kjan.com
Harlan Police report, 11/23/22
(Harlan, Iowa) – Officials with the Harlan Police Department report two recent arrests. This past Sunday, 29-year-old Brian Daniel Green, of Harlan, was arrested following a traffic stop. He was charged with Domestic Abuse Assault. And, on November 12th, Police in Harlan arrested 20-year-old Julie Jasmin Sandoval, of Norfolk, NE, was arrested following a traffic stop. She was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
kjan.com
Cass County Sheriff’s report: 11/23/22
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Wednesday afternoon, reported four recent arrests. On Sunday (11/20), deputies arrested 39-year-old Tawnya Larsen, of Audubon, for OWI 1st Offense. Larsen was later released on her own recognizance (ROR) Last Saturday, 29-year-old Morgan Beauchamp, of Atlantic, for OWI 1st Offense....
kicdam.com
Tyson Employee Arrested for Making Threats at Storm Lake Pork Plant
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A Tyson employee was arrested at the Storm Lake Pork plant following reports they had threatened to shoot other employees. According to the release from the Storm Lake Police Department officers went to the site on Monday for a welfare check, where they were told another employee had made threats against others on November 12th. Tyson staff met with the man, identified as 26-year-old Ku Moo of Storm Lake, about the comments on Tuesday and contacted authorities again.
kiwaradio.com
Algona Convenience Store Clerk Charged With Lottery-Related Theft
Kossuth County, Iowa — A northern Iowa woman is facing multiple felony charges after being accused of lottery related theft. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 40-year-old Michelle Lynn Gruver of Wesley Friday afternoon on nine counts of lottery forgery/theft. Each charge is a Class D Felony. Gruver is also facing one count of third degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor.
kjan.com
Shenandoah Police Dept. report, 11/22/22
(Shenandoah, Iowa) – Officials with the Shenandoah Police Department reports numerous recent arrests. Beginning with the latest arrest:. Police on Monday (11/21) arrested 54-year-old Curtis Arthur Blacketer, of Oklahoma City, OK, at around 12-p.m. He was taken into custody for Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct, following a call about a disturbance in the 1000 block of 7th Avenue, in Shenandoah. Blacketer was unable to post a $600 bond, and was being held in the Page County Jail.
westerniowatoday.com
Ottumwa resident arrested on drug, theft and burglary charges in Creston
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested Rafael Shay Ramirez, 30, of Ottumwa, on Tuesday for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Theft 5th Degree and Burglary 3rd Degree. Ramirez was taken to the Union County Jail. Bond was set in the amount of $2,600 cash or surety.
KAAL-TV
Two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa kills 3, injures 1
(ABC 6 News) A two-vehicle crash in Wright County on Monday morning has left 3 people dead and 1 injured. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at approximately 7:05 a.m., a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and a 2007 BMW 525 collided at the intersection of Hancock Ave. and 160th St. in rural Holmes, Iowa.
KCCI.com
3 killed in Iowa crash involving Mack semitrailer
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed three people north of Goldfield. The crash was reported Monday morning on Hancock Avenue, a half-mile south of 160th Street. A Mack semitrailer and a BMW collided. The driver of the Mack suffered minor injuries.
Cherokee County Courthouse temporarily relocating
The Cherokee County Courthouse will be temporarily moving to a different building beginning December 5.
kjan.com
3 arrested in Creston
(Creston, Iowa) – The Creston Police Department reports three arrests. On Monday, at around 11:32-p.m., 18-year-old Meadow Rae Cruickshank, of Osceola was arrested at the Creston Union County Law Enforcement Center. Cruickshank was charged with Disorderly Conduct. Cruickshank was cited and released. And, just before midnight, Monday, 18-year-old Kaitlyn Norma Mitchell, of Afton. was arrested at the Creston Union County Law Enforcement Center. Mitchell was charged with Disorderly Conduct. Mitchell was cited and released.
stormlakeradio.com
Updated Info on Highway 7/90th Avenue Reopening
The City of Storm Lake and the Iowa Department of Transportation will partially reopen Highway 7 and 90th Avenue north of Highway 110 starting tomorrow (Wed) morning. According to a City of Storm Lake news release, Highway 7 through traffic between Storm Lake and Alta will operate normally, as will traffic to the new Early Elementary School on 90th Avenue.
algonaradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Lu Verne Man
–A traffic stop early Saturday morning in Algona resulted in the arrest of a Kossuth County man with warrants out for his arrest in Eastern Iowa. According to the Algona Police Department, officers conducted a stop just before 3AM Saturday, and after conducting a brief investigation, arrested 33-year-old Kristopher Donald Anderson of Lu Verne.
Adair County Arrest Report
(Adair Co) A Creston woman was arrested on drug charges in Adair County. The Stuart Police Department arrested 27-year-old Chelsey Mae Madison following a traffic stop on November 17th. Madison was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 1st and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine). Madison was held on $1,000 cash or surety bond.
kjan.com
2 men from Lenox arrested Monday on drug & other charges
(Lenox, Iowa) – The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Monday, Deputies with the Taylor, Ringgold, Adams, and Union County Sheriff’s Offices, along with Officers with the Creston and Afton Police Department, with the use of Multi Jurisdictional Entry Team (MJET), executed a search warrant in the 500 block of West Ohio Street in Lenox for controlled substance violations. Two men were taken into custody:
News Channel Nebraska
24-year-old life-flighted to Omaha after Cass County, Iowa crash injures 3
CASS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A 24-year-old and two teens were injured in a two-vehicle crash. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened Saturday at 1:30 p.m. near 550th and Nishna Valley Road in Cass County, Iowa. Authorities say a 1995 Ford Ranger was eastbound on Nishna Valley...
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrest Report
(Harlan) The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports seven arrests from November 4 to November 11. On November 4, Thomas William Holzer Jr, age 40, Harlan, IA was arrested on an active Shelby County Warrant. Holzer was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Controlled Substance Violation, Person Ineligible to Carry Dangerous Weapons, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
kjan.com
Atlantic woman sentenced to prison on a drug charge
(Atlantic, Iowa) – A woman from Atlantic woman who was arrested in October on a Class-C Felony, Intent to Manufacture/Deliver a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) charge, and a Class-D Felony charge of Involuntary Manslaughter, was sentenced Monday to serve a maximum of 10-years in prison on the Possession charge. Judge...
kjan.com
Sioux City march remembers lost Native American children
(Radio Iowa) – The 20th Annual Memorial March for Lost Children was today (Wednesday) in Sioux City. The march began as a protest against the number of Native American children placed in the foster care system in Woodbury County. Native American advocate, Terry Medina, spoke as the march got...
kjan.com
Ringgold County man charged w/Arson in Sunday Taylor County fire
(Bedford, Iowa) – An arrest was made Sunday in connection with a house fire that seriously injured a woman from Bedford. According to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, the fire occurred at 1871 Orange Avenue, in Bedford. The incident was discovered at around 2:46-a.m. A woman living in the residence was able to escape, but suffered serious injuries. She was treated by Taylor County EMS before being flown to a burn center for treatment.
