The 26th Annual Christmas in the Country will be Saturday, December 3, 2022. Start the day off with a Holiday Latte and pastry at 4th Street Fika open 8-2. Many local businesses will be open 9-2 including 3 Wishes with Christmas music, pottery, mosaics and crocheted rugs; 11-9 Cork and Keg will offer wine sample, two Missouri wines on sale and Christmas Baskets; Petals West Open House, Rural Roots 9-2 has a wide selection of apparel, stocking stuffers, candles, leather accessories and much more and Salmon Enterprises will offer their Beef Sticks in holiday packaging. 9-2 Old Mill will have apparel and baked goods. From 9-12 you can purchase a Home Tour ticket at $10.

APPLETON CITY, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO