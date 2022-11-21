ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

247Sports

Photo Gallery: UCLA vs USC

One year after defeating the Trojans by nearly 30 points at the Coliseum, No. 16 UCLA lost to No. 7 USC 48-45 on November 11, 2022 at the Rose Bowl to fall to 8-3 for the season. Game Stats. The loss dropped the Bruins to No. 18 in the College...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Watch Cassidy's message to Bergeron after 1,000-point milestone

The Boston Bruins got everyone to share their congratulations for Patrice Bergeron after B's legend tallied his 1,000th career point Monday night. And we mean everyone. After Monday's 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Bruins posted a video of the NHL's active members of the 1,000-point club -- including Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin and Patrick Kane -- showing love for Bergeron after his impressive milestone.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Arizona St. starts fast, never looks back to blast Grambling St.

Devan Cambridge scored 16 points and Arizona State opened the game on a 12-0 run and never looked back to earn an 80-49 win on Tuesday over Grambling State at Tempe, Ariz. Cambridge made 7 of 8 shots from the field, contributing to Arizona State's 49.0-percent shooting performance in the Pac-12-Southwestern Athletic Conference Legacy Series game.
TEMPE, AZ

