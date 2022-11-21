Read full article on original website
Forrest Routen, 47 of Butler
Forrest Routen, 47 of Butler, Missouri passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at his home in Butler. A visitation will be held Friday, November 25, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Mullinax Funeral Home, Drexel Chapel (816-657-4400). Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, November 26, 2022, also at the Drexel Chapel. Burial will follow in Virginia Cemetery.
The 3rd Annual Butler Junior High Wrestling Tournament was Held 11/19/22
There were 17 teams from Missouri and Kansas present. The following Butler athletes performed their best in their perspective meets. Congratulations to all involved!
Appleton City Christmas in the Country
The 26th Annual Christmas in the Country will be Saturday, December 3, 2022. Start the day off with a Holiday Latte and pastry at 4th Street Fika open 8-2. Many local businesses will be open 9-2 including 3 Wishes with Christmas music, pottery, mosaics and crocheted rugs; 11-9 Cork and Keg will offer wine sample, two Missouri wines on sale and Christmas Baskets; Petals West Open House, Rural Roots 9-2 has a wide selection of apparel, stocking stuffers, candles, leather accessories and much more and Salmon Enterprises will offer their Beef Sticks in holiday packaging. 9-2 Old Mill will have apparel and baked goods. From 9-12 you can purchase a Home Tour ticket at $10.
Bates County Memorial Hospital
Bates County Memorial Hospital Family Care Clinics’ Tricia Cook, Business Manager and Crystal Dizney, Clinic Supervisor recently led the hospital’s rural health clinics through a two-year evaluation process for the Rural Health Clinic program to stay in accordance with state, federal and rural health clinic regulations. Tricia and...
Adrian Lions Club to sell Popcorn this Saturday in ADrian.
There will be lots of excitement in Adrian this Saturday. With the Blackhawks taking on the Monroe City Panthers at 1:00, the Adrian Parade at 4:30, and Hot Chocolate Night at Frontier Village, they have also added the sale of the Adrian Lions Club’s Ballpark Popcorn as a fundraiser for the Bates County Toys for Tykes.
Appleton City High School Play
Appleton City High School Drama class is presenting “A Partridge in a Pear Tree” December 3rd. After all the fun and excitement of Christmas in the Country last week, You are invited to come by the Appleton City East Gym and support the students. The Appleton City High School play times are: Afternoon Matinee 3:00-4:30 p.m. Regular Admission is $7:00 with Seniors/Students $4.00. Popcorn and drinks provided. A Dinner Theater will be 6:00-8:00 p.m. Admission is $10.00, Appleton City Seniors/Students $6.00. Dinner will include spaghetti, tossed salad, bread sticks, drinks and dessert.
