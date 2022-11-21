Read full article on original website
Tsakos: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
ATHENS, Greece (AP) _ Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (TNP) on Tuesday reported earnings of $51.4 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of $1.48. The oil and gas shipping company posted revenue of $223.7 million in the period. Its...
Partner Communications: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
ROSH HA AYIN ISRAEL, Israel (AP) _ Partner Communications Co. (PTNR) on Wednesday reported profit of $15 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Rosh Ha Ayin Israel, Israel-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. The mobile phone network operator posted revenue of $252...
Medtronic: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
DUBLIN (AP) _ Medtronic PLC (MDT) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $427 million. The Dublin-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.30 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of...
Canadian Solar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) _ Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $78.5 million. The Ontario, Ontario-based company said it had profit of $1.12 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58...
Dick's boosts forecast again while cautioning on economy
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. boosted its outlook for a second-straight quarter while missing analyst estimates on gross margin. Comparable-store sales are now expected to fall 1.5% to 3% this year, up from the prior forecast for a decline of as much as 6%. Earnings excluding some items are now seen in a range of $11.50 to $12.10, compared with a low of $10 previously.
Circle K owner drops after missing estimates on higher costs
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. fell as much as 2.4% after it missed quarterly estimates, as fuel volumes declined and the company was hit by higher wages and electrical bills. The global chain of 14,300 gas stations and convenience stores earned $810 million in the quarter ended Oct. 9. The company made 82 cents a share on an adjusted basis, which was 26% higher than a year earlier but lower than analysts' consenus forecast of 85 cents.
Smart Money: Crypto Crash, and Growing Money Fast
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments. Welcome to NerdWallet’s Smart Money podcast,...
