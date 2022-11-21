ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonial Heights, VA

Fatal crash closed I-95 in Virginia

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SPMqb_0jIaCCyi00

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A motorcyclist died in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. when a Honda motorcycle collided with a Toyota Avalon and Freightliner as it came off the exit ramp for Temple Avenue.

State Police said the motorcyclist was identified as 62-year-old Willie Harris Jr. from Colonial Heights. He was wearing his helmet at the time of the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.

Comments / 16

Joyce Lundy
2d ago

So sad, my prayers go out to all the families and friends involved, may your hearts be healed and those who were injured also. Blessings I pray for you all.

Reply
5
Renee Oneal
2d ago

🙏 Lord watch over everyone involved with this horrific accident 😢, I will keep you in my prayers 🙏

Reply(5)
10
Sue Lilley
2d ago

Amen. May God comfort the loved ones and friends. May he help any of the others hurt in the crash as well. Psalm 34: 18. "The Lord is near to the broken hearted and saves the crushed in spirit." it isn't easy but God will be there through it all.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRIC TV

Crash on I-85 South clear in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 85 near the I-95/I-85 interchange in Petersburg is causing backups on both roads. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash look place at mile maker 67.8, between High Pearl Street and South Sycamore Street. The southbound left lane of I-85 is closed.
PETERSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

State Police ID suspect in York County hit-and-run

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police have identified the man killed in a recent hit-and-run crash, and it is pursuing a suspect in the incident. Martin Morse Wooster, 64, of Takoma Park, Md. was killed on the evening of Nov. 13 while trying to cross Bypass Road, according to state police, who said the driver of a white sedan traveling eastbound on Bypass Road, west of Route 132, struck the man and kept driving.
YORK COUNTY, VA
NBC12

New Kent man dies in Henrico crash

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A 49-year-old New Kent man died Sunday after a crash in Henrico County. The Henrico County Police Department says that at 5:40 p.m., a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette was traveling east on Gay Avenue when a Honda Accord pulled out of Lou’s Lore Lane. The Corvette...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Tractor-trailer crash on I-95 South causing backups in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 95 South is causing backups in Hanover County. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 91, after the England Street exit. The southbound center lane is currently closed. Traffic is currently backed up around 2.8 miles near Jamestown […]
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

58K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy