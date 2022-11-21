Read full article on original website
Related
Maryland’s regulated sports betting market officially opens
Maryland’s online sports betting market is officially live, with seven operators now active in the state as of today (November 23). Barstool, BetRivers, BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel and PointsBet can now accept wagers in the state. Caesars and DraftKings launched before the regulated market officially opened, in preparation for...
Louisiana online sports betting handle hits record $219.0m in October
Players in Louisiana spent a record $219.0m betting on sports online during October, while the state also reported a nine-month high for retail wagering. October’s online handle was 3.8% higher than the previous record of $211.0m, which was set in February of this year – the first full month of legal online betting in the state – and also 24.4% above the $176.0m spent by consumers in September.
Massachusetts receives 15 applications for sports betting licenses as deadline passes
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) has completed the application process for new sports betting licenses in the state, with 15 operators having put forward submissions. The deadline to apply for a license passed at 2pm local time on November 21, with the MGC receiving three applications for Category 1 licenses, five for a Category 3 license tethered to a Category 1 license, and six were received for stand-alone Category 3 licenses.
Elys secures conditional sports betting approval in Ohio
Gaming technology provider Elys Game Technology has secured conditional approval for a sports betting proprietor license in Ohio. Issued by the Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC), the Type C sports gaming proprietor licensure will enable Elys to roll out its sports betting technology in the state. Ahead of this launch,...
BetRivers and Gambling.com Group reveal Maryland launch plans
Rush Street Interactive-operated BetRivers and affiliate business Gambling.com Group have both announced they will fully launch in Maryland when the state’s legal sports betting market opens tomorrow (November 23). BetRivers commenced a short soft launch yesterday (November 21), with this to also run for a period today, prior to...
Genius and the NFL score streaming deal with three Canadian sportsbooks
Genius Sports and the National Football League (NFL) have entered to a Canadian video streaming licensing agreement with three sportsbook operators – Bet365, Canada-facing Bet99 and esports-focused Rivalry. Bet365, Bet99 and Rivalry will be permitted to provide their customers with video streams of all regular and post-season NFL matches...
