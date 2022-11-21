ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WGAU

South Korea holds Uruguay to 0-0 draw at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — Another favored team has failed to impress in the early stages of the World Cup. This time it was South Korea holding South American power Uruguay to a 0-0 draw on Thursday, a result that probably favors the Asian team. The draw...
WGAU

Embolo scores, doesn't celebrate as Swiss win at World Cup

AL WAKRAH, Qatar — (AP) — Born in Cameroon but playing for Switzerland, of course Breel Embolo would score when those two countries met at the World Cup. Embolo promised he wouldn't celebrate if he scored for the Swiss team against his country of birth on Thursday, and he kept his word. It turned out to be the only goal of the match as Switzerland beat Cameroon 1-0.
Bay News 9

Reformist leader Anwar named prime minister of Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s king on Thursday named reformist opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim as the country’s Prime Minister, ending days of uncertainty after divisive general elections produced a hung Parliament. Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah said Anwar will be sworn in as the nation's 10th...
Bay News 9

Kim's sister makes insulting threats to Seoul over sanctions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attacked South Korea with a string of insults on Thursday for considering new unilateral sanctions against the North, calling its president and his government “idiots” and “a running wild dog gnawing on a bone given by the U.S.”
Bay News 9

Greece: Boat with hundreds of migrants safely towed to port

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A dilapidated fishing boat crammed with hundreds of migrants that lost its steering and had been drifting in the wind-lashed Mediterranean Sea south of the Greek island of Crete was successfully towed to port Tuesday, Greek authorities said. Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said there...
Bay News 9

Twin blasts shake Jerusalem, killing teen and wounding 18

Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of morning rush hour Wednesday, killing a Canadian-Israeli teenager and injuring at least 18, in what police said were attacks by Palestinians. What You Need To Know. Two blasts have gone off near bus stops in Jerusalem at...
Bay News 9

OECD forecast: High rates, inflation to slow world growth

Hobbled by high interest rates, punishing inflation and Russia’s war against Ukraine, the world economy is expected to eke out only modest growth this year and to expand even more tepidly in 2023. That was the sobering forecast issued Tuesday by the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development....
Bay News 9

Teachers, lecturers join postal workers in UK strike action

LONDON (AP) — Most schools in Scotland were closed Thursday as thousands of teachers walked off the job, joining scores of postal workers and university lecturers in industrial action to demand better pay and working conditions to cope with the country's cost-of-living crisis. The teachers' strike in Scotland, which...
Bay News 9

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits northwest Turkey, 68 injured

DUZCE, Turkey (AP) — A magnitude-5.9 earthquake hit a town in northwestern Turkey early Wednesday, causing damage to some buildings and widespread panic. At least 68 people were injured, mostly while trying to flee homes. The quake was centered in the town of Golkaya, in Duzce province, some 200...
Bay News 9

Report: Welding sparked central China fire that killed 38

BEIJING (AP) — Investigators said that sparks from welding work appears to have been the cause of a fire that killed 38 people at a company dealing in chemicals and other industrial goods in central China’s Henan province. Two other people were injured in the blaze that tore...
Bay News 9

Sudanese officials say Dengue fever outbreak kills 26

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese health officials on Wednesday said at least 26 people have died from Dengue fever in one of the worst outbreaks the country has seen in recent years. Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne disease that occurs in tropical areas of the world, usually spreading near stagnant sources of water.

