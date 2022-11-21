NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a mild and fantastic Monday, that trend will continue into the day Tuesday into our Thanksgiving time period. During the day Tuesday, conditions are going to be nice with sunny skies and the temperatures will be in the 50s, which is slightly above average for this time of year, with a slight breeze with winds around 5 to 10 mph. During the overnight hours Tuesday, temperatures will drop down into the 10s and 20s with mainly crystal clear conditions with winds light and variable.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO