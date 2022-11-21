(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic Police Department reports two people were arrested in connection with the theft of packages from a residence in town. The Police Department received a report on November 18th, of packages that had been stolen. The reporting party also provided officers with video footage of the incident. While on patrol later in the day, officers located a vehicle that matched what they had seen in the video. Officers subsequently made contact with the vehicle and its occupants. Through the investigation that followed, officers were able to recover the stolen items.

