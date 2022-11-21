ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Million-dollar home built in late 1800s for sale in Lancaster County

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

STRASBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Strasburg is known for its railroad history , and a home for sale in Strasburg Borough, Lancaster County, offers a chance to live somewhere built just decades after the railroad.

The Musser Herr House on Miller Street was built around 1875, according to its listing by Hostetter Realty . According to information provided by the property’s realtor, the Strasburg Heritage Society designated it the Musser Herr House because it was owned by the Herr family from about 1885 to 1968.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WHTM Daily Digest

The home retains some of its historic features, including woodwork with graining that was popular in the late 1800s and windows with “wave” glass manufactured in the late 1800s, the listing notes.

The four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home includes some modern updates, as well, like a first-floor addition constructed in 2008 that is currently used as a family room but could also be used as an owners suite, according to the listing.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=055avp_0jIaCK2W00
    Credit: Vivid Home Real Estate Photography
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pqWII_0jIaCK2W00
    Credit: Vivid Home Real Estate Photography
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EfNLx_0jIaCK2W00
    Credit: Vivid Home Real Estate Photography
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3seWWR_0jIaCK2W00
    Credit: Vivid Home Real Estate Photography
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nUNzi_0jIaCK2W00
    Credit: Vivid Home Real Estate Photography
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37DR6H_0jIaCK2W00
    Credit: Vivid Home Real Estate Photography
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20FPos_0jIaCK2W00
    Credit: Vivid Home Real Estate Photography
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OkmXy_0jIaCK2W00
    Credit: Vivid Home Real Estate Photography
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qlDYO_0jIaCK2W00
    Credit: Vivid Home Real Estate Photography
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ULF4_0jIaCK2W00
    Credit: Vivid Home Real Estate Photography
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00DXqw_0jIaCK2W00
    Credit: Vivid Home Real Estate Photography
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10T5BK_0jIaCK2W00
    Credit: Vivid Home Real Estate Photography
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FS8I9_0jIaCK2W00
    Credit: Vivid Home Real Estate Photography
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qUeu6_0jIaCK2W00
    Credit: Vivid Home Real Estate Photography

The 3.4-acre property has a meadow behind the house surrounded by mature trees that take on impressive colors in the fall, and the home has a screened porch from which residents could enjoy the natural scenery, the listing explains.

‘Urban penthouse’ in 1870s Lancaster building for sale

The property also includes a barn, a chicken house that can be used as storage, and a three-bay garage with a second-floor work area, according to the listing.

The Musser Herr House is listed for $1.1 million. Learn more here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

136-year-old building that housed Harrisburg fashion boutique for decades transformed into apartments

A 136-year-old building in Harrisburg has been transformed into three two-bedroom apartments. The Plum Apartments are located at 213 Locust St. Harristown Enterprises, the owner of Strawberry Square, is the developer of the project along with partner, Don Mowery. Harristown’s in-house construction team, Harrisburg Property Services, renovated the 3,300-square-foot Victorian era structure. The renovations are scheduled for completion in the next week or two.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Fire collapses roof in Penn Township, York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On November 22, a fire was reported in the 100 block of Quartz Ridge Road in Penn Township, York County, according to emergency dispatch. No injuries were reported by dispatch from the incident, however, the roof of the building did collapse due to fire.
abc27.com

York County architecture firm finds its new home

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — An award-winning York County architecture, design, and engineering firm, called Warehaus AE officially purchased their own office space in downtown York, on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Originally founded in 1980 as Land Survey Consultants – the Warehaus AE has been based in York County for...
YORK, PA
abc27 News

Yorktowne Hotel reopening delayed

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The highly anticipated reopening of the Yorktowne Hotel has been delayed. While officials hoped to open the hotel at the end of November or in early December, construction hit a snag. The Yorktowne Hotel’s managing director said the issue was in the kitchen and involved not getting necessary equipment on time […]
YORK, PA
local21news.com

York County couple wins $1 million scratch off

North York, PA — A York County couple is $1 million richer after hitting it big on a scratch off. “Unbelievable. I didn't believe it,” said winner Tom Elliot. A big check means some big cash is on the way for Tom and Mae Elliot. An avid player, Tom started his winning day by turning a $50 ticket into $500. After buying dinner for his bride, and losing a bunch of the money on more lottery tickets, Tom bought two “We Wish You a Merry Million” scratch off tickets. The rest is history.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash disrupting traffic on US 30 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Traffic was jammed in Lancaster County after a crash occurred on US 30 near PA Route 501. The crash was cleared around 2:47 p.m. According to PennDOT, there is a crash on US 30 eastbound between PA 283 RD and Exit: US 222 NORTH/TO I-76 – READING. There was a shoulder and lane closed.
pahomepage.com

Harrisburg building with store, mechanic, apartments catches fire

A fire started in a garage in Harrisburg at 16th and Walnut streets at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Monday, but it was quickly extinguished by fire crews, according to the Harrisburg Fire Bureau. Harrisburg building with store, mechanic, apartments …. A fire started in a garage in Harrisburg at 16th...
HARRISBURG, PA
bctv.org

Christmas on the Mountain Becomes #1 in the USA

Now in its 31st year the Hillside Playground has been transformed (located on North 14th street in the city of Reading) into a Christmas Wonderland. It has become affectionately known as “Christmas on the Mountain”. This free to enter and free to park display, now with over 5 million led lights/Pixels, inflatables, vintage and modern decorations, has undergone a major overhaul for 2022. A refurbished classic light show set to your Favorite classic and modern holiday music, All New Character experiences complete with many new habitats, A ridiculous second 4K immersive light show that sets a completely new standard are just a few of the things you can expect for this season.
READING, PA
FOX 43

PeoplesBank donating historic building to Borough of Glen Rock

GLEN ROCK, Pa. — PeoplesBank announced today that it will donate its Glen Rock building to the borough. The building, located at 1 Manchester Street, currently houses the bank, a borough office and a museum run by the Glen Rock Historical Preservation Society (GRHPS). The GRHPS will expand the...
GLEN ROCK, PA
abc27 News

Harrisburg ‘tiny homes’ for veterans project receives state funding

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is releasing $1.5 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) funding for a project building “tiny homes” for veterans in Harrisburg, the Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania (VOPA) shared on Tuesday. VOPA is working to build 15 tiny homes and a community center for veterans experiencing homelessness. “We are overwhelmed with […]
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Chipotle opening in Cumberland County with giveaway

Chipotle Mexican Grill is expanding its reach in Cumberland County. One of the restaurants will open Nov. 22 at 1120 Carlisle Road at the Shoppes at Cedar Cliff in Lower Allen Township. To celebrate the opening, the first five people in line on opening day will receive complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

What to know about Thanksgiving holiday travel in Pa.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — If you’re getting ready to travel Wednesday for Thanksgiving, then you’re more than likely going to be joining the millions of people driving or flying on one of the busiest travel days of the year. People were already lining up at TSA at Harrisburg International Airport at 5 a.m. on Wednesday. […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 people hurt when car overturns on ramp in Wyomissing

WYOMISSING, Pa. — Two people were injured late Wednesday morning when their car overturned on a highway ramp in Berks County. The crash was reported a few minutes before noon on the ramp from Route 222 North/Route 422 East to State Hill Road in Wyomissing. Police on the scene...
WYOMISSING, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy