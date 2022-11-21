Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A homeowner was shot at by HPD officer after being mistaken for an armed intruderHouston, TX
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco TruckHouston, TX
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartelsAsh JurbergTexas State
Things To Do In Southeast Houston This Thanksgiving Day WeekendHouston, TX
Everything’s bigger in Texas: Two new Guinness World Records set, a book and feetHouston, TX
Related
nbc16.com
Ducks focus on pressuring Gulbranson
As the first-time quarterback of Oregon’s Bo Nix has learned a lot about programs traditions, including their rivalries and up next is another one. But one thing that has not been mentioned is this year it'll be two newcomers to the rivalry behind center for both the Ducks and the Beavers.
nbc16.com
Beavers playing for seniors Saturday against Oregon
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Beavers head into the game knowing they already have one thing on their side - home field advantage. In fact, the last time Oregon and Oregon state played against each other in Reser Stadium, the Beavers won 41-38. That was back in 2020. But now,...
nbc16.com
Freshman Mimi Colyer helps lead Oregon volleyball to success
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon's freshman outside hitter Mimi Colyer is one of the best freshman volleyball players in the NCAA. The Lincoln, California native has been named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week eight times, setting a new Pac-12 record. But Colyer says she has been pushed to get to...
nbc16.com
Ducks set to face stingy OSU secondary
EUGENE, Ore. — The battle for the state of Oregon is on. There is still no official title. So whether you call it the “Platypus Bowl” or the “Battle on the Willamette,” this game means a lot to both of these teams as they’re still both ranked and playing for something this Saturday.
nbc16.com
Oregon women's basketball hangs on to beat Southern Utah, remains undefeated
EUGENE, Ore. — The women of Oregon were outscored 21-7 in the 4th quarter Monday night, but had a big enough lead to survive a tough battle against Southern Utah with a 66-54 victory at Matthew Knight Arena. The No. 18 Ducks were led by Te-Hina Paopao who had...
nbc16.com
Ducks' Lanning impressed by Oregon State's Jack Colletto
EUGENE, Ore. — Rivalry week is officially here. On Saturday, we'll have one of the most anticipated showdowns between Oregon and Oregon State in recent memory. On Monday, Ducks head coach Dan Lanning complimented Oregon State's depth and coaching, saying the Beavers have found a way to win in different ways, even with certain key players out the last few weeks.
nbc16.com
Spencer Butte rainy season cloud explained
EUGENE, Ore. — Rain is a classic sight to see across Western Oregon from fall to spring. It's what Oregon's known for, but a cloud that forms over Spencer Butte each time rain returns is equally a staple for the Willamette Valley. Westerly winds are common from October to...
nbc16.com
Art prop gun mistaken for actual firearm, alerting Oregon State University
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Tuesday evening, November 22, the Oregon State University Department of Public Safety responded to a call where a witness reported seeing a person with a possible firearm within the Hawley-Buxton residence halls. Oregon State Public Safety's Twitter page says that officers arrived on scene and reviewed...
nbc16.com
Eugene Airport gets ready for Thanksgiving traffic, expected to exceed pre-pandemic highs
EUGENE, Ore. — "We have some little babies to meet. My sister has a baby the same size and a two year old we haven't met yet, or Jaime hasn't met yet. So it's the first time our whole family will be back to celebrate a bunch of this stuff," Jaime and Matt, a couple from Corvallis travelling to Steamboat, Colorado said.
nbc16.com
Landowner crews continue patrolling fire east of Sutherlin
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association gave a final update Monday on the Brown Mountain Fire, located 15 miles east of Sutherlin. Active fire suppression by private landowners on the estimated 150-acre fire near Hinkle Creek took place over the weekend. The activity of the fire was limited...
nbc16.com
PeaceHealth urgent care on Gateway to close until April
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — PeaceHealth has announced it will temporarily close its Gateway urgent care location until spring. In a press release, PeaceHealth says the closure will begin Thursday, November 24, 2022 and last through the end of March 2023. PeaceHealth says it hopes to fully re-open the facility at 860 Beltline Road in April 2023.
nbc16.com
OR 34 near Corvallis back open after crash; power lines cleared from highway
CORVALLIS, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is reporting that OR 34, Corvallis-Lebanon Highway is closed at Electric Road one mile east of Corvallis. A crash has closed the highway and power lines are reported down across all lanes. Drivers are asked to delay their travel in that...
nbc16.com
Sacred Heart Thanksgiving Basket Project will provide dinner for 800 local families
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Every year since 1979, dedicated PeaceHealth caregivers have organized a collection drive to provide all the ingredients for a full Thanksgiving dinner for hundreds of families facing financial, medical or other challenges. It is a months-long, PeaceHealth Mission-inspired effort that demands hundreds of volunteer hours and thousands of donated dollars.
nbc16.com
Eugene mayor Lucy Vinis issues statement on LTD bus assault
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene mayor Lucy Vinis has issued a statement in response to the deadly assault that took place Saturday on an LTD bus. 69-year-old Travis Allen Sanders of Springfield died from injuries sustained when he was hit by Derek Jules Dinnell. Dinnell has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
nbc16.com
Christmas tree permits available online and through local vendors
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The public can now purchase Christmas tree permits online through Recreation.gov, the Umpqua National Forest said. Christmas Tree permits are also available through any of the vendors listed below. Customers can purchase up to five permits per household, at $5 each, through December 31, 2022. These...
nbc16.com
Hunt for Christmas trees and ornaments on the Willamette National Forest
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Permits are now available for cutting Christmas trees on National Forest lands and the Willamette National Forest will be the site of an ornament hunt on select trails. Christmas tree permits can be purchased online at Recreation.gov, in person from local vendors or from National Forest...
nbc16.com
Authors Showcase at Roseburg library to feature local writers
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Local writers covering a range of genres will discuss and sell their work at Roseburg Public Library’s Authors Showcase on Saturday, Dec. 3, the City of Roseburg said. The event coincides with the final day of the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library book sale....
nbc16.com
Eugene gas falls 8.4 cents/g: 'Terrific news as motorists prepare for Thanksgiving travel'
EUGENE, Ore. — Average gasoline prices in Eugene have fallen 8.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.57/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 78 stations in Eugene. Prices in Eugene are 54.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 82.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.
nbc16.com
OHSU, OSU join forces to develop nanotechnology to detect, treat ectopic pregnancies
PORTLAND, Ore. — Scientists at Oregon Health & Science University and Oregon State University have jointly developed a new way to use nanoparticles to diagnose and treat a potentially life-threatening condition that can occur during pregnancy. Ectopic pregnancies make up 1% to 2% of all pregnancies and result in...
nbc16.com
Springfield Police: Fatal adult club shooting stemmed from dispute
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police say a dispute at Bobbi's VIP Room led to a shooting that ended with one man dead in the parking lot. Two men were shot at Bobbi's VIP at 1195 Main Street at about 2:30 a.m. Police say officers arrived to find one man in the parking lot and learned another had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
Comments / 0