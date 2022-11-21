Read full article on original website
Mild and mainly sunny Wednesday; Cooler, but remaining dry Thanksgiving
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a warm start to the week, the trend will continue for our Wednesday, but we will see some changes as we get into Thanksgiving. With a southerly flow still around for those last minute Thanksgiving errands or traveling, this will allow for us to...
Mild with nice conditions for Tuesday; Remaining pleasant during the Thanksgiving period
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a mild and fantastic Monday, that trend will continue into the day Tuesday into our Thanksgiving time period. During the day Tuesday, conditions are going to be nice with sunny skies and the temperatures will be in the 50s, which is slightly above average for this time of year, with a slight breeze with winds around 5 to 10 mph. During the overnight hours Tuesday, temperatures will drop down into the 10s and 20s with mainly crystal clear conditions with winds light and variable.
North Platte Public Transit to close for Thanksgiving holiday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-City of North Platte Public transit will be closed Nov. 24-26 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Normal operations will resume on Nov. 28. Contact public transit at 308-532-1370.
Winter Sports Preview: North Platte Boy’s Basketball
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In the 2021-22 basketball season, the North Platte Boys finished with a 13-9 record after falling to Millard South 58-42 in the District Tournament. This season the team is back and ready to top their record from last year as well as host another District Tournament. The Dawgs certainly have the pieces to make those goals happen as they welcome back their two top scorers from last season, seniors River Johnston and Carter Kelley.
Savaltion Army looking for bell ringers
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With Christmas time approaching, the Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to ring bells for the Christmas season. Volunteers will endure two-hour shifts, and they will have several locations to volunteer at. The locations include Bomgaars, District 177 Mall, Gary’s Super Foods located on 4th Street, Walmart, and Hobby Lobby.
Lincoln County Counselor wins Counselor of the Year in Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Kara Hahn, the counselor at Jefferson Elementary, received the Nebraska Elementary Counselor of the Year award. The Nebraska School Counselor Association selects a counselor of the year for elementary, middle, and high school each year.The elementary school winner was from Lincoln County. “I was very, very...
Eye Surgeons of Nebraska joins Great Plains Health
Eye Surgeons of Nebraska has officially joined the Great Plains Health family. Beginning on January 1, 2023, the clinic will operate under its new name, Great Plains Health Eye Institute. Dr. Kristen Burwick, owner of Eye Surgeons of Nebraska, approached leadership at Great Plains Health about acquiring her clinic, and...
Police stand-off in west North Platte ends
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Following a tense afternoon, a police standoff ended in North Platte around 10 p.m. on Sunday. Witnesses claim that a man came out of his house around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday with a rope around his neck and a water gun and tried directing traffic.
North Platte Telegraph
Trap, Neuter, Return of North Platte helps return Aurora home
It looked like her cat, and when Sarah Gregg gently reached out, the cat gave her hand a head bump and she knew. It was Aurora. Trap, Neuter, Return co-founder Sami Erickson said the reunion was emotional as Gregg identified her long-lost cat. Aurora had been missing for about 28 months.
NPCC Men’s Basketball host Hastings JV
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 3-3 NPCC Men’s Basketball Team host the Hastings College Broncos JV Men’s Basketball Team. The Knights come into the game against the Broncos on a three-game losing streak and are hoping to snap the streak with a win against Hastings. Hastings College...
Reaching One Classroom at a Time EP:2
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Each spring and fall, REACH grants are available to North Platte Public School teachers to fund innovative approaches to teaching. The grant program is designed to assist where regular classroom and school budgets fall short. The North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Fat Dogs partnered and...
Brother of late Chris Farley speaks to North Platte students about mental health
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Public Schools provided an opportunity for upperclassmen to learn and discuss mental health issues on Tuesday. North Platte High School juniors and seniors attended workshops that included topics like managing anxiety, social media, body image, college readiness, and much more. NPPSD Director of Student Services Brandy Bruscher helped organize the Mental Health Day event for its second year, and she elaborated on why they only included juniors and seniors.
