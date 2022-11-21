Read full article on original website
Jackson County Pilot
After 60 years, Hinkeldey still at the helm
Sharon Hinkeldey, leader of the Delafield Diggers 4-H Club in Jackson County for the past 60 years, briefly thought about retiring this year. Then she got back to work. “What would I do if I wasn’t working with my 4-H kids?” Hinkeldey said. “I just enjoy it too much to stop.”
KFIL Radio
Statewide Missing Person Alert Issued for Minnesota Man
Redwood Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a Redwood Falls man. The Redwood Falls Police Department says 35-year-old Alex Allrunner was last seen by his family on November 18 sometime in the early to mid afternoon. He was seen on foot in Redwood Falls.
kduz.com
New Ulm Man Injured/Hutchinson Man Uninjured in Crash
A New Ulm man was injured and a Hutchinson man escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash in Watonwan County Friday night. The State Patrol says 26-year-old Zachary Ryland of New Ulm was taken to Medelia Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says Ryland was driving a car...
Southern Minnesota News
DNR holding informational meeting on Clear Lake near Gibbon
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding an informational meeting Tuesday regarding the proposed management changes for Clear Lake in Sibley County. The meeting will be open to the public at the Gibbon Community Center at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22. The DNR is investigating the use of...
kduz.com
Jury: Olivia Man Guilty of 2nd Degree Assault/Domestic Assault
The Renville County Attorney’s Office today (Monday) announced that on Friday (November 18, 2022), following a one-day jury trial, a Renville County jury found 45-year-old Luciano Lepke Martin of Olivia guilty of Felony Assault in the Second Degree and Felony Domestic Assault. Renville County Attorney Kelsie Kingstrom says the...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Santa to make grand local arrival Saturday
Area parents can mark their calendars (unless they already have done so), for Santa’s grand entrance in Windom — this Saturday. The plan is for Santa to be at the Courthouse from 10 a.m. to noon. According to sources with direct knowledge of Santa’s schedule, he will initially...
knuj.net
SLEEPY EYE FIRE CALLED TO FREEDOM VALU CENTER
The Sleepy Eye Fire Department was called to the Freedom Value Center Friday afternoon. Chief Ron Zinniel reported a small exhaust fan in a restroom caused a small fire that created smoke in the business. Exhaust fans were used to clear the smoke from the store. Fire officials were on the scene for about 45 minutes and no injuries were reported.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
County board holds special meeting
The Cottonwood County Board of Commissioners held a special meeting Monday at the county courthouse. The meeting was intended to be a closed hearing to discuss possible disciplinary action against a county employee. However, the employee requested the meeting be open to the public. The county’s labor attorney, Ann Goering,...
