BOSTON -- The history of Bill Belichick landing as the head coach of the Patriots is well told. But that dramatic departure from the New York Jets almost happened two years earlier.Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson revealed what would have been a history-altering scenario that almost played out way back in 1998.While discussing the Dolphins' consideration of trading up to draft Peyton Manning in the 1998 draft, Johnson said in his new book -- as retold by Peter King -- that the Dolphins almost landed Belichick to be their defensive coordinator."On top of that, Bill Belichick came that close...

2 DAYS AGO