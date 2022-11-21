Read full article on original website
South Korea holds Uruguay to 0-0 draw at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — Another favored team has failed to impress in the early stages of the World Cup. This time it was South Korea holding South American power Uruguay to a 0-0 draw on Thursday, a result that probably favors the Asian team. The draw...
Iranian Father of Two Assassinated By Basij Militia, Harrowing Video Shows
The Basij paramilitary force can mobilize up to 600,000 volunteers.
Mexico goalkeeper Ochoa wants more in his 5th World Cup
With a post-game hug, Robert Lewandowski paid respect where it was due. Guillermo Ochoa had done it again at the World Cup.
Embolo scores, doesn't celebrate as Swiss win at World Cup
AL WAKRAH, Qatar — (AP) — Born in Cameroon but playing for Switzerland, of course Breel Embolo would score when those two countries met at the World Cup. Embolo promised he wouldn't celebrate if he scored for the Swiss team against his country of birth on Thursday, and he kept his word. It turned out to be the only goal of the match as Switzerland beat Cameroon 1-0.
Reformist leader Anwar named prime minister of Malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s king on Thursday named reformist opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim as the country’s Prime Minister, ending days of uncertainty after divisive general elections produced a hung Parliament. Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah said Anwar will be sworn in as the nation's 10th...
Midterm results could give Biden more foreign-policy leeway — and less | Guest Opinion
Congress’ primary power in foreign affairs is allocating or withholding money — the power of the purse.
Kim's sister makes insulting threats to Seoul over sanctions
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attacked South Korea with a string of insults on Thursday for considering new unilateral sanctions against the North, calling its president and his government “idiots” and “a running wild dog gnawing on a bone given by the U.S.”
Ukraine, Russia swap 50 prisoners of war each - officials
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russia and Ukraine carried out the latest in a series of prisoner of war exchanges on Thursday, with both sides handing over 50 people, officials in Kyiv and Moscow said.
Bombed, not beaten: Ukraine's capital flips to survival mode
Residents of Ukraine's bombed but undaunted capital clutched empty bottles in search of water and crowded into cafés for power and warmth after the latest onslaught of Russian missile strikes
French prosecutor widens McKinsey probe to election campaign financing
PARIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - France's financial prosecutor's office on Thursday said it had widened an existing probe into alleged tax fraud by consultancy group McKinsey's to include the role of consultancy groups in the 2017 and 2022 election races and alleged "favouritism".
Greece: Boat with hundreds of migrants safely towed to port
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A dilapidated fishing boat crammed with hundreds of migrants that lost its steering and had been drifting in the wind-lashed Mediterranean Sea south of the Greek island of Crete was successfully towed to port Tuesday, Greek authorities said. Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said there...
Twin blasts shake Jerusalem, killing teen and wounding 18
Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of morning rush hour Wednesday, killing a Canadian-Israeli teenager and injuring at least 18, in what police said were attacks by Palestinians. What You Need To Know. Two blasts have gone off near bus stops in Jerusalem at...
Republican Lisa Murkowski wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Alaska
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Lisa Murkowski wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Alaska. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
OECD forecast: High rates, inflation to slow world growth
Hobbled by high interest rates, punishing inflation and Russia’s war against Ukraine, the world economy is expected to eke out only modest growth this year and to expand even more tepidly in 2023. That was the sobering forecast issued Tuesday by the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development....
Teachers, lecturers join postal workers in UK strike action
LONDON (AP) — Most schools in Scotland were closed Thursday as thousands of teachers walked off the job, joining scores of postal workers and university lecturers in industrial action to demand better pay and working conditions to cope with the country's cost-of-living crisis. The teachers' strike in Scotland, which...
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits northwest Turkey, 68 injured
DUZCE, Turkey (AP) — A magnitude-5.9 earthquake hit a town in northwestern Turkey early Wednesday, causing damage to some buildings and widespread panic. At least 68 people were injured, mostly while trying to flee homes. The quake was centered in the town of Golkaya, in Duzce province, some 200...
Report: Welding sparked central China fire that killed 38
BEIJING (AP) — Investigators said that sparks from welding work appears to have been the cause of a fire that killed 38 people at a company dealing in chemicals and other industrial goods in central China’s Henan province. Two other people were injured in the blaze that tore...
Sudanese officials say Dengue fever outbreak kills 26
CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese health officials on Wednesday said at least 26 people have died from Dengue fever in one of the worst outbreaks the country has seen in recent years. Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne disease that occurs in tropical areas of the world, usually spreading near stagnant sources of water.
