A 4th recount for an Iowa House seat
(Radio Iowa) – A G-O-P candidate for a seat in the Iowa legislature will seek another recount of her race. Last week, ALL of the ballots in Scott County were fed into a machine for a recount, but the machine kept jamming, so the ballots were recounted by hand on Thursday. A final machine count was done Friday. The result flipped the outcome of the Iowa House District 81 race to Democrat Craig Cooper of Davenport — by a six vote margin. Republican Luana Stoltenberg watched last week’s recount in the Scott County Auditor’s office.
ISU economist on escalating agland prices in northwest Iowa
(Radio Iowa) – Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart says the recent sale of 73 acres of northwest Iowa farmland — for 30-thousand dollars an acre — indicates Iowa farmers are seeing fairly good profit margins. “At the same time, too, though — I would say that we’re also hearing of less land being put on the market because folks are worried that those prices may be weakening,” Hart says.
Iowa Governor signs Harvest (transportation) Extension Proclamation
DES MOINES – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Tuesday, signed an extension of the proclamation relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain, fertilizer, and manure. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through December 22, 2022. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas), and manure (dry and liquid) to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of this proclamation.
Iowa PBS experiencing cybersecurity issue
(Radio Iowa) – Iowa P-B-S is experiencing some sort of cybersecurity issue, but the network’s over-the-air broadcasts and online offerings are not affected. A spokesperson for Iowa P-B-S told The Des Moines Register suspicious activity was detected in Iowa P-B-S network systems early Sunday morning. The final four days of the Iowa P-B-S Fall Festival pledge drive have been cancelled. Iowa P-B-S communications director Susan Ramsey told The Register this will mean a considerable loss of donor revenue. Iowa P-B-S online and on air programming is not affected.
Governor’s annual turkey pardoning ceremony cancelled
(Radio Iowa) – An annual Thanksgiving week event outside the governor’s mansion has been cancelled, due to bird flu concerns. American presidents began pardoning turkeys in the 1870s and governors around the country have been holding annual ceremonies, too, to offer clemency to birds that otherwise were otherwise headed to the Thanksgiving table. Alex Murphy, a spokesman for Governor Kim Reynolds, said with a statewide order in place “to protect flocks from the threat of bird flu, turkeys will not be transported to Terrace Hill” for the annual pardoning ceremony.
New Ms. Wheelchair Iowa looks forward to dispelling stereotypes
(Radio Iowa) – A central Iowa woman is the new Ms. Wheelchair Iowa. Kelly Richmond of Altoona was crowned at the competition last weekend. The 42-year-old mother of four was born with spina bifida, a condition which impacts the spine, and she’s been using the wheelchair for mobility for about five years. Richmond says she likes to be approached and have people ask about the wheelchair and why she’s in it, and she’s hoping to lead by example with her new role.
Railroad strike could halt coal shipments, impact electricity supply
(Radio Iowa) – Iowa State University economist Peter Orazem says if there’s a railroad strike next month, it could affect the supply of a major source of fuel for power plants. “Coal if, of course, one of the things that we see rolling across Iowa in the wintertime and that’s one of the things they really worry about is whether or not we’ll be able to maintain supplies of energy,” Orazem says, “particularly if it’s a really bad winter.”
Education leaders from Atlantic & elsewhere recognized for commitment to learning and leadership
DES MOINES, Iowa (November 21, 2022) – The Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) presented the 2021-22 Annual Board Awards on Nov. 17th during the IASB Annual Convention in Des Moines. The awards are given each year to board members, board teams and superintendents/AEA chief administrators who dedicate time and effort to learning, advocacy, leadership and service projects to expand their knowledge and skills for better governance. Applicants must accumulate a specific number of credits to earn these awards.
October home sales down 34% compared to same month in 2021
(Radio Iowa) – The number of homes sold in Iowa has declined by nearly 14 percent in the first 10 months of this year — with sales in October down significantly. Twenty-nine-hundred Iowa homes were sold in October. That’s 34 percent fewer than in October of last year. Data from the Iowa Association of Realtors indicates home prices in Iowa were up 10 percent last month and the NUMBER of homes going on the market is increasing after record low numbers earlier this year.
Report: 80% of nursing home residents on Medicare were given psychotropic drugs
(Radio Iowa) – Around eight in ten nursing home residents on Medicare received psychotropic drugs during the past decade, according to a watchdog report from U-S Health and Human Services that was requested by Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley. He says he’s “very disturbed” by the report. “It shows that just an overwhelming number of people in nursing homes are on psychotropic drugs,” Grassley says, “and I don’t think that it’s justified and I think that there’s overuse of it.” The report covered the years between 2011 and 2019. Grassley says nursing home residents deserve to be “treated with dignity” and their loved ones ought to have the confidence that nursing homes are appropriately prescribing medicines.
Thanksgiving Day is the #1 day for cooking fires
(Radio Iowa) – Studies show there are more cooking fires on Thanksgiving than any other day of the year. Fire prevention expert Amanda Swenson says all Iowans should know how to use a fire extinguisher before there’s a sudden flare-up on the stove. “That’s a scary situation and that’s not the time to learn how to use an extinguisher,” Swenson says, “so be familiar with how to pull out the pin, how to unhook a nozzle if there’s a hose with the nozzle attached.” Thirty-four lives have been lost in house fires in Iowa so far this year, which tracks closely with last year during which 29 people died in fires statewide. Five children died in Iowa housefires just this month, one in Walcott and four in Mason City.
Harvest season comes to a close
(Radio Iowa) – The U-S-D-A crop report shows the 2022 harvest season is done. The report shows the corn harvest is now 97 percent complete — after being reported as 95 percent complete last week and eight days ahead of schedule. The bean harvest was completed two weeks ago.
Brown Thanksgiving expected as temperatures warm up
(Radio Iowa) – Looks like we’ll have a brown Thanksgiving. National Weather Service meteorologist, Dylan Dobson, says the rest of our snow should melt away by Thursday. “So, we’re gonna expect it to warm up here through the week, with the warmest day actually being Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday we’ll be in the low 50s,” he says. Dobson says Thanksgiving Day will cool off some.
