KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno offices closed Thursday and Friday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - City of Reno administrative offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday in observance of the holiday. Recreation facilities will also be closed those two days. Despite the closures, the Reno Police Department is reminding residents of phone and online reporting options during the holiday:. For...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Power restored after outage in Tahoe area affects tens of thousands in California and Nevada
Tens of thousands of homes and businesses in the South Lake Tahoe area lost power for a few hours Monday morning, with widespread outages reported on both the California and Nevada sides of the lake. The Liberty Utilities online outage map showed a total of 23,875 customers impacted as of...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Rural Housing accepting donations for Richards Crossing neighbors
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - You can help the less fortunate in Carson City at Richards Crossing from the comfort of your phone or computer. It’s made up of 38 single family affordable housing units for formerly homeless, displaced veterans, and extreme low-income people. Your donation will provide residents...
mynews4.com
How to check how much parking is available at the Reno-Tahoe Intl. Airport
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Are you planning to travel to and from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport this holiday weekend?. You might want to check the parking availability at the airport before arriving or departing. As of Tuesday morning, both the long-term garage and surface lots...
Northern Nevada correctional facility to close, NDOC says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City will be closing to “increase safety and security” and reduce officer overtime, the Nevada Department of Corrections announced Monday. Nearly all offenders at the correctional center will be moved to the Northern Nevada Correctional Center nearby. No offender will lose privileges or programming, […]
mynews4.com
Power restored after outages in Douglas County left over 17K customers without power
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Power was restored for most customers in Douglas County around 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 21. Outages in Douglas County left more than 17,000 customers without power Monday morning. Eight outages were reported in Douglas County around 5 a.m. on Nov....
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City non-profit Friends in Service Helping has car window smashed
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Carson City non-profit is picking up the pieces after an apparent act of vandalism over the weekend. Friends in Service Helping - or FISH - provides Food, Shelter, Insurance and Healthcare to those in need in Carson City and surrounding rural areas. Now they’re in need of help after their long-running 1986 Honda Accord had its back window smashed in on Saturday night.
Record-Courier
The Nov. 22, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — The Douglas Tiger 8U Pop Warner Team’s season ended on Saturday at the hands of a Bay Area team. They got a great sendoff from Stodick Park early that morning thanks to East Fork firefighters and Douglas County deputies. I did the vast majority of...
KOLO TV Reno
The Road Ahead: Peckham Lane Project Complete
SPONSORED: The RTC has just finished construction on the Peckham Lane Project in Reno. This project was a roadway rehabilitation project on Peckham Lane between Baker Lane and South Virginia Street. The roadway was beginning to fail in this area and needed some attention. As part of the project, the RTC rehabilitated the roadway, replaced the sidewalks, upgraded the curb ramps, made driveway improvements, and replaced the old culvert on the Cochrane Ditch. The RTC also replaced the traffic signal at the Peckham Lane/Baker Lane intersection.
KOLO TV Reno
Sheep sculptures stolen from Rancho San Rafael Park
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two empty cement pads used to display two sheep at Rancho San Rafael Park. Part of the Nevada Farms and Families portion of the park, they were located in the Basque History Area. “They are a tribute to the Basque sheep herder,” says Celia Walker, park ranger...
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County Sheriff’s dispatch phone line down
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says its dispatch phone lines are down. In a Facebook post Monday morning, the Department said all 911 calls will be routed through Carson City. They say Carson City is not as familiar with Douglas County so to be patient and specific as possible in your calls.
Nevada Appeal
NDOW: raccoons In Carson storm drains normal
Raccoons have been slipping down the storm drains on the west side of Carson City, but according to the Nevada Department of Wildlife, this is normal behavior, and residents should give them plenty of space. “That’s pretty normal,” said Raquel Martinez, urban wildlife coordinator at NDOW. “It’s a prefabricated network...
KOLO TV Reno
Warm Springs Correctional Center to close
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Corrections announced Monday it will be closing the Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City. In a press release, the department said it is closing the facility as a means to increase safety and security and reduce overtime. “Placing WSCC into...
bouldercityreview.com
Nevada’s Yesteryear: Story of Old Charlie tells of justice
Long ago in the early days of Nevada around Carson City and Virginia City, the story of an old Paiute Indian woman was unfolding. She was always seen walking alone and almost never in the company of someone else. When other women from the Indian colonies came to town to...
Record-Courier
Highway 50 has a substance abuse problem
We understand Lake Tahoe residents’ determination not to see Highway 50 narrowed but anyone who thinks everything is just fine with the highway as it is, isn’t paying attention. We’ve reported 11 deaths on the highway since 2014, with a fatal collision every year except 2018, and so...
2news.com
Hiking and Flying in the Snow at Davis Creek Regional Park
An early November snowfall gave us scenic views of Slide Mountain hiking at Davis Creek Regional Park. From here you can take miles of hiking trails up into the Sierra Nevada Mountains with pretty views you see here. Located just south of Reno, NV in the Washoe Valley. Thanks for watching! https://bit.ly/3V6arT1.
FOX Reno
Lyon County Sheriff's Office dispatch phones restored after second outage in November
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) dispatch phones have been restored after an outage on Monday. The outage comes a week after a LCSO dispatch phone outage that lasted over 24 hours. LCSO reported the second outage around 5:45 a.m. on...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County seeks help identifying deceased woman
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who died in Reno on Nov.11. She was found unresponsive near the Virginia Street Bridge and was transported to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, where she died shortly after arriving.
Nevada Appeal
Former Carson City supervisor Brad Bonkowski dies
“To die will be an awfully big adventure.” (Peter Pan) And so begins an obituary for a human whose true value will only be known by those who knew him. Bradford Edward Bonkowski was born in 1961 in Redwood City, Calif., and raised in Corning, Calif. He moved to Reno in 1979 and later lived in South Lake Tahoe, Indian Hills and Dayton.
knpr
Chief calls Nevada prison closure a safety, staffing measure
A state prison in northern Nevada will be closed as a safety, staffing and cost-cutting measure, and inmates and staff members will be reassigned to other facilities, the state’s prisons chief said Monday. The closure of Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City will let administrators boost staffing at...
