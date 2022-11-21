Read full article on original website
Saudi Arabia End Argentina's 36-Game Unbeaten Run With Huge World Cup Shock In Qatar
Saudi Arabia caused one of the biggest shocks in FIFA World Cup history by coming from behind to beat Argentina in their Group C opener.
Argentina's Loss to Saudi Arabia is the Biggest World Cup Upset of All Time
Saudi Arabia's shock win over Argentina will be talked about for decades.
FIFA World Cup: The U.S. and Wales tie 1-1 in a crucial opening match
England looked every bit the Group B favorite in its 6-2 win over Iran, and the U.S. tie with Wales complicates its hopes of emerging from the World Cup group stage.
Sporting News
Uruguay vs. South Korea World Cup lineups, starting 11 for Group H match at Qatar 2022
Uruguay and South Korea are expected to produce entertainment when they launch Group H at the 2022 FIFA World Cup by playing each other. Two-time World Cup winners Uruguay have lost one of their last nine internationals in 2022, making them favourites – but South Korea are in their 11th World Cup, the most by any Asian nation.
NBC Sports
Iran Goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand Exits Vs. England After Collision
Iran was forced to make an early goalie substitution in its first World Cup match against England on Monday. Starting goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand collided with center back Majid Hosseini in the eighth minute when trying to deflect an England cross. Beiranvand was examined by a medical team and ultimately remained...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings
With England, the USMNT, Wales and Iran placed together in Group B, this is an absolutely blockbuster group brimming with narratives. Can the Three Lions take care of business with minimum fuss? Or will the USMNT, Wales and Iran cause upsets as their solid units all have talented attackers who can win a game in just one moment?
Watch: Raheem Sterling Goal For England v Iran FIFA World Cup 2022
Raheem Sterling has scored the third goal for England v Iran at the World Cup. Watch the goal here.
Xherdan Shaqiri Delivers At Another World Cup As Switzerland Beat Cameroon
Shaqiri has now scored or assisted a goal at three consecutive World Cups.
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Summary: Day Two - England 6-2 Iran, Netherlands 2-0 Senegal, Wales 1-1 USA
A summary of day two for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 where England open their campaign against Iran, a Mane-less Senegal face Virgil Van Dijk’s Holland, and USA take on Wales.
Watch: Takuma Asano Goal For Japan v Germany, FIFA World Cup 2022
Takuma Asano may have won it for Japan against Germany and you can watch it here.
Turkeys have been shipped to Qatar for USMNT to celebrate Thanksgiving, but the team will have to wait until weekend for their meal
Gregg Berhalter's UMSNT play England in the second of its World Cup group games in Al Khor on Friday night.
Soccer-Senegal coach has 'blind trust' in steely keeper Mendy
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Senegal coach Aliou Cisse has total trust in goalkeeper Edouard Mendy despite his rocky start to the World Cup campaign. Mendy, who Cisse said had a steely resolve and was a certain starter for their second Group A game against Qatar on Friday, was arguably at fault for both goals in his side's opening 2-0 loss to the Netherlands.
NBC San Diego
Germany Players Cover Mouths in Silent Protest Over FIFA's Ban on ‘OneLove' Armbands
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. As Germany prepared for their Group E opening clash against Japan on Wednesday in the Khalifa International Stadium, the German players lined up on the pitch for their team photo. They used the moment as a powerful gesture of protest.
WATCH: Wisconsin cow predicts USA win over England in World Cup
It has been eight years since the U.S. Men's National Team competed in the FIFA World Cup, and a Wisconsin cow thinks they are going to perform pretty great this Friday.
United States to step into the fire vs. England
After eight years of waiting, the United States Men’s National Team will get the kind of high-profile matchup it has
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Switzerland wins 1-0 vs. Cameroon
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Switzerland taking care of business against Cameroon, winning 1-0 to open the day. In a relatively uneventful match, Breel Embolo scored the match's lone goal in the opening minutes of the second half against the country he was born in, providing an emotional moment for the 25-year-old.
Sporting News
What channel is Canada vs. Belgium on? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group F game from Qatar
Day Four at the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be one to remember for Canadian soccer fans, as Canada will play its first World Cup game since 1986. Les Rouges open the 2022 tournament with a tough test against one of the top teams at the tournament, Belgium. Led by Kevin de Bruyne, the country is not only the favorite to come out of Group F, but is also ranked No. 2 in the world by FIFA.
NBC Sports
Wales vs Iran: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Wales took a point from the United States and now turns its attention to Iran with a chance to put pressure on its other group foes with a 5am ET Friday matchup at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan. Iran, meanwhile, is coming off a humbling 6-2 defeat to...
BBC
Neymar: Is World Cup 2022 his last chance to lead Brazil to victory?
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. As their star player fell to the ground, screaming in...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group D: France, Denmark, Australia, Tunisia schedule, fixtures, rankings
World Cup 2022 Group D looks pretty straightforward on paper, as France, Denmark, Australia and Tunisia collide. That said, both Australia and Tunisia have the ability to be very tough opponents for the European powers. France and Denmark are expected to glide through to the last 16 (France made light...
