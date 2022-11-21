Read full article on original website
Guest
2d ago
These teens are out of control. It's time parents are held accountable for their underage kids. Perhaps they'd do a better job of raising them.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mocoshow.com
Two Juveniles and 18-Year-Old Arrested Following Attempted Carjacking
Per MCPD: Two juveniles and an 18-year-old have been arrested, following an attempted carjacking in a grocery store parking lot. On Monday, November 21, 2022, at approximately 8:50 p.m., Montgomery County Department of Police 3rd District officers working the downtown Central Business District area, observed three males looking into vehicles in the Whole Foods parking lot.
fox5dc.com
3 teens, 1 adult shot outside shopping center in Temple Hills
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A shooting at a shopping center in Temple Hills Wednesday night left four people — including three teenagers — injured. Prince George County police said they received a call just before 6:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting. The incident the caller was referring to took place in the 2300 block of Iverson Street near Los Nietos Salvadorean Restaurant and a 24/7 discount tobacco and wireless store.
Baltimore Police Release Images Of Subway Restaurant Robbery Suspect
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed a Subway restaurant in Baltimore, authorities say. Surveillance images were released of a suspect who reportedly robbed the restaurant located at 37 East 25th Street at gunpoint on Wednesday, Oct. 19, according to Baltimore police. Citywide Robbery...
mymcmedia.org
Two Charged in Armed Robbery of Apple Store in Bethesda
Brianna Zigler of Oxon Hill and Tyrone Lamont Jones of Capitol Heights were charged with armed robbery of an Apple store in the 4800 block of Bethesda Avenue in Bethesda. The pair was charged in connection with the Oct. 22 robbery. According to Montgomery County Police, Jones, 32, went to...
Police: Man stabbed in the heart by stranger while walking across bridge in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A man was stabbed in an "unprovoked assault" in Hyattsville last week and police are searching for answers – and the suspect. According to Hyattsville Police, the attack happened on Baltimore Avenue near Charles Armentrout Drive around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Investigators claim...
Police: Man fatally hit by car in Rockville, Maryland
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A 46-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by the driver of a car in Montgomery County Thursday morning, according to police. Officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Drive in Rockville on Nov. 17 just before 8:30 a.m., after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.
Baltimore County Police investigate deadly crash in Catonsville
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating a crash that killed a man in Catonsville on Wednesday, according to authorities.Officers and firefighters responded to a report of a car crash near the intersection of I-40 and Nuwood Drive around 10 a.m., police said.That is where first responders found a Honda Civic that collided with a Nissan Rogue, according to authorities.The driver of the Honda Civic, 34-year-old Bryan Mays, did not survive the injuries he sustained from the crash, police said.The driver of the Nissan Rogue was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.The Baltimore County Police Department's Crash Team investigators are continuing to look into the circumstances leading up to the crash, police said.
fox5dc.com
13-year-old girl arrested after dragging officer with vehicle: police
WASHINGTON - A 13-year-old girl is under arrest after police say she dragged an officer with a vehicle after fleeing the scene of an assault in northwest D.C. with her siblings in the back seat. Authorities say they responded to 14th and Chapin Streets late Tuesday night for an assault...
ffxnow.com
FCPD: 61-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping woman in 1988
(Updated at 4:15 p.m.) Police have arrested a 61-year-old man from Arlington County who allegedly abducted and raped a Fairfax County woman multiple times over three decades ago. Fingerprint and DNA analyses suggest George Thomas Jr. and his now-deceased brother, Gregory Allen Thomas, were the offenders in the 1988 rape...
fox5dc.com
11-year-old boy saves 2-year-old sister from Maryland apartment fire
WICOMICO COUNTY, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - An 11-year-old boy was slightly burned after he ran back into an apartment building to save his 2-year-old sister during a fire in Maryland. The fire broke out in a two-story apartment around 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Salisbury, MD. Fire officials say...
WUSA
Man hospitalized after being stabbed, shot in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — A man was shot and stabbed in Northeast D.C. early Wednesday, sparking an investigation and leading police on a search for suspects. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to Minnesota Avenue Northeast, nearby Blaine Street Northeast, just before 12:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a shooting in the area.
Baltimore Police seek public assistance in search for missing teenager
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a teenager who was last seen in Northwest Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers have been searching for 13-year-old Kayla Davis since Friday, police said.Kayla was wearing khaki pants, a black and orange jacket, and black and white sneakers when she disappeared, according to authorities.She is roughly 5 feet tall and weighs about 157 pounds, police said.Family and friends are concerned about her well-being, according to authorities. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kayla Davis should contact the Baltimore Police Department's Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.
Family offers $100K reward in cold case murder in Carroll County
CARROLL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The family of a man who was beaten to death in 2003 said it would pay $100,000 to anyone who could provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for his murder. Maryland State Police said Richard Atkins Jr.’s family members […]
3-year-old killed in collision in Montgomery County, mother has been indicted
a 36-year-old woman has been indicted on charges stemming from a fatal collision that occurred in May 2022.
Body found in parked car at Cottage City used car lot sparks death investigation
COTTAGE CITY, Md. — Police in Cottage City are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in the back seat of a mini van parked in a used car lot Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the body was discovered by an employee in a car that had been...
14-year-old arrested after attempting to break into cars in Severn
Police in Anne Arundel County have arrested a 14-year-old for attempting to break into cars Monday morning. After he was caught, the 14-year-old dropped a loaded a firearm.
WSET
11-year-old Maryland boy runs back into burning apartment to rescue 2-year-old sister
SALISBURY, Md. (7News) — An 11-year-old Maryland boy was slightly burned Tuesday evening when he ran back into his burning second-floor apartment to rescue his 2-year-old sister, first responders said. Investigators said the boy exited the apartment upon discovering the fire, but once outside he realized his 2-year-old sister...
NBC Washington
Teen Girl Slain in Prince George's County
The skeletal remains of a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing in October were found in Takoma Park, Maryland, and police say they're working to identify who killed her. Rosa Diaz-Santos, of Greenbelt, was last seen the morning of Sept. 22 on her way to Eleanor Roosevelt High School, Greenbelt police said.
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspects At Famous Footwear
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man and woman pictured. On Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 1:12 pm, the suspects used distraction tactics to steal numerous pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear in California. The two suspects then...
Man dies of injuries from April shooting, marking City's 300th homicide
A 24-year-old man shot this past April died Monday as result of his injuries. His death marks Baltimore City's 300th reported homicide in 2022.
Comments / 3