kjan.com
Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors Welcome New Staff at Hy-Vee
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by Hy-Vee on Thursday, November 17th, 2022. The Ambassadors welcomed Store Manager Jon Johnson back to the store, while also being introduced to other new staff. Jon Johnson was the Hy-Vee store manager for four years until 2018. During his time away, Johnson worked in other grocery stores in Webster City, Lincoln, and Omaha. After a few years away, he approached Hy-Vee about getting back into Atlantic. He says his favorite part about working in a small-town Hy-Vee, is being involved in community partnerships and events.
kjan.com
Temporary ramp closure at the I-29/I-680 system interchange near Crescent scheduled for Monday, Nov. 28
ATLANTIC, Iowa – Nov. 22, 2022 – The Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 4 Maintenance Office in Atlantic, reports a routine maintenance project at the Interstate 29/I-680 system interchange near Crescent requires closing the southbound I-29 to westbound I-680 ramp from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, weather permitting. During the closure, motorists will follow a marked detour route using the loop ramps.
kjan.com
Shenandoah commercial bldg. structure fire – streets closed for fire op’s
(Shenandoah, Iowa) – Firefighters were on the scene this (Wednesday) morning of a structure fire in a commercial building in the 200 block of S. Maple Street. According to the Shenandoah Fire Department’s Facebook page, firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 10:37-p.m., Tuesday. Upon arrival a large single story brick building had heavy smoke showing. Crews initially made an attack but were quickly push back into a defensive strategy due to collapse of the roof and walls. Officials say crews were expected to be on scene and for much of the day.
kjan.com
Drinking Water Advisory in the City of Exira
(Exira, Iowa) – Officials with the City of Exira Water Supply are recommending residents boil their water before using for drinking or to use an alternative source. The Regional Water Rural Water Association Water Supply had a problem in the distribution system and the water main feeding the City of Exira had to be shut down. Due to the potential for bacterial contamination, it is being recommended that the water be boiled before using for drinking or cooking or that an alternative source be used.
kjan.com
Field fire near Tri-Center Schools
(Neola, Iowa) – Fire fighters are battling a field fire this (Tuesday) afternoon, near Neola. KJAN listener Zach Ploen provided us with a view from the Tri-Center Neola High School. He said it was across I-80 and making its way east. The closest towns are Minden and Neola. Minden Fire was enroute to the scene early today.
kjan.com
Cass Health Providers See Increase in Influenza Cases
ATLANTIC, IOWA – Cass Health officials are informing the public today that there has been a notable increase of influenza cases. According to Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Elaine Berry, “Over the last three to four days, we have seen a substantial number of patients with upper respiratory illnesses and confirmed cases of influenza.”
kjan.com
2 from northwest Iowa arrested in connection with package thefts in Atlantic
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic Police Department reports two people were arrested in connection with the theft of packages from a residence in town. The Police Department received a report on November 18th, of packages that had been stolen. The reporting party also provided officers with video footage of the incident. While on patrol later in the day, officers located a vehicle that matched what they had seen in the video. Officers subsequently made contact with the vehicle and its occupants. Through the investigation that followed, officers were able to recover the stolen items.
kjan.com
Adair County Supervisors set pipeline Ordinance Public Hearing; Award bridge project to A.M. Cohron
(Greenfield, Iowa) – The Adair County Board of Supervisors, today (Wednesday), voted to set December 7, 2022 at 9:15-a.m., as the date and time for a Public Hearing on a proposed Ordinance regulating the placement of Hazardous Liquid Pipelines on property located in the Unincorporated Areas of Adair County. The Ordinance will be published next week for citizens to review. The Board acknowledged receipt of the Post-Election Audit report. They also approved migrating Eagle Software to a separate server. Adair County Auditor Mandy Berg..
kjan.com
Shenandoah Police Dept. report, 11/22/22
(Shenandoah, Iowa) – Officials with the Shenandoah Police Department reports numerous recent arrests. Beginning with the latest arrest:. Police on Monday (11/21) arrested 54-year-old Curtis Arthur Blacketer, of Oklahoma City, OK, at around 12-p.m. He was taken into custody for Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct, following a call about a disturbance in the 1000 block of 7th Avenue, in Shenandoah. Blacketer was unable to post a $600 bond, and was being held in the Page County Jail.
