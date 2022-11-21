ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Ducks focus on pressuring Gulbranson

As the first-time quarterback of Oregon’s Bo Nix has learned a lot about programs traditions, including their rivalries and up next is another one. But one thing that has not been mentioned is this year it'll be two newcomers to the rivalry behind center for both the Ducks and the Beavers.
CORVALLIS, OR
Beavers playing for seniors Saturday against Oregon

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Beavers head into the game knowing they already have one thing on their side - home field advantage. In fact, the last time Oregon and Oregon state played against each other in Reser Stadium, the Beavers won 41-38. That was back in 2020. But now,...
CORVALLIS, OR
Freshman Mimi Colyer helps lead Oregon volleyball to success

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon's freshman outside hitter Mimi Colyer is one of the best freshman volleyball players in the NCAA. The Lincoln, California native has been named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week eight times, setting a new Pac-12 record. But Colyer says she has been pushed to get to...
LINCOLN, CA
Ducks set to face stingy OSU secondary

EUGENE, Ore. — The battle for the state of Oregon is on. There is still no official title. So whether you call it the “Platypus Bowl” or the “Battle on the Willamette,” this game means a lot to both of these teams as they’re still both ranked and playing for something this Saturday.
EUGENE, OR
Ducks' Lanning impressed by Oregon State's Jack Colletto

EUGENE, Ore. — Rivalry week is officially here. On Saturday, we'll have one of the most anticipated showdowns between Oregon and Oregon State in recent memory. On Monday, Ducks head coach Dan Lanning complimented Oregon State's depth and coaching, saying the Beavers have found a way to win in different ways, even with certain key players out the last few weeks.
CORVALLIS, OR
Spencer Butte rainy season cloud explained

EUGENE, Ore. — Rain is a classic sight to see across Western Oregon from fall to spring. It's what Oregon's known for, but a cloud that forms over Spencer Butte each time rain returns is equally a staple for the Willamette Valley. Westerly winds are common from October to...
EUGENE, OR
Art prop gun mistaken for actual firearm, alerting Oregon State University

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Tuesday evening, November 22, the Oregon State University Department of Public Safety responded to a call where a witness reported seeing a person with a possible firearm within the Hawley-Buxton residence halls. Oregon State Public Safety's Twitter page says that officers arrived on scene and reviewed...
CORVALLIS, OR
Landowner crews continue patrolling fire east of Sutherlin

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association gave a final update Monday on the Brown Mountain Fire, located 15 miles east of Sutherlin. Active fire suppression by private landowners on the estimated 150-acre fire near Hinkle Creek took place over the weekend. The activity of the fire was limited...
SUTHERLIN, OR
PeaceHealth urgent care on Gateway to close until April

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — PeaceHealth has announced it will temporarily close its Gateway urgent care location until spring. In a press release, PeaceHealth says the closure will begin Thursday, November 24, 2022 and last through the end of March 2023. PeaceHealth says it hopes to fully re-open the facility at 860 Beltline Road in April 2023.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Sacred Heart Thanksgiving Basket Project will provide dinner for 800 local families

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Every year since 1979, dedicated PeaceHealth caregivers have organized a collection drive to provide all the ingredients for a full Thanksgiving dinner for hundreds of families facing financial, medical or other challenges. It is a months-long, PeaceHealth Mission-inspired effort that demands hundreds of volunteer hours and thousands of donated dollars.
EUGENE, OR
Eugene mayor Lucy Vinis issues statement on LTD bus assault

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene mayor Lucy Vinis has issued a statement in response to the deadly assault that took place Saturday on an LTD bus. 69-year-old Travis Allen Sanders of Springfield died from injuries sustained when he was hit by Derek Jules Dinnell. Dinnell has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
EUGENE, OR
Christmas tree permits available online and through local vendors

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The public can now purchase Christmas tree permits online through Recreation.gov, the Umpqua National Forest said. Christmas Tree permits are also available through any of the vendors listed below. Customers can purchase up to five permits per household, at $5 each, through December 31, 2022. These...
ROSEBURG, OR
Authors Showcase at Roseburg library to feature local writers

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Local writers covering a range of genres will discuss and sell their work at Roseburg Public Library’s Authors Showcase on Saturday, Dec. 3, the City of Roseburg said. The event coincides with the final day of the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library book sale....
ROSEBURG, OR
Eugene gas falls 8.4 cents/g: 'Terrific news as motorists prepare for Thanksgiving travel'

EUGENE, Ore. — Average gasoline prices in Eugene have fallen 8.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.57/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 78 stations in Eugene. Prices in Eugene are 54.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 82.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.
EUGENE, OR
Springfield Police: Fatal adult club shooting stemmed from dispute

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police say a dispute at Bobbi's VIP Room led to a shooting that ended with one man dead in the parking lot. Two men were shot at Bobbi's VIP at 1195 Main Street at about 2:30 a.m. Police say officers arrived to find one man in the parking lot and learned another had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
SPRINGFIELD, OR

