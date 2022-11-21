ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Biden approves emergency declaration for North Country counties following historic winter storm

By Isabella Colello
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration request for several New York counties following the historic winter storm, according to a press release from New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

This includes Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, as well as Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego and Wyoming as all recieved massive amounts of lake effect snow. This totaled over six feet of snow in parts of Erie and Jefferson counties.

Throughout the storm, these 11 counties experienced snowfall rates of two-to-three inches per hour, which created dangerous travel conditions.

The request for an Emergency Declaration for these counties was submitted by Governor Hochul on Sunday, November 20 as storm cleanup efforts continued.

“I thank President Biden for immediately granting our emergency declaration request and for our ongoing strong partnership as well as Senator Schumer for his assistance in securing relief for New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said in the press release. “My team and I will continue working around the clock to keep everyone safe, help communities dig out, and secure every last dollar to help rebuild and recover from this unprecedented, record-shattering historic winter storm.”

Under this Emergency Declaration, direct federal assistance is available to the listed counties and FEMA can provide emergency protective measures for the State. This includes search and rescue operations, and actions to protect roads and bridges, water control facilities, utilities and mass transit facilities.

These declarations supplement State and local efforts in providing emergency services. Under direction from Governor Hochul, New York’s emergency response assets remain on the ground in affected areas of Western New York, Central New York and the North Country.

Governor Hochul said that the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services’ Disaster Recovery team will immediately begin working with the 11 counties to maximize federal assistance.

Comments / 8

B in Lee
2d ago

Not really historic. More of a traditional winter storm. But, leave it to the politicians to play it up for the drama.

Patricia Meyers
2d ago

Thank God the Bills made it out okay and to the airport on time even though there was a travel ban of some sorts. Wasn't the airport also closed?

Related
WUTR Eyewitness News

President of Mohawk Valley EDGE responds to SUNY Poly debacle

MOHAWK VALLEY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Mohawk Valley Economic Development Growth Enterprises Corporation, or Mohawk Valley EDGE, is an Oneida County entity that assists businesses in locating areas of the Mohawk Valley that could be utilized for a company’s growth and prosperity. With this said – Mohawk Valley EDGE is heavily involved in Central New […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Emergency Declaration Approved for Counties Hit Hard by Snowstorm

President Biden has approved an Emergency Declaration for eleven counties in Western, Central, and Northern New York that were hit hard by the Lake Effect snow. The list includes Genesee and Wyoming counties and the counties to the west and south, as well as the counties near eastern Lake Ontario.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Clark Mills Woman Named As Victim in Fatal Route 5 Crash

New Hartford Police have publicly identified the person killed in a three-vehicle crash on State Route 5. Police say 71-year-old Marcia Pritchard of Clark Mills was critically injured in the November 18 crash and had been hospitalized for several days before passing away. The accident into the investigation continues, but...
CLARK MILLS, NY
WIBX 950

Controlled Lockdown at Central Valley Academy

Students at Central Valley Academy in Herkimer County were under a controlled lockdown Monday morning. WIBX 950 spoke with police officials who said the controlled incident was part of a training exercise conducted annually by law enforcement. Among those taking part were Ilion Police and New York State Troopers. A...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Check Out These Insane Snowfall Totals In New York

This weekend was one of the worst on record for snowfall in New York State. Western and Upstate New York was hit with several days of massive lake effect snowstorms and some areas are still trying to dig themselves out of the feet of snow that was dropped on them by Mother Nature.
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Breeze

Massive Flooding Possible This Weekend Across New York

It looks like another major weather event could impact New York State Thanksgiving weekend. Parts of the state saw historic snowfall over several days last weekend and now it looks like warmer weather and another storm front coming through could lead to massive flooding issues across the state. First, let's...
ORCHARD PARK, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Gov. Hochul Just Signed A Law Pushing New York State Closer To Gasoline Ban

Governor Kathy Hochul just signed another law pushing the state even closer to its ban on gasoline passenger vehicles. The federal government's Clean Air Act requires states to follow the federal government’s vehicle emissions standards. New York State's Senate and Assembly have passed bills (Assembly Bill A4302 / Senate Bill S2758) that ban gas passenger vehicles by 2035. Both bills, which have been signed by the governor, provide that,
WGNtv.com

Great Lakes heavy lake-effect snow event

Snow showers tapered off Tuesday morning, marking the end of a significant Lake Effect Snow Event in the Great Lakes region. The highest recorded amount was 80 inches (6.5 feet) in Erie County, N.Y.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Oswego County: Fire out at former Attis Biofuels site

Volney, N.Y. — A long smoldering fire at the former Attis Biofuels site in Volney has been extinguished, according to Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup. Weatherup had signed an emergency order in late October that triggered a public-private partnership to put the fire out and remove the burned materials from inside the silo that caught fire earlier this year. That emergency declaration has now been rescinded.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

Western New York snowstorm sets state record

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — This week’s snowstorm has set a state record for the amount of snowfall within a 24 hour period, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed on Sunday. The historic snowstorm made landfall in Western New York on Thursday and dumped snow on the region until Saturday night. The record was for the […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Multiple Deadly Viruses Spreading Across New York State

Health officials are urging residents to take many precautions because many deadly illnesses are spreading across New York State. On Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to take precautions this holiday season to protect themselves against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. COVID, RSV, Flu Spreading...
Lite 98.7

Does New York State Pay For Mailboxes Hit By Snowplows?

As we continue to recover from snowstorms all across the area, the sound of snowplows roaring down the street has become the background soundtrack for many of us. But what happens when the roar of the truck is interrupted by the sound of a crack, bam, pow, and the smashing of a mailbox?
wwnytv.com

Pavilion cleaned as more people move into homeless shelter

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s temporary shelter for homeless or displaced people is expanding as crews work to clean up the pavilion where they’d been living. The Butler Pavilion was the refuge for Watertown’s homeless. Now it’s empty and it needs to be cleaned. At...
WATERTOWN, NY
WKTV

2 Utica projects awarded nearly $1.5 million in regional economic development funding

Two Oneida County development projects were awarded $1.5 million combined in the latest round of grants from the state’s Regional Economic Development Council initiative. The Lahinch Group will receive $1 million to support the redevelopment of the former Mayro building, located at 239 Genesee St. in Utica. The building will be renovated and eventually house office and commercial spaces.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

1 of New York's first round of marijuana dispensary licenses issued in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. – New York State Cannabis Control Board approved 36 Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses on Monday, one of which is located in Oneonta. To qualify, applicants or their parent, child or spouse had to have been convicted of a marijuana-related offense prior to the Marijuana Regulation and Tax Act passage in March of 2021 or have experience owning and operating a qualifying business in the state.
ONEONTA, NY
