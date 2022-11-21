ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Who should pay to finish roads at the Panthers project site? Tell us what you think

By John Marks
The Herald
The Herald
 2 days ago

What should York County and Rock Hill officials do about roads the Carolina Panthers were supposed to build?

Spirited debate on Friday among regional road planners posed that question. Should the city or county wait until one or the other owns the property through bankruptcy, or should they spend $10 million now to finish the roads so drivers can use the new interchange off I-77.

We want to know what you think. Make your pick below on what should come next at the Panthers site.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Carolina AGs ask to suspend loan payments for homeowners who bought Pink Energy equipment

CHARLOTTE — The attorney’s general offices in North and South Carolina are asking lending companies to cut Pink Energy customers some slack. Josh Stein, attorney general for North Carolina, and Alan Wilson, attorney general for South Carolina, said they have sent letters to five solar lenders asking them to suspend loan payments and interest for those homeowners.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Crews: Car rolled on top of other vehicle in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte officials are responding to a crash involving one car on top of another vehicle Wednesday morning. WBTV crews on the scene are reporting the crash happened at Nations Ford at Tyvola roads. According to Medic, two people were taken to an area hospital with serious...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

3 injured in crash on I-77 South in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were hurt in a crash on southbound Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to officials. NCDOT said the crash happened near Exit 5 for Tyvola Road. The crash scene was cleared around 7:30 a.m. Medic confirmed three people were taken to the hospital with minor […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating shooting in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting near Destiny Drive in Cherokee County. Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Muller confirmed that a shooting happened at around 3 p.m. in that area. Sheriff Mueller said no one is in custody at...
lakenormanpublications.com

Downtown reimagining bolstered with proposal for 6-story mixed-use building

CORNELIUS – A reimagining of the block adjacent to the Cain Center for the Arts has been proposed to house a six-story mixed-use building. Applicant Highline Partners will present its initial rezoning request at the town board meeting Monday, Nov. 21. The firm is planning to replace most of the current stretch of buildings along Catawba Avenue from Meridian Street east towards the Cain Center with five stories of 263 apartment units above ground-floor commercial space.
CHARLOTTE, NC
105.3 RNB

2 dead in helicopter crash along I-77 in south Charlotte

Two people were killed in a helicopter crash along I-77 southbound Tuesday afternoon, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department. Police responded to a crash on I-77 near Nation Ford Road and Tyvola Raod exit around noon. Officials confirmed two people were pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the helicopter crash. Multiple lanes […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Herald

The Herald

Rock Hill, SC
3K+
Followers
88
Post
587K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald is the leading source of local news, information and advertising for residents in the greater Rock Hill, S.C., area, which includes York, Chester, and parts of Lancaster counties. York County, established in 1785, is the second fastest-growing county in South Carolina, bordering the Charlotte metropolitan area. The Herald also produces two weekly print editions covering the communities of Fort Mill and Lake Wylie. The mild climate of the area makes for an attractive place to live, especially for the outdoors enthusiast, where boating, fishing, hiking, or golfing can be enjoyed almost year-round. In addition, with its close proximity to Charlotte, Rock Hill has recently become a commuter hub for the area.

 https://www.heraldonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy