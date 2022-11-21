Read full article on original website
ffnews.com
Finxact and KPMG Announce Alliance for Innovative Delivery of Banking & Advisory Services to Drive Banking Core Modernization and Embedded Finance Transformations
Finxact, a Fiserv company and a leading provider of the next generation core banking platform for the U.S. regional and super-regional banking sector, announced today its alliance with KPMG. As part of the strategic relationship, KPMG will advise and help digitally transform clients on the Finxact platform. “Universal Banks, transaction-focused...
PV Tech
AIIB joins Egyptian initiative to support installation of 10GW of renewables by 2028
The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has joined a partnership agreement with the Egyptian government, expected to mobilise US$10 billion in investments to deploy 10GW of solar and wind by 2028. The Nexus on Water, Food and Energy (NFWE) is a three-pronged programme established by Egypt’s Ministry of Electricity and...
5 Green and Sustainable Franchises For Eco-Focused Entrepreneurs
These brands not only reduce their environmental impact, but they have also built businesses entirely centered on sustainable business practices and corporate social responsibility.
ScienceBlog.com
Turning concrete into a clean energy source
Concrete is the most widely used manufactured material worldwide—and one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for at least 8% of global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions. Maria Konsta-Gdoutos, a University of Texas at Arlington civil engineering professor and associate director of the Center for Advanced Construction...
A reimagining of the global economic order could mean supply chains that are shorter and ‘more regional,’ McKinsey says in a new report
Cargo ships load and unload containers at a shipping port in China. Over the last two years there’s been a shift in trade due to battered supply chains amid the pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and rising tensions between the U.S. and China. The disruption has prompted speculation that trade will, in the future, be less global, thereby making the world less connected.
ffnews.com
FinTech Connect 2022 Unveils Startup Launch Pad & “FinTech For Good” Documentary
FinTech Connect 2022, Europe’s only dedicated fintech event for the entire ecosystem, is unveiling its inaugral fintech pitching competition in collaboration with FINTECH Circle, and the world premiere of documentary “FinTech For Good”, as the event celebrates the budding companies and innovations reshaping the fintech landscape. And...
Korean firm chosen for R&D 100 Awards for CO2 innovation
South Korean energy equipment company Hanwha Power Systems is among winners of the "R&D 100 Awards" for its achievement in carbon dioxide-related technology.
ffnews.com
The Fintech Fix 23/11/2022
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto, or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
ffnews.com
UAE-based fintech Qashio raises $10mln
UAE-headquartered fintech Qashio has raised $10 million in a seed round, with participation from strategic international and regional investors to accelerate expansion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The seed funding round is supported by global investors such as One Way Ventures (early investors in Brex), MITAA, Cadorna Ventures, as...
ffnews.com
Singapore FinTech Festival Recap
With over a whopping 60,000 participants, the annual Singapore FinTech Festival was held from 2 November to 4 November at the Singapore Expo, boasting a multitude of exhilarating programmes. From an opening address by Mr Lawrence Wong, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, to an enriching briefing by none other than Mrs Melinda Gates, the Singapore FinTech Festival had it all. The 7th edition of the Singapore FinTech Festival concluded with a record 62,000 participants from over 115 countries, with countless breakthroughs and newfound products in the FinTech sector.
ffnews.com
Payment Point Development – Holly Coventry – American Express
Holly Coventry, Vice President of International Open Banking Payments at American Express talks to Douglas Mackenzie about Payment Point Development. Holly starts by discussing that devices are one of the legacy infrastructures that have been critical, particularly for in store payments. She adds that this is an area of the payments industry where we are seeing radical change come, and a real opportunity in the retail sector to use payment devices to help to build customer loyalty.
World’s first CO2 battery is ‘missing piece’ in renewable energy puzzle
An Italian startup behind the world’s first carbon dioxide battery claims that it can supercharge the transition to renewable energy sources after signing a deal to develop it in the US.Energy Dome’s CO2 battery is designed for utility-scale applications, used for storing renewable energy from wind and solar during times of over production.It is one of the biggest obstacles preventing the transition to renewable energy from fossil fuel sources, as without energy storage then polluting sources continue to be required.Current high-capacity batteries, like lithium-ion, are too expensive to be pratical on a large scale.Energy Dome claims its CO2 battery is...
ffnews.com
ACI Worldwide’s Somya Patnaik on the Challenges in the Payments Ecosystem
ACI Worldwide‘s Somya Patnaik talks about the ongoing challenges in keeping up with regulatory mandates, from changes to reconciliation to security, and how ACI helps banks and FIs can help. Patnaik also mentions fraud and fragmented payment products as big challenges for institutions – customers more than ever demand fast and secure payment services, with the added advantage of them coming from one place.
ffnews.com
Griffin launches its sandbox to break down barriers for startups and fintech developers
Today, BaaS (Banking as a Service) fintech Griffin announced that its sandbox environment has officially moved out of beta. Free, unlimited sandbox access is now available to all fintechs and brands that want to build a prototype or experiment on Griffin’s platform. “We aim to lower the barriers to...
ffnews.com
Financial Giants Descend On Manchester For Annual Fintech North Conference
FinTech North will return to Manchester on Thursday 24th November, welcoming a raft of big-hitters, newcomers and everything in-between in the UK’s FinTech scene. Taking place at the University of Manchester’s iconic Whitworth Hall, the schedule is jam-packed with experts and FinTech trailblazers from the world of payments, digital banking, e-commerce, embedded finance and more.
mhwmag.com
UgoWork secures $22.8M to scale connected Energy as a Service solutions for industrial vehicles
UgoWork™, a provider of flexible Energy as a Service (EaaS) solutions for industrial vehicles, announced the closing of its all-equity $22.8M Series B financing. This round was led by Fonds de solidarité FTQ, with participation from Export Development Canada (EDC), and existing UgoWork investors Desjardins Capital and Investissement Québec.
ffnews.com
Quid Global partners with Currencycloud to help entrepreneurs grow a successful business
Currencycloud, the experts in simplifying business in a multi-currency world, have partnered with London-based Quid Global, the single-sign on digital ecosystem dedicated to SMEs, to launch Quid’s global wallet that supports businesses in their international development. Founded in 2020 by a group of businessmen who wanted to ease the...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Foundations, U.S. State Dept partner for energy transition accelerator
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, the Bezos Earth Fund, and the Rockefeller Foundation have announced a process to design an Energy Transition Accelerator (ETA) with the potential to catalyze private capital for a transition to clean energy in emerging and developing economies. Over the next year, the...
ffnews.com
BankiFi’s Marijke Koninckx on Why Financial Inclusion is a Life Line for Small Business Owners
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we welcomed Marijke Koninckx, the Product Officer at SME-focused fintech, BankiFi, to discuss financial inclusion for small businesses and how it can improve people’s livelihoods. For Koninckx, the financials keep the lights on – providing business owners with access to...
ffnews.com
FinTech Australia and talent platform Upplft launch The Big Match
FinTech Australia and talent platform Upplft have launched a new tool for the ecosystem, aimed at helping retain talent within the fintech ecosystem. Named ‘The Big Match’, the tool aims to connect fintech industry jobseekers with new roles in the ecosystem. Fintechs can use this tool to help fill roles quickly with candidates who have prior experience working in an early stage business.
