published on Thursdays.
Young skaters ‘step up’ for Skaneateles girls hockey in OT loss to non-league foe
Reigning state regional champion Skaneateles opened its title defense with an overtime loss to Section II’s Adirondack United on Wednesday.
Section III boys, girls bowlers poll: Which teammate is most likely to convert 7-10 split?
Cicero, N.Y. — Picking up the 7-10 split is one of the most difficult spares to pick up in bowling. Section III is full of bowlers who have the power, the skill and sometimes the luck to get the job done. >> Section III boys bowling 2022-23: Team previews,...
Jamesville-DeWitt’s first boys volleyball state title ‘makes it all worth it’ (photos, video)
Entering the 2022 campaign, the Jamesville-DeWitt boys volleyball squad had a chip on its shoulder. The Red Rams were coming off a 2021 season where they lost a 3-2 heartbreaker to Living Word Academy in the Section III Division II championship game.
Section III boys basketball 2022-23: Team previews, top players for Class B, C, D
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III boys basketball season tips off soon. Here’s what to know about Class B, C and D this season. >> Section III boys basketball 2022-23: Team previews, top players for Class AA, A.
Section III boys wrestling 2022-23: Team previews, top wrestlers for Division II
Syracuse, N.Y. — Wrestling season is almost upon us in Section III. Here’s everything you need to know about Division II this winter. >> Section III boys wrestling 2022-23: Team previews, top wrestlers for Division I.
Dino Babers’ 7th season is almost over. Like his tenure, it was filled with tantalizing potential and frustration
Syracuse, N.Y. — For the first time since 2018, the end of the regular season does not mean the final game of the year for Syracuse football. That was the near unanimously agreed upon goal for the Orange by players, fans and others heading into the season. If SU could make a bowl game, the 2022 season would be considered a successful one.
Is Sean Tucker returning in 2023? Syracuse running back will make decision after the season
Syracuse, N.Y. — One of the biggest questions Syracuse football fans have as the end of the season draws near still doesn’t have a definitive answer.
Dino Babers breaks down 3 moments from Wake Forest, including 3rd-quarter timeout and no 2-point attempt
Syracuse, N.Y. — There’s been many frustrating moments in Syracuse football games this season, especially during the Orange’s five-straight losses. They’ve come at the hands of officials, SU coach Dino Babers and occasionally even players. Some have been clear mistakes, like Syracuse letting 25 seconds run off the clock before taking a timeout late against Clemson, while others have been murkier territory.
Breanna Stewart returning to Cicero-North Syracuse to host basketball camp
Cicero-North Syracuse graduate Breanna Stewart is returning to her old stomping grounds to host a basketball clinic next month. The two-time WNBA champion will hold her Stewie 1 Camp on Dec. 4 at North Syracuse Junior High School. It will be the second time she has held a basketball clinic at her alma mater. The first time was back in 2018.
syracuse.com
St. John’s outlasts a game Syracuse team in overtime (Donna Ditota’s Quick Hits)
Brooklyn, N.Y. -- The Empire Classic title game featured two former Big East rivals who faced off Tuesday night in the Barclays Center. Had the game been played at Madison Square Garden, that would have added another layer of nostalgia for the Old Big East. Alas, here we were.
Syracuse women’s basketball drops its first game of the season at Penn State
Syracuse (4-1) dropped its first game of the season, falling to Penn State (5-0), 82-69, at the Bryce Jordan Center on Monday night.
Chris Bell breaks out of his shell: Syracuse freshman scores 11 in win over Richmond
Brooklyn, N.Y. – The questions kept coming and Chris Bell, his head bowed, kept up a mechanical patter of short, simple answers. Syracuse’s freshman forward had just scored 11 points on 4-of-8 overall shooting. He took five shots from the 3-point line and made three of them.
How to stream Syracuse women’s basketball vs. Bucknell on ACC Network Extra
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse women’s basketball team faces the Bucknell Bison in the JMA Wireless Dome on Friday, Nov. 25, but the game won’t be broadcast on cable TV. Syracuse vs. Bucknell will air at 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra, which is not available on cable TV, but can be accessed via ESPN.com or associated apps. Details below.
Section III rejects latest offer from hockey officials as games postponements loom
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Section III’s board of directors on Monday morning rejected the latest proposal from its high school hockey officials that would have resolved a contract dispute and ensured an uninterrupted start to the season. As of now, it’s uncertain how many of the upcoming slate of games...
Joe Girard nets 31, Syracuse defense tightens when it matters, Orange beats Richmond (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Brooklyn, N.Y. — First 2022-23 game away from the Dome!. Syracuse went down to Brooklyn on Monday to play the first of two games in the Empire Classic. First up: Richmond. The Orange took a 34-29 lead into the locker room after an entertaining first half.
syracuse.com
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. St. John’s
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 76-69 overtime loss to St. John’s on Tuesday night at Barclays Center? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on...
Dino Babers isn’t concerned for the future by Syracuse’s depth: ‘We’re right there still on track’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers turned to numbers Monday when addressing questions following Syracuse football’s fifth-straight loss. That included the numbers on how many of his players have suffered injuries this season, a factor that’s undeniably contributed to the losing slump SU has experienced since starting the year 6-0.
Syracuse’s Jesse Edwards comes up big in Orange’s win over Richmond: ‘He was a presence’
Brooklyn, N.Y. – Jesse Edwards spent the last 14 minutes of the first half of Syracuse’s game against Richmond on Monday night at the Barclays Center in a very familiar spot. On the bench.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego Speedway’s 2023 schedule includes Classic Weekend changes
OSWEGO — The Oswego Speedway 2023 season will begin May 27 with the 72nd season kickoff program. The Novelis Supermodifieds will compete in the 75-lap Jim Shampine Memorial, the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers will race in the 35-lap Tony White Memorial, and the J&S Paving 350 Supers will compete in a 30-lap feature.
