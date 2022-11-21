Million-dollar home built in late 1800s for sale in Lancaster County

STRASBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Strasburg is known for its railroad history , and a home for sale in Strasburg Borough, Lancaster County, offers a chance to live somewhere built just decades after the railroad.

The Musser Herr House on Miller Street was built around 1875, according to its listing by Hostetter Realty . According to information provided by the property’s realtor, the Strasburg Heritage Society designated it the Musser Herr House because it was owned by the Herr family from about 1885 to 1968.

The home retains some of its historic features, including woodwork with graining that was popular in the late 1800s and windows with “wave” glass manufactured in the late 1800s, the listing notes.

The four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home includes some modern updates, as well, like a first-floor addition constructed in 2008 that is currently used as a family room but could also be used as an owners suite, according to the listing.

Credit: Vivid Home Real Estate Photography

The 3.4-acre property has a meadow behind the house surrounded by mature trees that take on impressive colors in the fall, and the home has a screened porch from which residents could enjoy the natural scenery, the listing explains.

The property also includes a barn, a chicken house that can be used as storage, and a three-bay garage with a second-floor work area, according to the listing.

The Musser Herr House is listed for $1.1 million. Learn more here .