kjan.com
Cass County Supervisors hold a hearing on Zoning change for firearms dealer
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Board of Supervisors, Tuesday morning, held a Public Hearing on a proposed amendment to Zoning, changing McCunn Specialty Firearms, LLC near Massena, from Business District to Light Industrial, for the purpose of assembling certain firearms. There were no comments from the public. Zoning Administrator Rich Hanson.
kjan.com
Bank hold-up reported in Persia
(Persia, Iowa) – Authorities were heading to the scene this (Monday) morning, of possible bank hold-up, in Harrison County. According to dispatch information, a hold-up alarm was received from the Community Bank in Persia, at around 10:57-a.m. The suspect was described as a white male with an off-white scarf over his face. Not clear if a weapon was displayed. The man was apparently wearing mostly black, with the exception of the scarf. It is not clear what direction of travel the suspect went after he left the bank.
kjan.com
3 arrested in Creston
(Creston, Iowa) – The Creston Police Department reports three arrests. On Monday, at around 11:32-p.m., 18-year-old Meadow Rae Cruickshank, of Osceola was arrested at the Creston Union County Law Enforcement Center. Cruickshank was charged with Disorderly Conduct. Cruickshank was cited and released. And, just before midnight, Monday, 18-year-old Kaitlyn Norma Mitchell, of Afton. was arrested at the Creston Union County Law Enforcement Center. Mitchell was charged with Disorderly Conduct. Mitchell was cited and released.
kjan.com
Harlan Police report, 11/23/22
(Harlan, Iowa) – Officials with the Harlan Police Department report two recent arrests. This past Sunday, 29-year-old Brian Daniel Green, of Harlan, was arrested following a traffic stop. He was charged with Domestic Abuse Assault. And, on November 12th, Police in Harlan arrested 20-year-old Julie Jasmin Sandoval, of Norfolk, NE, was arrested following a traffic stop. She was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
kjan.com
2 arrested in Glenwood over the weekend
(Glenwood, Iowa) – The Glenwood Police Department reports two men were arrested on separate charges, over the weekend. On Saturday, 26-year-old Trenton Duncan, of Sloan, was arrested for Public Intoxication and Domestic Abuse Assault. He was being held in the Mills County Jail without bond, until seen by a magistrate.
kjan.com
4 arrests in Adair County
(Greenfield, Iowa) – The Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports four arrests over the past week. Friday evening, 30-year-old Junior Romain Hicks, of Fontanelle, was arrested at the Adair County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of Harassment in the 3rd Degree. He was cited and released. At around 2:30-a.m., Friday, 24-year-old Valen Roseana McKown, of Creston, was arrested following a traffic stop on Highway 25. She was charged with OWI/1st offense, and later released with a citation.
kjan.com
Cass County Sheriff’s report: 11/23/22
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Wednesday afternoon, reported four recent arrests. On Sunday (11/20), deputies arrested 39-year-old Tawnya Larsen, of Audubon, for OWI 1st Offense. Larsen was later released on her own recognizance (ROR) Last Saturday, 29-year-old Morgan Beauchamp, of Atlantic, for OWI 1st Offense....
kjan.com
Griswold School Board accepts HS Football Coaches resignation
(Griswold, Iowa) – The Griswold School District’s Board of Education, during their meeting, Monday evening, accepted three resignations. That’s Griswold Superintendent Dave Henrichs. The Board also set 6-p.m. January 18, 2023. as the date for a joint Board Meeting with the Lenox CSD School Board, with the regard to the sharing of a Superintendent.
kjan.com
Minor injuries reported following a collision in Red Oak, Monday morning
(Red Oak, Iowa) – Police in Red Oak report one person suffered suspected minor/non-incapacitating injuries during a collision this (Monday) morning, in front of the Cubbies store. Authorities say a 1986 Chevy K-10 pickup driven by 74-year-old David Hammer of Red Oak, and a 2022 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by 26-year-old James Leroy Petty, also of Red Oak, were both northbound on Highway 48/Broadway at around 7:54-a.m. A non-contact vehicle stopped to turn left into the Cubbies parking lot.
kjan.com
Atlantic woman sentenced to prison on a drug charge
(Atlantic, Iowa) – A woman from Atlantic woman who was arrested in October on a Class-C Felony, Intent to Manufacture/Deliver a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) charge, and a Class-D Felony charge of Involuntary Manslaughter, was sentenced Monday to serve a maximum of 10-years in prison on the Possession charge. Judge...
