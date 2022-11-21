ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How David Andrews’ Backup Reacted To Patriots Center’s Injury

FOXBORO, Mass. — David Andrews was supposed to give the New England Patriots’ struggling offensive line a much-needed boost, but his return to the lineup was short-lived. Andrews, who’d missed the previous two games with a concussion, played just 15 snaps in Sunday’s 10-3 win over the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium before exiting with a thigh injury. The injury appeared serious in the moment — Andrews had to be slowly helped to the locker room by team trainers — and a postgame report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport indicated it could end the veteran center’s season.
Patriots swipe player off Jets practice squad after beating them twice (report)

FOXBOROUGH — After beating the Jets for the second time this season, Bill Belichick swiped a player off the New York practice squad. The Patriots signed tackle Conor McDermott on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The lineman is now on New England’s active roster and was spotted at practice wearing No. 75. The move makes a lot of sense, as the Patriots are really thin at tackle to begin with, and Isaiah Wynn’s status for Thursday’s game in Minnesota is up in the air.
Bill Belichick Had Clear Message For Patriots After Win Over Jets

Spirits in the New England Patriots’ locker room were high after Sunday’s dramatic win over the New York Jets. But there wasn’t much time to celebrate. In his address to the team after its 10-3 victory over New York at Gillette Stadium, head coach Bill Belichick was quick to point out that the Patriots’ next game was just four days away.
David Andrews remarkably back at Patriots practice, new player spotted, too

FOXBOROUGH — Nobody is ever going to question David Andrews’ toughness. Less than 48 hours after needing a pair of trainers to help him hobble to the Patriots locker room, the center was back on the practice field with his teammates. Andrews suffered a thigh injury that NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported as potentially season-ending, but he’s already trying to gut through it.
Patriots Tuesday Injury Report: Great News On David Andrews

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots only had one player who missed practice Tuesday, and it wasn’t David Andrews. New England’s starting center was a limited participant in practice due to a thigh injury. Initial reports after Sunday’s home win over the New York Jets indicated Andrews could miss the rest of the season, but subsequent reporting suggests the offensive captain could return sooner than expected. Andrews appeared to be moving relatively well during the media portion of Tuesday’s practice in Foxboro.
Edelman explains how Belichick nearly drove him to leave Patriots

If it wasn't for Tom Brady, the final eight seasons of Julian Edelman's career may have looked a whole lot different. NFL Films will spotlight the former New England Patriots wide receiver in "Julian Edelman: A Football Life," a documentary that debuts Friday at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
Patriots-Vikings pits Belichick vs. former player O'Connell

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The first regular-season game Kevin O'Connell participated in during his fleeting NFL playing career came in late-game relief for New England in a rare lopsided loss. The Patriots had a bye the following week, and sure enough coach Bill Belichick had them ready for a bounce-back...
Did Patriots finish off Zach Wilson? Jets no longer set on him as starter

Jets coach Robert Saleh hasn’t said he’s changing starting quarterbacks. Not yet anyway, but for the first time, he’s not saying he’s not benching Zach Wilson either. Wilson, whose career has been pockmarked by awful games against the Patriots had another rough one on Sunday. Couple that with reports of turmoil in the locker room surrounding his lack of accountability and Wilson’s status as the team’s short-term starter and perhaps his status as the Jets’ long-term answer is now in question.
Jimmy Johnson shares Belichick nugget that could've changed everything

BOSTON -- The history of Bill Belichick landing as the head coach of the Patriots is well told. But that dramatic departure from the New York Jets almost happened two years earlier.Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson revealed what would have been a history-altering scenario that almost played out way back in 1998.While discussing the Dolphins' consideration of trading up to draft Peyton Manning in the 1998 draft, Johnson said in his new book -- as retold by Peter King -- that the Dolphins almost landed Belichick to be their defensive coordinator."On top of that, Bill Belichick came that close...
Robert Williams expected to play for Celtics by Christmas following knee surgery (report)

BOSTON — The Celtics could be getting a big present in time for the holidays this year as Robert Williams III looked poised to get back on the floor before the end of 2022. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported Wednesday night that Williams’ agent Kevin Bradbury believes that the athletic center will be back by Christmas for the Celtics after undergoing knee surgery in September.
