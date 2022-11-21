DMC Continuing Education holding Nov. 29 opening reception for “Digital Eleven” exhibit featuring work by Advanced Digital Photography class

Read full article on original website
Local businesses invite public for big-time holiday shopping at 'Shop Small Crawl' event
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Let's face it: most of us turn into shopaholics over the holidays. Why not turn that power into a force for good by supporting local small businesses at the "Shop Small Crawl?" "Shop Small Crawl" founder Nikki Riojas joined us live to make "small" talk...
2022 City of Corpus Christi Thanksgiving Holiday schedule
City Hall, Public Libraries, Animal Care Services, and Municipal Court will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25.
Larry 'Running Turtle' Salazar talks Native heritage, Thanksgiving and a promise he made decades ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Larry 'Running Turtle' Salazar is a full-blood Native American. His mother was Cherokee and his father, Apache. He was born in a small house in San Antonio on August 18, 1956. There is a great bio on Salazar in the Texas A&M University Kingsville archives...
City of Corpus Christi offers Limited Utility Assistance Program for seniors, veterans and disabled
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the temperatures in the Coastal Bend decrease, the city of Corpus Christi is now offering a Limited Utility Assistance Program for residents who may be most vulnerable or in need of financial help with their utility bill. The Energy Information Administration is predicting the...
Saint Helena Catholic Church to hold food distribution
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE: St. Helena officials tell 3NEWS the food pantry served 110 cars on Wednesday, giving away 1400 lbs. of food. With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the Saint Helena Catholic Church off Wooldridge is preparing to host another one of their monthly giveaways from their food pantry.
PAAC continues its free spay and neuter program for areas most in need
People Assisting Animal Control, also known as PAAC, is continuing its free spay and neuter program. Right now, they're offering services to those who live in the 78405 and 78416 zip codes
Opening date set for The Cheesecake Factory in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have driven by La Palmera Mall recently, you may have noticed that the new The Cheesecake Factory construction is almost complete. Not only is construction almost complete, the restaurant now has an opening date: Dec. 20. Construction began back in February and the...
Local farmer expects business to bloom in cold temperatures
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Alice farmer said he faced new obstacles this fall; however, he's looking forward to more cooler days to help his business thrive. A farmer from Alice spoke with 3NEWS and said he's looking forward to seeing his crops thrive again. "That's grasshopper damage right there" If it can be grown it can be eaten and not just by humans.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE WANTED OFFENDER
United States Deputy Marshals are asking for your help to locate Carlos Monsevais who has an outstanding probation violation warrant out of Uvalde County, related to a Sexual Assault of a Child ($40,000 Bond). Carlos may be in the Corpus Christi area and officers with our Gulf Coast Violent Offenders...
City accepting 'Operation Heat Help' applications
The City of Corpus Christi has opened applications for "Operation Heat Help," to help some residents in the are with rising heat costs as temperatures get colder in the Coastal Bend.
Texas native Victoria Moroles' fresh approach to vampires in 'Blood Relatives'
Step aside, 'Twilight.'
Troubleshooters: Elderly woman pays local repair business $83,000
Did a local foundation repair business take advantage of an elderly woman for thousands of dollars? The Troubleshooters look into the issue.
Sharon Kay Chesser, 63, of Corpus Christi
Sharon Kay Chesser, 63, of Corpus Christi, left this life Monday November 14, 2022. Heartland Funeral Home of Comanche has been entrusted to provide funeral arrangements for her. The family will greet friends at 10 a.m. until 12 noon Monday the 21st of November, 2022. Her life will be celebrated...
Starting next month, temporary vehicle tags will look different.
This is the next step for the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles as they fight to cut down the production of fake paper license plates.
Eligible residents can get help with utility bills
As temperatures fall, utility bills rise, and the city of Corpus Christi is helping its most vulnerable residents make those payments. The Limited Utility Assistance Program is accepting applications from low-income seniors, veterans, and individuals with disabilities needing assistance. LUAP caps assistance at $500 per household and will pay the...
Texas DPS investigating weekend Jim Wells County fatal crash
According to the release from Texas DPS, shortly after the impact, a Ford F-150 caught fire, was fully engulfed in flames and then burned the driver "beyond recognition."
Driver 'burned beyond recognition' in Jim Wells County crash
Corpus Christi native becomes Gov. Greg Abbott's new chief of staff
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi native Gardner Pate was recently appointed to be chief of staff for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. According to a press release from Abbott's office, the announcement follows the departure of former chief of staff, Luis Saenz, who held the job for more than five years .
Corpus Christi police adding extra patrols for holiday DUI enforcement
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Extra precautions are being taken by local law enforcement to keep Coastal Bend roads safe from drunk drivers this Thanksgiving. Officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department said they have additional officers patrolling at night -- specifically looking for those driving under the influence. The...
Coast Guard medevacs oil tanker crew member
The Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi medevacked an oil tanker crew member who was said to have experienced a stroke. (Video Courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard 8th District)
