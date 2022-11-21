ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Uruguay vs. South Korea World Cup lineups, starting 11 for Group H match at Qatar 2022

Uruguay and South Korea are expected to produce entertainment when they launch Group H at the 2022 FIFA World Cup by playing each other. Two-time World Cup winners Uruguay have lost one of their last nine internationals in 2022, making them favourites – but South Korea are in their 11th World Cup, the most by any Asian nation.
NBC Sports

Iran Goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand Exits Vs. England After Collision

Iran was forced to make an early goalie substitution in its first World Cup match against England on Monday. Starting goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand collided with center back Majid Hosseini in the eighth minute when trying to deflect an England cross. Beiranvand was examined by a medical team and ultimately remained...
NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings

With England, the USMNT, Wales and Iran placed together in Group B, this is an absolutely blockbuster group brimming with narratives. Can the Three Lions take care of business with minimum fuss? Or will the USMNT, Wales and Iran cause upsets as their solid units all have talented attackers who can win a game in just one moment?
Reuters

Soccer-Senegal coach has 'blind trust' in steely keeper Mendy

AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Senegal coach Aliou Cisse has total trust in goalkeeper Edouard Mendy despite his rocky start to the World Cup campaign. Mendy, who Cisse said had a steely resolve and was a certain starter for their second Group A game against Qatar on Friday, was arguably at fault for both goals in his side's opening 2-0 loss to the Netherlands.
NBC San Diego

Germany Players Cover Mouths in Silent Protest Over FIFA's Ban on ‘OneLove' Armbands

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. As Germany prepared for their Group E opening clash against Japan on Wednesday in the Khalifa International Stadium, the German players lined up on the pitch for their team photo. They used the moment as a powerful gesture of protest.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Switzerland wins 1-0 vs. Cameroon

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Switzerland taking care of business against Cameroon, winning 1-0 to open the day. In a relatively uneventful match, Breel Embolo scored the match's lone goal in the opening minutes of the second half against the country he was born in, providing an emotional moment for the 25-year-old.
Sporting News

What channel is Canada vs. Belgium on? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group F game from Qatar

Day Four at the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be one to remember for Canadian soccer fans, as Canada will play its first World Cup game since 1986. Les Rouges open the 2022 tournament with a tough test against one of the top teams at the tournament, Belgium. Led by Kevin de Bruyne, the country is not only the favorite to come out of Group F, but is also ranked No. 2 in the world by FIFA.
NBC Sports

Wales vs Iran: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Wales took a point from the United States and now turns its attention to Iran with a chance to put pressure on its other group foes with a 5am ET Friday matchup at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan. Iran, meanwhile, is coming off a humbling 6-2 defeat to...
BBC

Neymar: Is World Cup 2022 his last chance to lead Brazil to victory?

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. As their star player fell to the ground, screaming in...

