11-year-old hunting incident victim identified as Berlin Middle School student

The 11-year-old boy who was shot in the chest after an attempt at unloading a firearm Sunday morning has been identified as Berlin Middle School sixth-grader, Easton Thom.

Thom was hunting with a 41-year-old male hunter when a firearm was discharged while attempting to be unloaded in the back of a vehicle Sunday morning in the Township of Seneca in Green Lake County.

In a release from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Green Lake County Sheriff's Office, the Wisconsin DNR and emergency medical services responded to a fatal deer hunting-related incident shortly after 9:00 a.m. where Thom was the victim of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Easton was flown via Med Flight to a hospital where he later died.

Berlin Area School District released the following statement following the incident.

The Berlin Area School District is heartbroken by yesterday’s death of Berlin Middle School sixth grader Easton Thom in a hunting accident.



Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Thom family and friends, school staff, and the entire Berlin community.



The Berlin Area School District pupil services staff in partnership with outside counseling agencies will provide additional support to our students and staff this week. The family has asked for privacy and we will respect their wishes.





-Dr. Emmett Durtschi, Superintendent Berlin Area School District

Green Lake County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin DNR both expressed their sincere condolences to the family and friends of those impacted by the loss of life.

A Meal Train has been set up for the Thom family. Click HERE about how you can help.