South Korea holds Uruguay to 0-0 draw at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — Another favored team has failed to impress in the early stages of the World Cup. This time it was South Korea holding South American power Uruguay to a 0-0 draw on Thursday, a result that probably favors the Asian team. The draw...
Mexico goalkeeper Ochoa wants more in his 5th World Cup
With a post-game hug, Robert Lewandowski paid respect where it was due. Guillermo Ochoa had done it again at the World Cup.
Portugal v Ghana: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Join Barry Glendenning for updates as Portugal and Ghana get their campaigns under way
Portugal vs Ghana live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV
Portugal renew their bid for their first ever World Cup trophy when they face Ghana in Qatar.The Portuguese are nowadays seen as one of the major nations at the world championship, a status boosted by their Euro 2016 triumph, but the reality is that their best World Cup effort was a third-placed finish in 1966. They did come fourth in 2006 but have not gotten past the last 16 since, exiting at that stage in 2010 and 2018 while crashing out in the group in 2014. LIVE! Follow Portugal vs Ghana with our live blogWith superstar Cristiano Ronaldo leading...
