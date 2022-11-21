Read full article on original website
Ole Miss football: 3 potential head coaching replacements for Lane Kiffin
We could soon see a changing of the guard in Oxford. Rumors are circulating after a report on Monday surfaced that Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin is planning on stepping down after the Egg Bowl to take the open Auburn job. Is there truth to this report? It seems...
College football world reacts to shocking Lane Kiffin report
There has been much speculation as to who will be the next head coach for the Auburn Tigers after the team parted ways with Bryan Harsin earlier this season. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has been rumored to have interest in the program, and a shocking report emerged on Monday that suggests he may Read more... The post College football world reacts to shocking Lane Kiffin report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Deadspin
Lane Kiffin responds to rumors by trolling
Late Monday night, the sports director for WCBI News in Mississippi, Jon Sokoloff, detonated a grenade in the college football carousel by reporting that Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin would be accepting Auburn’s head coaching job. Sokoloff’s tweet specifically stated that Kiffin’s being named Auburn coach was imminent and that he would step down on Friday after Thursday’s Egg Bowl clash against Mississippi State.
Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Denies Departure For Auburn Report: What's True?
Is Lane Kiffin leaving for Auburn? Is he staying in Oxford? The head coach sounded off on Twitter Monday night.
CBS Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: LSU, USC inch up to key spots in new top 25 as Tennessee falls to No. 10
With the top four teams in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings all holding serve after emerging victorious last week, the fourth edition of the CFP top 25 released Tuesday night was largely uneventful. Reigning national champion Georgia held onto the No. 1 spot with Ohio State remaining at No. 2. Michigan and TCU rounded out what the top four, using walk-off field goals last Saturday to stave off upsets and remain undefeated entering Rivalry Week.
Sources: Lane Kiffin meets with Ole Miss players amid speculation
Lane Kiffin told his Ole Miss players Tuesday that he hasn't accepted a job at any other school, sources told ESPN.
'I'm Just Trying to Control What I Can Control': Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart on Lane Kiffin Rumors
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart gave his thoughts on the Lane Kiffin to Auburn rumors after losing to Arkansas.
WLOX
Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin trolls WLOX via Tweet
Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin trolls WLOX via Tweet
FOX Sports
One ESPN analyst thinks Lane Kiffin will take the Auburn job
The drama surrounding Ole Miss head coach and potential Auburn candidate Lane Kiffin has certainly sparked commentary from all corners of the college football world, and an SEC legend gave his own take on Wednesday. Former Georgia Bulldogs linebacker and current ESPN GameDay host David Pollack joined host Dan Patrick...
CBS Sports
