Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Mom of two says she pays for her teen's phone so will spy on them whenever she wantsAabha GopanGreensboro, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this seasonThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes advance to second round of NCAA Tournament, defeat Wake Forest 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WXII 12
Winston-Salem customers support local grocery store amid high inflation ahead of Thanksgiving
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Triad customers are supporting a local grocery store in Winston-Salem amid the high inflation ahead of Thanksgiving. With Thanksgiving on Thursday, many families are getting ready to prepare their favorite holiday meals. Many people are shopping for ingredients last minute. WXII 12 News stopped by Buie's...
Here’s when the Triad’s biggest department stores and shopping centers are opening for Black Friday
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Are you planning to shop on Black Friday? Retailers certainly hope so, and they plan to be open early and late to accommodate your schedule and give you access to what they say are their best deals. We know that about 1 in 3 of you will darken a store door […]
WXII 12
Food insecurity continues to increase across Piedmont Triad
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The holiday season is a time for giving. In our community, it's more important now than ever. Food insecurity among local families continue to increase. Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina is encouraging people to do their part to help feed families. "Unfortunately, there's...
woodworkingnetwork.com
United Furniture closing; 2,700 workers notified by midnight email to stay home
Approximately 2,700 United Furniture Industries employees are now unemployed after learning by email that they were not to report to work and the move was likely permanent. WXII 12 News in Winston-Salem, N.C., reported that employees received two emails from the company. The first one was sent at 11:49 p.m. Monday that told employees not to report to work on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and the second email at 12:42 a.m. informed them that the shutdown was likely permanent.
Triad family reunited for Thanksgiving at PTI Airport in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's one of the busiest travel and shopping season of the year. From the airport to the gas station, to businesses big and small. 55 million people plan to travel and a chunk of them are from the Triad. TSA said Wednesday is historically one of...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro man challenges high property tax and wins, county admits a mistake
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Anthony Reaves is more than proud of the home he and his wife own in Greensboro. The land has been in his wife’s family for years. “My father-in-law purchased (the land) after WWII,” Reaves said. The land is broken up into three separate parcels...
WXII 12
United Furniture Industries lays off all Triad employees overnight via e-mail, text message, letter states
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Board of Directors for United Furniture Industries (UFI) has announced the decision to terminate the employment of all its employees effective Nov. 21. WXII 12 News received a copy of two letters sent from the company. The first one was sent at 11:49 p.m. Monday...
ncconstructionnews.com
German motor producer to build $100 million factory in Winston-Salem
Ziehl-Abegg Inc., a manufacturer of motors and fans for commercial ventilation systems, has picked Winston-Salem for a $100 million expansion. The company announced on Nov. 16 that it will build its North American headquarters just east of the city and move production from Greensboro – part of a significant expansion by Ziehl-Abegg in North America.
My Fox 8
Local artist creates Honor Cards to help those in need
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There are not a lot of things we do at work that we can say they’ve changed many lives. But when it comes to the Honor Card, Bill Mangum can easily say “there’s no doubt there have been tens of thousands.”. Mangum,...
Gas prices could fall under $3 by Christmas. Here’s how it’s looking for North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Last week’s forecast of hard-to-swallow gasoline prices for Thanksgiving dinner are going down a whole lot easier today, and Christmas could deliver a delicious dessert. A week ago analysts were suggesting that the cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline would be the highest they’ve ever been on Thanksgiving. Today, […]
Hundreds of gas pumps out of compliance in NC; costing consumers
One place you may unknowingly be paying more is at the gas pump--and the reason why has nothing to do with the price per gallon.
ourdavie.com
Habitat Davie to open ReStore in Bermuda Run
Celebrating its 28th year in Davie County, Habitat-Davie has gone through restructuring and reorganization after COVID, and will be moving forward in turbo speed, according to executive director, Tamara Taylor. ‘We build houses, but we serve homeowners. We are a hand up, not a handout,” she said,. Habitat-Davie was...
country1037fm.com
Convenience Chain Selling $1.99 Gas For Thanksgiving In North Carolina
The trip over the river and through the woods could cost less this year. A convenience chain is selling $1.99 gas for the Thanksgiving holiday in North Carolina. Sheetz will sell its Unleaded 88 gasoline for $1.99 a gallon through midnight on November 28, 2022. We spoke to a worker at Sheetz in Wake Forest (1895 South Franklin St.), who said the promotion is only available at Sheetz locations that sell Unleaded 88. Unleaded 88 is a gasoline/ethanol blend with a higher percentage of ethanol. It is also known as E15, indicating that it contains 15% ethanol.
Need heat, and furnace repairs? Qualifying homeowners should call Community Housing Solutions now!
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Temperatures were in the '20s again overnight. For some of our Greensboro neighbors, it was just as cold inside their homes as outside. Their heat might not work, or they may have drafty windows or doors. Those fixes can cost a lot, but thankfully, there's...
wfmynews2.com
Graham Officer helps family back on the road for Thanksgiving trip
GRAHAM, N.C. — A family was on the road headed to Atlanta for Thanksgiving when they got a flat tire in the parking lot of Pilot on Jimmie Kerr Road in Graham. Corporal Scoggins stepped in to help the family with the tire so they could continue their trip to Atlanta.
ourstate.com
A Christmas Comeback
Holidays & History: Nothing warms the heart and soothes the soul like coming home for the holidays — a feeling that’s as true today as it was a hundred years ago. Read more stories about Christmases past. Stacy Smith can’t see the forest for all her trees —...
wbtw.com
Police: Credit union employee accused of embezzling nearly $50,000 in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been charged with embezzling money from the bank where she worked. According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, they began investigating on Aug. 1 after the Winston-Salem Federal Credit Union contacted them and provided information about an employee, identified as Barbara Sabrina Clinkscales-Stowe, allegedly embezzling money from member accounts.
wfmynews2.com
Money dispute causes Forsyth Human Society to end contract with county
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth Humane Society is preparing to end its contract to keep running the county's animal shelter. It comes down to money, the humane society is asking the county to increase funding. The county is asking the shelter to cut costs. WFMY News 2's Grace...
Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this season
In the midst of inflation woes and rising prices everywhere we look, it's been such a blessing to find a community of people in my town that actively seek to help others. If you're not familiar, a Buy Nothing group is simply a forum where you can post things you're in need of AND post free things you have to donate. You can find the Kernersville group on Facebook here. It was created by Mego Franks in 2020. Note that it IS open to non-Kernersville residents, but you must be willing to meet in Kernersville for picking up items. If you're not in Kernersville and want to find a community closer to you, chances are there is a Buy Nothing group for your city. If not, why not take the initiative and start one?
Alamance-Burlington Schools hosts job fair to fill vacant positions
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance-Burlington School System will host a job fair on Saturday, December 3. The job fair will be 9 a.m. to noon at Highland Elementary School in Burlington. Interviews will be conducted on site. Openings include:. classroom teachers. teacher assistants. maintenance. bus drivers. child nutrition.
Comments / 0