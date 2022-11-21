Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. boosted its outlook for a second-straight quarter while missing analyst estimates on gross margin. Comparable-store sales are now expected to fall 1.5% to 3% this year, up from the prior forecast for a decline of as much as 6%. Earnings excluding some items are now seen in a range of $11.50 to $12.10, compared with a low of $10 previously.

2 DAYS AGO