Buffalo, NY

FosterKidsMatter❤️
2d ago

Florida please don’t laugh because just the other day some peoples houses in Florida were either blowing in the wind or floating in the waters. I’d rather have a snowstorm where I can sit in my warm home and sip on some hot chocolate. 🤷🏽‍♀️

Jay Karb
2d ago

We have more class here than to mock water levels after a hurricane. We've been known to send people down to help. Bring a shovel up sunshine boy.

Rick Lysek
2d ago

So let's see couple days of digging out from the snow we can go sledding throw snowballs build a snowman and have fun or would you rather float down the street on a your roof throw your property out and rebuild your house. I'll take the snow

Secret NYC

More Than 80 Inches Of Snow Covered Western New York In Historic ‘Lake-Effect Snowstorm’

More than 80 inches of snow covered western New York late last week in a historic lake-effect snowstorm, shattering record amounts for a 24-hour period in the area. When comparing Buffalo to NYC, Buffalo received approximately more than double the snowfall that NYC receives on average in an entire season in recent years in just a matter of days, according to The National Weather Service. A special weather statement was issued by the National Weather Service in Buffalo just after 11p.m. on Saturday, November 19, warning residents of a band of heavy snow accompanied by high winds, creating what they referred to as a “burst of snow” in Western New York. Erie County, which includes Buffalo, experienced its largest-ever amount of snowfall in a 24-hour period Saturday, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, who tweeted:
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Wing Hack Baffles People From Buffalo, New York

There aren't many ways to eat a chicken wing, or so we all thought. Check out this person's "hack." The chicken wing was invented at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York in 1964. Allegedly. That's the most widely accepted story. One person claims they were actually invented in Pavillion, NY in the 1950s. CLICK HERE for more on that. Either way, they were born in Western New York and the best still come from Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

$1 Million Orchard Park Home Looks Like It Belongs on HGTV

It's not exactly the time of the year where you see a lot of construction taking place in Western New York. It's cold and a few feet of snow has fallen. Some of the recent homes that we have seen being built in Western New York have been gorgeous. It's truly remarkable to see the homes that are being built in the Buffalo area over the last few years and shows that Western New York can be a great place to move for a family.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: Historic Lake Snow

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The meteorologists can take a deep breath after what happened over the last couple of days. The heavy snow in the Buffalo was really one of historic proportions and the true definition of a whiteout. But we need to put this kind of snowfall into perspective. The measurement at Orchard Park was about 80 inches of snow for the four day time period. But compare that 80 inches to what Rochester will usually measures for an entire winter season. The average is about 100 inches of snow. So what Orchard Park came very close to was the amount of snow that we may see in an entire winter season. That is almost five months of snow just four days!
BUFFALO, NY
Outsider.com

Buffalo, NY Just Received a Jaw-Dropping Amount of Snow: See How Much

A snowstorm has dumped more than 80 inches of snow in the Buffalo area and is expected to taper off on Sunday and Monday. Since Thursday, areas near lakes Erie and Ontario have experienced snowfall rates of up to 3 inches per hour, Fox Weather reports. This has caused some roads in the Buffalo metro area to become impassable. Many vehicles have gotten stuck as a result.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

12 Great Bars and Pubs in Upstate New York’s Area Code 585

Whether it is a bar, a cocktail lounge, a sports tavern, a dive, an Irish pub, or a watering hole, Area Code 585 in Upstate New York has some pretty great ones to enjoy. If you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy your favorite sport’s game, somewhere to meet up with some friends, or just a place to grab some drinks, the 585 has a bunch of really great options.
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Awful Weather Forecasted for Thanksgiving Weekend in New York

Western New York and Central New York (off Lake Ontario) had one of the worst weather weekends in history. 80 inches of snow fell in Orchard Park; 66 inches in a 24-hour period, which is a record in New York State. Anywhere from 3-6 feet of snow fell in the hardest hit regions of Western New York and while the lake effect snowstorm ended before Monday, cleanup is still taking place as many are left indoors.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
96.1 The Breeze

South Buffalo Residents Angry About Still Having a Travel Ban

UPDATE: North, west and east Buffalo have lifted their travel advisories, while Lackawanna has lifted its travel ban and now has a travel advisory in place. South Buffalo (south of William Street) is now the only place in Western New York with a travel ban. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- While it's been nearly...
BUFFALO, NY
