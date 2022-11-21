ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Comeback

College football world reacts to shocking Lane Kiffin report

There has been much speculation as to who will be the next head coach for the Auburn Tigers after the team parted ways with Bryan Harsin earlier this season. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has been rumored to have interest in the program, and a shocking report emerged on Monday that suggests he may Read more... The post College football world reacts to shocking Lane Kiffin report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Deadspin

Lane Kiffin responds to rumors by trolling

Late Monday night, the sports director for WCBI News in Mississippi, Jon Sokoloff, detonated a grenade in the college football carousel by reporting that Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin would be accepting Auburn’s head coaching job. Sokoloff’s tweet specifically stated that Kiffin’s being named Auburn coach was imminent and that he would step down on Friday after Thursday’s Egg Bowl clash against Mississippi State.
CBS Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: LSU, USC inch up to key spots in new top 25 as Tennessee falls to No. 10

With the top four teams in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings all holding serve after emerging victorious last week, the fourth edition of the CFP top 25 released Tuesday night was largely uneventful. Reigning national champion Georgia held onto the No. 1 spot with Ohio State remaining at No. 2. Michigan and TCU rounded out what the top four, using walk-off field goals last Saturday to stave off upsets and remain undefeated entering Rivalry Week.
WLOX

Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin trolls WLOX via Tweet

Highlights from St. Martin boys basketball and Gulfport girls basketball. High School Game of the Week (Class 6 State Semifinals): Lees Summit North vs. DeSmet Jesuit. High School Football Highlights (11-18-22) Updated: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST. Highlights from Ocean Springs, Picayune, Gautier, and Stone. Pair of Harrison...
CBS Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: USC vaults to No. 5, Clemson remains behind LSU, Alabama in top 25

