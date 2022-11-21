Fatal crash closed I-95 in Virginia

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A motorcyclist died in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. when a Honda motorcycle collided with a Toyota Avalon and Freightliner as it came off the exit ramp for Temple Avenue.

State Police said the motorcyclist was identified as 62-year-old Willie Harris Jr. from Colonial Heights. He was wearing his helmet at the time of the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

