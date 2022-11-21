Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Patriots released a veteran running back and added another kicker on Monday
FOXBOROUGH – Life in the NFL is tough. A little over a week ago, Tristan Vizcaino made two field goals and hit three extra points as a member of the Arizona Cardinals. On Monday, the kicker was back inside the Patriots locker room. The Patriots signed Vizcaino back to...
Patriots met with Justin Jefferson before draft, Bill Belichick says WR ‘was not a secret’
FOXBOROUGH – When the Patriots were prepping for the 2020 NFL Draft, they did their due diligence on that year’s receiver class. At the time, pundits said that draft had the potential to be a generational class at receiver. That’s why the Patriots met with several at the...
Let’s Remember Bill Belichick-Adam Thielen Feud As Patriots-Vikings Nears
FOXBORO, Mass. — On Thursday night, the Patriots and Minnesota Vikings will meet for the first time since 2018, when New England earned a 24-10 win at Gillette Stadium. There’s a good chance that nothing that winds up happening in the rematch will be remotely as entertaining as what transpired late in the previous matchup.
How David Andrews’ Backup Reacted To Patriots Center’s Injury
FOXBORO, Mass. — David Andrews was supposed to give the New England Patriots’ struggling offensive line a much-needed boost, but his return to the lineup was short-lived. Andrews, who’d missed the previous two games with a concussion, played just 15 snaps in Sunday’s 10-3 win over the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium before exiting with a thigh injury. The injury appeared serious in the moment — Andrews had to be slowly helped to the locker room by team trainers — and a postgame report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport indicated it could end the veteran center’s season.
Patriots swipe player off Jets practice squad after beating them twice (report)
FOXBOROUGH — After beating the Jets for the second time this season, Bill Belichick swiped a player off the New York practice squad. The Patriots signed tackle Conor McDermott on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The lineman is now on New England’s active roster and was spotted at practice wearing No. 75. The move makes a lot of sense, as the Patriots are really thin at tackle to begin with, and Isaiah Wynn’s status for Thursday’s game in Minnesota is up in the air.
Door still open on David Andrews return, Patriots would’ve had Isaiah Wynn at practice
FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots didn’t practice on Monday, but still had to issue an injury report due to NFL rules. That’s why the team released a hypothetical practice report that updated the status of several Patriots veterans. This report shows which players would’ve been limited had the...
Bill Belichick Had Clear Message For Patriots After Win Over Jets
Spirits in the New England Patriots’ locker room were high after Sunday’s dramatic win over the New York Jets. But there wasn’t much time to celebrate. In his address to the team after its 10-3 victory over New York at Gillette Stadium, head coach Bill Belichick was quick to point out that the Patriots’ next game was just four days away.
Bill Belichick gives stern answer to Trent Brown benching question
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick did not elaborate on his decision to bench offensive tackle Trent Brown in Week 11, during an appearance on The Greg Hill Show Monday. Brown has been a key part of the Patriots offensive line during his time in New England. However, he has...
How does Mahomes - Kelce connection compare to Brady - Gronk, Montana - Rice?
Kayla Knierim, Cody Tapp, and Nick Schwerdt of the Audacy Original Podcast “It’s Always Gameday in Kansas City” debated the Mount Rushmore of quarterback - pass-catching duos in NFL history.
David Andrews remarkably back at Patriots practice, new player spotted, too
FOXBOROUGH — Nobody is ever going to question David Andrews’ toughness. Less than 48 hours after needing a pair of trainers to help him hobble to the Patriots locker room, the center was back on the practice field with his teammates. Andrews suffered a thigh injury that NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported as potentially season-ending, but he’s already trying to gut through it.
Patriots Tuesday Injury Report: Great News On David Andrews
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots only had one player who missed practice Tuesday, and it wasn’t David Andrews. New England’s starting center was a limited participant in practice due to a thigh injury. Initial reports after Sunday’s home win over the New York Jets indicated Andrews could miss the rest of the season, but subsequent reporting suggests the offensive captain could return sooner than expected. Andrews appeared to be moving relatively well during the media portion of Tuesday’s practice in Foxboro.
See Former Jets Star WR Brandon Marshall’s Patriots Tattoo After Losing Bet With Julian Edelman
Jets fans look away. Brandon Marshall made a bet with Julian Edelman last week which ended with a Patriots tattoo on the Jets receiver. No one was going to win this bet in the end. The former NFL stars upped the ante by making it a permanent punishment. With both...
NBC Sports
Edelman explains how Belichick nearly drove him to leave Patriots
If it wasn't for Tom Brady, the final eight seasons of Julian Edelman's career may have looked a whole lot different. NFL Films will spotlight the former New England Patriots wide receiver in "Julian Edelman: A Football Life," a documentary that debuts Friday at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
FOX Sports
Patriots-Vikings pits Belichick vs. former player O'Connell
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The first regular-season game Kevin O'Connell participated in during his fleeting NFL playing career came in late-game relief for New England in a rare lopsided loss. The Patriots had a bye the following week, and sure enough coach Bill Belichick had them ready for a bounce-back...
Here’s why Matthew Slater and other Patriots say this 2022 team is special
FOXBOROUGH – It hasn’t always been pretty for the Patriots in 2022. This team started out the season 1-3, saw their starting quarterback go down for a month and got embarrassed on Monday night football. Throughout the ups and downs, people were fair to question the talent level...
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 12: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Could Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins have two bad weeks in a row? We think so. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 12: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Did Patriots finish off Zach Wilson? Jets no longer set on him as starter
Jets coach Robert Saleh hasn’t said he’s changing starting quarterbacks. Not yet anyway, but for the first time, he’s not saying he’s not benching Zach Wilson either. Wilson, whose career has been pockmarked by awful games against the Patriots had another rough one on Sunday. Couple that with reports of turmoil in the locker room surrounding his lack of accountability and Wilson’s status as the team’s short-term starter and perhaps his status as the Jets’ long-term answer is now in question.
Jimmy Johnson shares Belichick nugget that could've changed everything
BOSTON -- The history of Bill Belichick landing as the head coach of the Patriots is well told. But that dramatic departure from the New York Jets almost happened two years earlier.Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson revealed what would have been a history-altering scenario that almost played out way back in 1998.While discussing the Dolphins' consideration of trading up to draft Peyton Manning in the 1998 draft, Johnson said in his new book -- as retold by Peter King -- that the Dolphins almost landed Belichick to be their defensive coordinator."On top of that, Bill Belichick came that close...
Robert Williams expected to play for Celtics by Christmas following knee surgery (report)
BOSTON — The Celtics could be getting a big present in time for the holidays this year as Robert Williams III looked poised to get back on the floor before the end of 2022. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported Wednesday night that Williams’ agent Kevin Bradbury believes that the athletic center will be back by Christmas for the Celtics after undergoing knee surgery in September.
The 5 best, most important rivalries of the playoff era: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Rivalries have expanded and intensified for some teams in the College Football Playoff era. For others, rivalries have maybe faded a bit with the nationalization of the sport. Over the last nine seasons, since the advent of the playoff in 2014, what have been the best,...
