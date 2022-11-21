Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
There's a $15 solution to the U.S.-Saudi oil feud
The relationship between Washington and Riyadh has reached that stage where Saudi Arabian officials give TV interviews to say how good it is. The current tiff has deep roots but the immediate problem concerns - what else? - oil, where the U.S. and Saudi Arabia have been pulling in opposite directions. President Joe Biden has released about 165 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, since March to moderate prices. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has sought to support prices by curbing supply, most dramatically with the two million barrel a day target cut announced by OPEC+ in early October, drawing fire from the White House and Congress.
msn.com
Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early
Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
U.S. and U.K. reportedly nearing a deal for America to supply much-needed gas to Britain
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks at the COP27 climate change conference in Egypt on Nov. 7, 2022. The U.K. and the U.S. are nearing a deal that will see America inject huge supplies of natural gas into the British market, according to a new report. Skyrocketing natural gas prices...
Republicans launch an investigation into Biden's 'misuse' of emergency oil reserves to lower gas prices after talk of ban on fuel exports after Saudi rejected call to delay OPEC deal
Republicans on the House Oversight Committee have accused President Joe Biden of improperly tapping into the nation's strategic petroleum reserve to soften the blow of Saudi Arabia-led OPEC+'s decision to dramatically cut its oil production. The president announced the release of 15 million oil barrels earlier this month, just weeks...
China halts some Russian crude purchases as looming oil price cap leaves buyers looking for a bigger discount
Cargoes of Russian ESPO crude remain unsold as Chinese buyers are waiting to see if they can get cheaper supplies once a price cap kicks in.
Biden's weakness on full display in Xi meeting – president no match for China's tyrant
President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met face-to-face on Monday in Bali. China's goal is world domination. It's not clear if President Biden understands Xi's intentions.
US News and World Report
Saudi Arabia's Dar Al Arkan Signs Deal With Trump Family for Oman Project
DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian real estate developer Dar Al Arkan said it signed an agreement with former U.S. President Donald Trump's company to use the Trump Brand for its $4 billion project in the Gulf state of Oman that includes a golf course, hotel and villas. The regulatory statement...
Oil slides 6% as OPEC+ is said to be discussing partial reversal of production cuts and increasing output by up to 500,000 barrels a day
Oil prices Monday, extending losses after a WSJ report that OPEC+ was discussing an output increase. Delegates said an increase would be in response to expectations of higher demand in the winter months. Saudi Arabia and Russia would be at odds over what could be a partial reversal of cuts...
Russia's oil exports increased last month, but over 1 million barrels a day are about to be banned from Europe with no clear sign where they will all go
The International Energy Agency said Tuesday that Russian oil exports rose by 165,000 barrels per day in October to 7.7 million bpd. Russian exports to Europe hit 1.5 million bpd, but 1.1 million barrels a day of that is set to be halted in December with new sanctions. The IEA...
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
U.S. prepared to authorize Chevron to boost Venezuela's oil output
HOUSTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp could soon win U.S. approval to expand operations in Venezuela and resume trading its oil once the Venezuelan government and its opposition resume political talks, four people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
tipranks.com
Crude Oil Falls as OPEC Mulls Production Ramp Up
First Published 4:39AM EST (Updated 1:17PM EST) WTI crude oil is down today as it hovers below $80 per barrel as of 1:17 p.m. EST on a report from the Wall Street Journal that Saudi Arabia and other oil-producing countries are mulling over a possible production increase. The production ramp-up...
Biden's past promises for US to defend Taiwan under microscope in meeting with China's Xi
When President Joe Biden first declared that the United States had an obligation to protect Taiwan should China move on it, his words were written off by some as a casual, if unfortunate, mischaracterization of American policy.
msn.com
Oil rises as Saudi comments outweigh recession concerns
LONDON (Reuters) - Oil rose on Tuesday after top exporter Saudi Arabia said OPEC+ was sticking with output cuts and could take further steps to balance the market, outweighing global recession worries and concern about China's rising COVID-19 case numbers. Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Monday...
marketplace.org
What’s OPEC+ planning for oil production? It could go either way.
This week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia and other members of the OPEC+ oil cartel are considering boosting production when the group meets in December. Saudi Arabia’s energy minister flatly denied the report, saying OPEC doesn’t discuss its decisions ahead of its meetings. Boosting production...
China and India easing away from Russian crude oil may be temporary: Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Nov 24 (Reuters) - There are signs that China and India are pulling back from buying Russian crude oil ahead of the Group of Seven nations' proposed price cap and a European Union ban on imports.
Chevron's Venezuelan oil exports will not profit state-run PDVSA - Washington source
HOUSTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - A U.S. license allowing Chevron Corp to expand Venezuela's oil production and export its oil will be designed to prevent the country's state-run oil firm PDVSA to profit from the sales, according to a person familiar with the matter.
US News and World Report
Oil Slides Over 3% on Russian Price Cap Talks, U.S. Gasoline Build
HOUSTON (Reuters) - Oil prices fell more than 3% on Wednesday, continuing a streak of volatile trading, as the Group of Seven (G7) nations considered a price cap on Russian oil above the current market level and as gasoline inventories in the United States built by more than analysts' expected.
Business: Oil output increase?
OPEC oil producers are discussing an output increase, a move that could help heal a rift between Saudi Arabia and the Biden administration and keep energy flowing amid new attempts to blunt Russia’s oil industry over the Ukraine war
gcaptain.com
India’s Oil Buyers Push To Load Russian Crude Before Sanctions
By Debjit Chakraborty (Bloomberg) India’s oil refiners are looking to pick up a bit more Russian crude in last-minute purchases just weeks before new sanctions take effect. At least four companies are seeking Russian cargoes that can load by Dec. 5 and discharge before Jan. 19, according to people familiar with the matter. That timeframe fits with a grace period being granted on oil purchases under a US-led measure to cap the price of Moscow’s sales.
Comments / 0