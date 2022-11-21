Players in Louisiana spent a record $219.0m betting on sports online during October, while the state also reported a nine-month high for retail wagering. October’s online handle was 3.8% higher than the previous record of $211.0m, which was set in February of this year – the first full month of legal online betting in the state – and also 24.4% above the $176.0m spent by consumers in September.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO