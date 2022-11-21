Read full article on original website
wnynewsnow.com
New York Officially Issues First Cannabis Dispensary Licenses
ALBANY, NY (WNY News Now) – New York State has officially issued its first cannabis dispensary licenses. The licenses were approved by the state’s Cannabis Control Board on Monday. This is the first 36 of the 175 licenses to sell recreational marijuana in the state. A court ruling...
syracuse.com
The strange intersection of gun rights and legal weed in New York State
As cannabis legalization hits major milestones in New York, state residents will soon enjoy increased access to legal marijuana; but in doing so, they could decrease their access to legally possess firearms. The state Office of Cannabis Management this week generated excitement among weed users and legalization proponents when it...
hudsonvalleyone.com
New York State authorities deal with private interests in the public name
Like unexpectedly stumbling across a section of the zoo populated solely with exotic animals, let the reader ponder public authorities. If they resemble zebras with their familiar black tapered stripes, the stripes of public authorities would not be the only thing uncanny. Some would have antlers, others would breathe fire. But they all would be recognized as relatives of the horse.
36 New York Locations Where You Can First Legally Buy Weed, When
We've finally learned where you will be able to first legally purchase marijuana across New York State. On Monday, the New York State Cannabis Control Board approved the first Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary Licenses. "History" Made In New York State. “Today we make history by awarding the first Conditional Adult-Use...
wnynewsnow.com
Environmental advocates call on Gov. Hochul to modernize the Bottle Bill
ALBANY, NY (WENY) – At the capital Monday, environmental advocates pushed for the New York State Returnable Container Act, also known as the Bottle Bill, to be modernized. Passed in 1983, this year marks it’s 40th anniversary. In 2009, it was expanded to include bottled water. Monday, one of the changes advocates called for is to include different types of beverage containers ranging from non-carbonated drinks to wine and liquor.
Gov. Hochul Just Signed A Law Pushing New York State Closer To Gasoline Ban
Governor Kathy Hochul just signed another law pushing the state even closer to its ban on gasoline passenger vehicles. The federal government's Clean Air Act requires states to follow the federal government’s vehicle emissions standards. New York State's Senate and Assembly have passed bills (Assembly Bill A4302 / Senate Bill S2758) that ban gas passenger vehicles by 2035. Both bills, which have been signed by the governor, provide that,
96.1 The Breeze
Massive Student Loan News For New York State
The year is winding down and for those who are worried about paying back a federal student loan, Christmas may have come early. The snow has been flying and it certainly looks like Christmas and now you may have a little extra cash to help tackle that holiday gift list.
Emergency SNAP Benefits Headed to New York Households
New Yorkers who are currently enrolled in the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive some additional assistance in the month of November. According to a press release from the office of New York Governor Hochul, SNAP benefit users will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits in November as well as a supplemental allotment.
New York State Police Looking for Wanted Man, Can You Help?
Why do people steal? I suppose there are different reasons for different individuals but it's against the law regardless of the reasons. Some people even steal by mistake. When my son was a baby I pushed my cart out of the grocery store forgetting the diapers underneath. For that 3 minutes before going back and paying I could have been accused of stealing.
wnynewsnow.com
Speakers highlight childcare at workforce shortage hearing
ALBANY, NY (WENY) – At a committee hearing Tuesday addressing workforce shortages, speakers said there are a variety of areas lawmakers need to improve, including addressing childcare shortages, workforce development, and unemployment insurance debt. But they said one of the biggest issues impacting the workforce is childcare shortages. Following...
New York State Has $750 Million Of Marijuana That No One Can Buy Or Sell
A common question among cannabis consumers is 'where's the weed'? In this case, the answer is a tricky one. There is $750 million worth of legal adult-use recreational cannabis here in New York State, but it can't be sold or bought. According to Bloomberg, there is almost 300,000 pounds of marijuana, sitting at the 200 state-licensed farms. If the crop doesn't get sold soon, it could be completely ruined. Since no 'legal' recreational dispensaries have opened, the farmers have no one to sell it to.
nystateofpolitics.com
Why advocates want to expand New York's bottle deposit law
A renewed effort to expand New York's bottle deposit law for the first time in years is taking shape in Albany. For advocates like Erica Smitka of the League of Women Voters, the proposal won't just combat litter. "We will persist until more is done to reduce litter in this...
94.3 Lite FM
New York State Man Accused of Cutting Power To Ex’s House
Relationships can turn ugly sometimes, and people will resort to desperate measures. While there aren't too many available details of what spurred this alleged incident, we do know that one man has been arrested, according to police. The Sheriff's Office says his crime is rather unusual. Was this man trying to force an ex from her home?
Can You Legally Mail Someone Ammunition in New York State?
Ever think about doing something like mailing ammunition? Not sure if you ever woke up and thought to yourself, hmm, let's mail our buddy some ammo today. Can you, do it? Well, you probably can go ahead and mail ammo to someone, is it legal?. Is it legal? What does...
Snowstorm Damage Your Home? New York State Is Making It Easier To File Claims
If your home sustained damage due to the recent lake effect snowstorm in Buffalo and Western New York, New York State is making it earlier to file a claim. Governor Kathy Hochul has instructed the Department of Financial Services to give Temporary Adjuster Permits to qualified out-of-state independent insurance adjusters to help expedite insurance claims. This move will increase the number of adjusters available to residents hardest hit by the lake effect snowstorm, so they can get paid out quicker. Governor Hochul said,
People to know in NY cannabis: Tiffany Walters
Tiffany Walters is the founder and CEO of NYS Cannabis Connect, a resource for marijuana businesses and consumers. She answered eight simple questions for NY Cannabis Insider’s ‘People to know’ series. What is your position and what do you/your company do in the cannabis space?. Founder and...
wnynewsnow.com
Law Enforcement Cracking Down On Unsafe Driving This Thanksgiving
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Law enforcement agencies across our region are cracking down on unsafe driving as the winter holiday travel season officially kicks off. Across the nation this Thanksgiving, auto club AAA estimates that 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving, a 1.5 percent increase over 2021 and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes.
New York State Confirms Many Changes After Deadly Mass Shooting
Top officials in New York State are making many changes following another deadly mass shooting. Investigators continue to investigate Saturday night's deadly mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ club. New York State Reacts To Colorado Mass Shooting. Five people were killed and at least 18 injured when a man...
wnynewsnow.com
Grandparents, Officials Discuss Challenges and Resources for Raising Grandchildren as Result of Addiction Crisis
HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – According to Pennsylvania officials, nearly 260,000 children live in households headed by grandparents or other relatives. The number of grandparents raising grandchildren is rising, and in many cases is due to the drug overdose crisis. On Aug 31, International Overdose Awareness Day, Department...
What Is The Most Dangerous Animal In New York State?
When you tell someone to think of a dangerous animal, chances are that they think of an animal that is a predator. One that has sharp fangs or teeth, one that is always on the hunt, the one that you would be afraid to run into the middle of the night.
