MySanAntonio

There's a $15 solution to the U.S.-Saudi oil feud

The relationship between Washington and Riyadh has reached that stage where Saudi Arabian officials give TV interviews to say how good it is. The current tiff has deep roots but the immediate problem concerns - what else? - oil, where the U.S. and Saudi Arabia have been pulling in opposite directions. President Joe Biden has released about 165 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, since March to moderate prices. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has sought to support prices by curbing supply, most dramatically with the two million barrel a day target cut announced by OPEC+ in early October, drawing fire from the White House and Congress.
msn.com

Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early

Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
Daily Mail

Republicans launch an investigation into Biden's 'misuse' of emergency oil reserves to lower gas prices after talk of ban on fuel exports after Saudi rejected call to delay OPEC deal

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee have accused President Joe Biden of improperly tapping into the nation's strategic petroleum reserve to soften the blow of Saudi Arabia-led OPEC+'s decision to dramatically cut its oil production. The president announced the release of 15 million oil barrels earlier this month, just weeks...
US News and World Report

Saudi Arabia's Dar Al Arkan Signs Deal With Trump Family for Oman Project

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian real estate developer Dar Al Arkan said it signed an agreement with former U.S. President Donald Trump's company to use the Trump Brand for its $4 billion project in the Gulf state of Oman that includes a golf course, hotel and villas. The regulatory statement...
tipranks.com

Crude Oil Falls as OPEC Mulls Production Ramp Up

First Published 4:39AM EST (Updated 1:17PM EST) WTI crude oil is down today as it hovers below $80 per barrel as of 1:17 p.m. EST on a report from the Wall Street Journal that Saudi Arabia and other oil-producing countries are mulling over a possible production increase. The production ramp-up...
msn.com

Oil rises as Saudi comments outweigh recession concerns

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil rose on Tuesday after top exporter Saudi Arabia said OPEC+ was sticking with output cuts and could take further steps to balance the market, outweighing global recession worries and concern about China's rising COVID-19 case numbers. Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Monday...
marketplace.org

What’s OPEC+ planning for oil production? It could go either way.

This week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia and other members of the OPEC+ oil cartel are considering boosting production when the group meets in December. Saudi Arabia’s energy minister flatly denied the report, saying OPEC doesn’t discuss its decisions ahead of its meetings. Boosting production...
US News and World Report

Oil Slides Over 3% on Russian Price Cap Talks, U.S. Gasoline Build

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Oil prices fell more than 3% on Wednesday, continuing a streak of volatile trading, as the Group of Seven (G7) nations considered a price cap on Russian oil above the current market level and as gasoline inventories in the United States built by more than analysts' expected.
WWL-AMFM

Business: Oil output increase?

OPEC oil producers are discussing an output increase, a move that could help heal a rift between Saudi Arabia and the Biden administration and keep energy flowing amid new attempts to blunt Russia’s oil industry over the Ukraine war
gcaptain.com

India’s Oil Buyers Push To Load Russian Crude Before Sanctions

By Debjit Chakraborty (Bloomberg) India’s oil refiners are looking to pick up a bit more Russian crude in last-minute purchases just weeks before new sanctions take effect. At least four companies are seeking Russian cargoes that can load by Dec. 5 and discharge before Jan. 19, according to people familiar with the matter. That timeframe fits with a grace period being granted on oil purchases under a US-led measure to cap the price of Moscow’s sales.

